Good Morning, Buffalo: After a year of 'Pandemic Lessons,' what do – and don’t – we know?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Sept. 27, 2021

Covid-19 hasn’t waned, and neither has the need for lessons

This Pandemic Lessons series began a year ago this week with the headline “Want to keep schools open? Keep the windows open, too.” The story quoted a variety of scientists who emphasized the importance of ventilation – a quality lacking in many aging school buildings – for cutting down viral transmission.

“Open the damn windows and let them wear their coats,” said Dr. George Rutherford, head of disease and global epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco. “Keep the air moving.”

That’s still good advice, but we didn’t think we’d be dishing it out one year later. At least not on a weekly basis. When we started “Pandemic Lessons” last fall, we labeled it an “ongoing series” designed to explore key questions by talking to world-class experts. As Covid-19 simmered down, my editors and I agreed, we’d slow the frequency of these stories.