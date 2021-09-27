Good Morning, Buffalo: After a year of 'Pandemic Lessons,' what do – and don’t – we know?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Sept. 27, 2021
Covid-19 hasn’t waned, and neither has the need for lessons
This Pandemic Lessons series began a year ago this week with the headline “Want to keep schools open? Keep the windows open, too.” The story quoted a variety of scientists who emphasized the importance of ventilation – a quality lacking in many aging school buildings – for cutting down viral transmission.
“Open the damn windows and let them wear their coats,” said Dr. George Rutherford, head of disease and global epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco. “Keep the air moving.”
That’s still good advice, but we didn’t think we’d be dishing it out one year later. At least not on a weekly basis. When we started “Pandemic Lessons” last fall, we labeled it an “ongoing series” designed to explore key questions by talking to world-class experts. As Covid-19 simmered down, my editors and I agreed, we’d slow the frequency of these stories.
But with the emergence of the Delta variant, Western New York’s average case count now exceeds 400 per day. Though the rate of spread is slowing, the steepest rise is among unvaccinated children – even as a relatively small but loud chorus of parents and lawyers protest and litigate for schools to let those kids go unmasked.
Covid-19 hasn’t waned, and neither has the need for lessons. Here’s a look at some of the most important ones we’ve addressed – and still are learning.
– Tim O'Shei
Facing staff shortage, Catholic Health postpones some Monday surgeries: Gov. Kathy Hochul's order that all health care workers must be vaccinated against Covid-19 takes effect today. As of Sunday afternoon, Catholic Health spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh said 90% of Catholic Health's workers are now vaccinated. Read more
Kaleida reports 97% of 'patient-facing' workers are vaccinated: Kaleida Health reported that 97% of its "patient facing" workers, and 94% of its employees overall, have been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of 6 p.m. Sunday. Those who aren't vaccinated risk termination of employment, the hospital group said. Read more
4 Bills fans barred from stadium for having no proof of vaccination: Erie County public health sanitarians refused entry to only four fans on secondary checks for proof of vaccination, Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane said. Sunday's announced attendance of 68,434 was about 3,400 below capacity, and below the pre-mandate crowd of 69,787 on Sept. 12. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
In Buffalo's race for mayor, will blue-collar Democrats embrace India Walton's democratic socialism? Walton makes no apologies for a democratic socialist philosophy that has traditionally failed to gain traction in American politics – even in Democratic cities like Buffalo. Now Buffalo emerges as a laboratory for her political viability in a campaign capturing national attention. Read more
Renovated Statler to feature 550 apartments, 600 parking spots, hotel: After decades of neglect and several years of labor to restore the grandeur of the lower floors, the rest of the Statler is coming back – including part of it as a hotel. Just over a year after purchasing the 18-story grand dame of Buffalo's hotels, Washington developer Douglas Jemal has an ambitious plan to revive the century old complex on Niagara Square. Read more
Community leaders seek intervention at African American Cultural Center: The center’s executive director was fired last week, days after publicly accusing the board of directors, headed by Chairwoman Dorothea Baxter-Hughes, of unprofessional and unethical conduct. Tina Washington-Abubeker, the fired administrator, is also calling for community oversight of the East Side institution that's home to the Paul Robeson Theatre. Read more
Club Marcella performer says she was fired for remarks at Walton fundraiser: Vanna Deux said she was fired after participating in a fundraising event for India Walton, the Democratic nominee for Buffalo mayor. Owners of the Pearl Street club said that is not the case. They said it was Deux’s “public conduct that was called into question.” Now, Walton’s campaign is calling on Mayor Byron W. Brown to demand that Deux be rehired. Read more
After devastating football injury, teen receives care package from opposing team: In his 20 years of coaching high school football, Jason Przybysz has seen his share of injuries on the field. The tackle Sept. 18 that left one of his junior varsity players, Douglas Hunt, with two broken bones in his ankle was an especially brutal one. But it was the response to that injury that Przybysz, now Cleveland Hill's athletic director, said surprised him the most. Read more
A cloudy Monday: Cloudy skies and a high near 70 are in WGRZ’s forecast for today. Read more
Jason Wolf: 'He's our guy. He's our MVP.' Bills QB Josh Allen rediscovers elite form: Last season, Allen finished second in NFL MVP voting while leading the Bills to the AFC championship game, but he did so while largely playing in empty stadiums. Now, he’s beginning to show it was no fluke. Read more
Full coverage: Buffalo Bills offense fires on all cylinders in 43-21 win over WFT: Don't miss our coverage of the Buffalo Bills' 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team in Week 3! Read more
Sabres observations: Victor Olofsson taking aim at bigger 5-on-5 impact: If the Sabres are to surpass expectations, they will need Olofsson to develop into more of a threat at even strength. Read more
• We love having four seasons in Western New York because each one is a chance to experience new activities, flavors and experiences. To help you make the most of the season, we’ve compiled information on festivals, family events, pumpkin patches and where to pick your own apples in Gusto’s Guide to Fall.
• Country megastar Eric Church played to a “raucous, loud and happy” crowd Saturday night at KeyBank Center. “The two-set concert of 33 songs flowed beautifully, swinging from booming rock-country to more quiet and contemplative Church compositions,” Nancy J. Parisi wrote in a review of the concert.
• Speaking of music, have you seen Rolling Stone’s new list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time? NYup.com points out that the list, released earlier this month, includes six songs with upstate New York ties.
