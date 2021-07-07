Good Morning, Buffalo: After a year of pandemic learning, a more expansive approach to summer school

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

July 7, 2021

After a year of pandemic learning, a more expansive approach to summer school

It was a hard 15 months of school, with remote and hybrid learning, but now thousands of children are headed back to school for summer sessions.

Because of an influx of federal pandemic aid, many schools are adding summer school programs to help fill in the learning gaps.

There's a problem finding teachers and staff who want to work after a grueling year, so students may see some unfamiliar faces in the classroom.

But once they get there, many will find a different focus than previous summer classes as educators are trying to fill in some of the gaps left by pandemic learning.

– Barbara O’Brien

