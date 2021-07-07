Good Morning, Buffalo: After a year of pandemic learning, a more expansive approach to summer school

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
July 7, 2021
After a year of pandemic learning, a more expansive approach to summer school
It was a hard 15 months of school, with remote and hybrid learning, but now thousands of children are headed back to school for summer sessions.
Because of an influx of federal pandemic aid, many schools are adding summer school programs to help fill in the learning gaps.
There's a problem finding teachers and staff who want to work after a grueling year, so students may see some unfamiliar faces in the classroom.
But once they get there, many will find a different focus than previous summer classes as educators are trying to fill in some of the gaps left by pandemic learning.
After spring plunge, Covid-19 cases back on the uptick in Erie County: There were 76 new cases of Covid-19 for the week ending Saturday, bringing the new case rate to 8.3 per 100,000 residents. This was an increase over the previous week’s case rate of 5.2 per 100,000 residents. Read more
As violence surges and 3-year-old lies wounded, police and community struggle for answers: “No more shooting. No more killing,” several dozen people chanted during a March Tuesday around Ferry Grider Homes. That’s where a boy was shot in the head and three others were injured when shots were fired Monday night as a crowd watched fireworks. The latest flurry of shootings in Buffalo saw 21 people injured over the three-day Fourth of July weekend. Read more
‘Enough carnage’: State law aims to address rising gun violence: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday declared a “disaster emergency” to free up funds and programs for job creation and other opportunities aimed especially at at-risk youth. Cuomo branded gun violence a criminal, economic and public health threat. Read more
Maserati driver pleads guilty in crash that killed two in South Buffalo: "This defendant made the decision to drive while intoxicated and speed down Seneca Street on a dark, rainy night," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said of Antonio Brown. Read more
Millions in stimulus funds eyed for Erie County government employees: It's true that the bulk of the $123.7 million in stimulus money and state funds received by Erie County this year is going to one-time projects. Think cranes and bulldozers. But a good chunk is also being directed to Erie County's own employees. Read more
Niagara University graduate is among 16 houseguests on CBS’ ‘Big Brother’: Britini D’Angelo is one of 16 contestants on the reality show that has a 90-minute live premiere starting at 8 p.m. tonight on WIVB. Read more
Isolated storms possible Wednesday and Thursday: Wednesday will be very warm and steamy again with scattered thunder showers, WGRZ predicts. Read more
Food Truck Tuesdays at Larkin Square embraces the old, the new and the turkey legs: The popular event begins July 13 on an abbreviated schedule that spans eight weeks. Mobile food vendors will serve everything from sushi burritos and Thai dishes to smoked turkey legs. Read more
Charlie Specht to exit WKBW and join Buffalo News watchdog team: The award-winning investigative reporter is leaving the station after five years to return to his journalistic roots and take on the same investigative role at The Buffalo News. Read more
Vaughters, Igoe, Buckley headline 2021 class of Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame: WIVB-TV consumer reporter Al Vaughters, former WGRZ-TV consumer reporter Mike Igoe, radio news veteran turned WKBW-TV reporter Eileen Buckley and nationally acclaimed radio marketing and branding expert Heidi Raphael are among the inductees into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. Read more
Training camp question: Can Tyrell Adams stick in his second chance with Bills?: Adams, 29, is one of 10 linebackers on the roster fighting for a job behind Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, A.J. Klein and special teams standout Tyler Matakevich. Read more
Sabres to meet with presumed No. 1 pick Owen Power as draft prep intensifies: “I think I'm a two-way defenseman that can play in all situations and log a lot of minutes,” Power said when asked why he should be selected first overall. Read more
• What’s on your bucket list of travel experiences? Forbes reports on new data that places Niagara Falls in the top 50 of the most searched for travel bucket list adventures. It joins a list that includes visits to Mount Rushmore, the Sistine Chapel in Rome and Stonehenge in England.
• “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt,” the late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz once proclaimed. As we celebrate World Chocolate Day, this article by Welcome 716’s Max Fisher showcases more than 40 chocolate shops in Western New York.
• House music is a genre of electronic dance music with a rhythmic consistency and distinctive energy. Spectrum News’ I’Jaz Ja’Ciel delves into Buffalo’s house music scene, noting that it has been the “foundation of a movement” both for Black music and for the LGBTQ community.
• Did you know that Buffalo is home to one of the first streets in the nation to be powered by electric lights? This is one nugget included in a post by Step Out Buffalo’s Sean Bermingham that highlights 11 historical sites in the region.
