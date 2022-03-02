Good Morning, Buffalo: After Albright-Knox aid, what will be left for other culturals?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 2, 2022
As Albright-Knox eyes more state aid, other cultural groups wonder how much will be left for them
In any other year, the need for state funding for some of Buffalo's major cultural organizations would be a heavy lift.
Kleinhans Music Hall is seeking $13 million for a backlog of repairs. The Buffalo Zoo, similarly, has maintenance needs totaling $25 million. The Botanical Gardens is hoping for $10 million for its biggest expansion in more than a century, and state funds for a planned $5.5 million visitor center at Frank Lloyd Wright's Graycliff Estate in Derby are also hoped for.
None are looking for all of the money to come from state government, but they're hoping a significant amount will. But this isn't a typical year to seek cultural dollars in the state budget.
The Albright-Knox Art Gallery reached its ambitious $168 million fundraising goal to pay for the expansion under construction. But the pandemic has upended things, with supply chain delays and rising costs resulting in an estimated $12 to $20 million more to be spent – money Janne Siren, the museum's director, expects to come entirely from state government after exhausting all other sources.
It remains to be seen whether there will be enough in the state budget for the needs of Albright-Knox's and other cultural organizations, as well. We will know a lot more soon enough – the state budget is due to be completed April 1.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
The school mask mandate is ending everywhere – even Buffalo: The announcement reverses a declaration by Buffalo school officials Monday night that masks must continue to be worn. New York City schools are requiring masks this week, but other large city school districts, including Albany, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers, had decided that masks will be optional. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Buffalo school superintendent absent in the midst of controversy: It's been a tumultuous time in Buffalo Public Schools, and Superintendent Kriner Cash, the subject of a no confidence vote by the teachers union, is out of town. Read more
Zeldin officially has NY GOP nod for governor, but primary battle looms: Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County claimed 85% of the vote at the just-concluded Republican State Convention Tuesday, which should indicate party unity. But three others now aim to qualify for the June primary ballot, signifying that real unity looms far in the distance for the state GOP. Read more
Union accuses Starbucks of violating labor law: Starbucks Workers United has filed 21 unfair labor practice charges against Starbucks with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the coffee chain of surveillance of workers in its stores and interfering with union elections. Read more
Lockport man pleads guilty in fatal crash as victim’s dad recommends short sentence: The judge and the prosecutor accepted the recommendation of the victim's parents as Thomas R. Townsend, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter. Townsend was required to admit that he was intoxicated at the time of the 2021 crash that killed Brandan Roach. Read more
Highmark reports $58 million loss for 2021, while Univera parent records profit; both saw expenses rise: Highmark of Western and Northeastern New York suffered its first loss in six years as the insurer grappled with rising expenses from Covid-19. But one of its competitors, Univera Healthcare, still was profitable, despite higher expenses from the pandemic. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Como Restaurant, Niagara Falls’ iconic Italian eatery, to be auctioned off: The Como Restaurant, which has stood on Pine Avenue for the past 95 years, is for sale. An online auction is slated April 11-13 for what is perhaps the best-known eatery in the Cataract City. The family-owned establishment cut back hours after the pandemic, but their real estate broker said they've decided it is simply time to retire. The winning bidder also could pick up the leases on two other Como locations, in Niagara Falls and Lewiston. Read more
BUFFALO NEXT
CBRE study finds tight industrial vacancy rate, improving office and retail sectors: The widely watched report indicates that it’s hard to find an empty warehouse or manufacturing plant around the region. But the jury is still out on what happens with downtown office space and suburban shopping. Read more
BILLS
Combine Observations: Sean McDermott, Brian Daboll downplay any talk of a rift: If there really is a rift between Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll, the two men are doing a good job of keeping it private. The Buffalo Bills’ head coach and his former offensive coordinator both largely downplayed any significant differences during their respective news conferences Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine. Read more
Bills 'to look high and low' for backup quarterback; 'Unrealistic' for Mitchell Trubisky to return: At the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday, Bills GM Brandon Beane indicated that he does not expect to have backup quarterback and free agent Mitchell Trubisky back next year. Read more
Sean McDermott extolls 'big-time' hire of O-line coach Aaron Kromer: “I feel so good about Aaron in terms of the level that he's coached at as an offensive line coach,” McDermott said at the combine. “You know, a big, big emphasis for us is protecting our quarterback. And you guys know why." Read more
SABRES
Key question for Sabres vs. Leafs: Will their top line produce at both ends of the ice?: The Sabres' top line of Alex Tuch, center Tage Thompson and left winger Jeff Skinner has revealed their defensive deficiencies during a six-game losing streak. Tuch and Skinner have identical stat lines: No goals, three assists and minus-6 ratings. Thompson, meanwhile, has six goals in the stretch, but is minus-9. Read more
Sabres Notebook: Jack Quinn back at practice, will return to Rochester: Jack Quinn looked as though he were in for an extended stay in Buffalo when he was injured in January. But to get back into game shape and to help sort out multiple roster contingencies, it made more sense to initially send him to the AHL. The Amerks host Syracuse on Wednesday before embarking on a two-game weekend series at Belleville. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Do some local commercials make you cringe? A post on Reddit Buffalo encourages people to give shout-outs to annoying ads. Dozens of suggestions began pouring in within hours. One respondent wrote: “All ads now annoy me,” adding that "it is amazing what cable cutting, using Amazon as a radio station and popup/autoplay ad blocking does to your tolerance for ads."
• It’s billed as Buffalo’s first candle café. WGRZ’s Lauren Hall describes the Main Street business as a unique spot “where you cozy up to the bar and make your own candle to take home.” Hall visits NY Candle Café, a woman-owned small business not far from Sister’s Hospital.
• Although it’s not an adventure for the faint of heart, zip lining is a great way to experience Niagara Falls – even in frigid weather, according to Toronto Globe and Mail contributor Jennifer Bain. “Savor every second,” she writes, “because the experience typically lasts just 40 to 60 seconds.”
• The arrival of March reminds us that spring is near – fingers firmly crossed. It’s not too early to plot post-winter activities. State tourism honchos have compiled a list of destinations ideal for daytrips or weekend getaways. The list ranges from a laugh-filled day tracing the history of comedy in Jamestown to exploring wine trails and wine-themed festivals.
