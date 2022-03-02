Good Morning, Buffalo: After Albright-Knox aid, what will be left for other culturals?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

March 2, 2022

As Albright-Knox eyes more state aid, other cultural groups wonder how much will be left for them

In any other year, the need for state funding for some of Buffalo's major cultural organizations would be a heavy lift.

Kleinhans Music Hall is seeking $13 million for a backlog of repairs. The Buffalo Zoo, similarly, has maintenance needs totaling $25 million. The Botanical Gardens is hoping for $10 million for its biggest expansion in more than a century, and state funds for a planned $5.5 million visitor center at Frank Lloyd Wright's Graycliff Estate in Derby are also hoped for.

None are looking for all of the money to come from state government, but they're hoping a significant amount will. But this isn't a typical year to seek cultural dollars in the state budget.