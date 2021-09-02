Good Morning, Buffalo: Afghan man in Buffalo worries for wife and children

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Sept. 2, 2021
Trapped in Kabul: Afghan man in Buffalo worries for wife and children
Abdul buried his face in his hands, sitting on a couch in his new home in Amherst. With its big backyard and light, airy rooms, the two-story house in the suburbs was supposed to mark another step toward accomplishing the American dream.
Instead, Abdul nervously waits for calls and texts from nearly 7,000 miles away in the barely furnished house.
His wife and children are trapped in Kabul. They were not able to be evacuated.
"Help us," he pleaded.
– Maki Becker
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Rod Watson: Why do Blacks still lag on the vaccine? Reasons are 'crazy': “Name the crazy, and it’s coming out of people’s mouths,” said Rev. Kinzer Pointer, even at this late date when all of the nonsense has been thoroughly debunked. Pointer cited everything from the notion that the vaccine is a means of implanting microchips to the fear that it’s the mark of the devil. Read more
Park School fires unvaccinated AD Marcus Hutchins: “I don’t like it,” Hutchins told The News. “It’s their choice, but I think it’s a violation of my rights for what I choose to put in my body. I don’t think it’s fair, but I don’t make those decisions.” Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Cheektowaga couple called 'accomplices' in quadruple shooting that killed toddler: Despite it happening in a crowd of about 20 to 30 people, only one witness has come forward in the July 5 quadruple shooting on Donovan Drive that killed a 3-year-old. A young Cheektowaga couple was arraigned Wednesday on 10 counts, including murder and assault charges. Read more
Vigil remembers Kenmore man who was fatally shot Monday night in Delaware Park: About 100 people, many carrying bunches of blue and white balloons, showed up for the vigil held in honor of 26-year-old Joel Northrup, who left behind two sons and a pregnant girlfriend, Tatiana, according to Pastor James Giles of Peacemakers. Read more
A school counselor took the mic to quiet down students. It led to a yearslong legal battle: In the latest development, an appellate court last week reversed a jury verdict that favored the John F. Kennedy High School student and threw out the $130,502 personal injury award. The News' Patrick Lakamp details the crux of the issue in a back-and-forth case. Read more
Up to 350 Afghan evacuees coming to Buffalo: Up to 350 people of the 50,000 who fled Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal there last month are expected to resettle in Buffalo – one of 19 immigrant-friendly, low-cost communities – over the next few months, according to local refugee resettlement agencies and Rep. Brian Higgins, Jerry Zremski reports. Read more
Amherst native Julie Pace promoted to top editor position at Associated Press: When Pace became the Associated Press' chief White House correspondent, and later its Washington bureau chief, she easily ranked among the most influential journalists in the country. But she's topped that now. Pace, a 39-year-old Amherst native, was named to the AP's top news job this week – placing her among the most influential executives in the news business. Read more
As reopening approaches, air of uncertainty hangs over the Buffalo theater community: A staggered opening to the theater season starts Sept. 9 with some area companies waiting until 2022 to put on their first live performance of the season. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: After warmest August on record, meteorological fall has arrived: The heat is gone, for the foreseeable future, Paul writes. The average high and low now are down to 77 and 59. Temperatures will run a couple of degrees cooler Thursday, but with more sunshine to help out. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
How can the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival run through wing shortage?: Knowing that one phone call could change everything, Wing Fest organizer Drew Cerza called upon local connections – namely US Foods – to secure 20 tons of wings for the 20th annual running of the festival slated for Highmark Stadium on Labor Day weekend. Read more
5 wacky wings to try at Wing Fest: Booty's Wings, run by a Rochester expat in Arizona, will bring an elote wing, modeled after Mexican street corn, to the festival. Closer to home, Finnerty's in Ellicottville presents a black-and-white wing that will intrigue. Read more
BILLS
Bills GM Brandon Beane goes heavy on defensive line: The Buffalo Bills kept 11 defensive linemen: six defensive ends and five defensive tackles. Beane believes doing so will bolster this defense, even if it sheds a few spots elsewhere on the team. Read more
Lots of good news on injury front for Bills; 15 players signed to practice squad: Backups Jake Fromm and Davis Webb were signed to the team’s practice squad, giving the team four quarterbacks, with Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky on the active roster. Read more
SABRES
Kyle Okposo on Jack Eichel: 'Everybody wants some closure and some answers': In an interview segment on WGR Radio that celebrated the station's extension to carry Sabres games, Okposo, who shares the same agent as Jack Eichel, sounded off on the superstar's circumstances. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A new image of former New York Deputy Assembly Speaker Arthur O. Eve looms over the school that is his namesake, Harold McNeil reports. A mural bearing Eve's portrait was dedicated during a ceremony Wednesday at the Arthur O. Eve School of Distinction, School No. 61, on Leroy Avenue.
• AAA held a virtual meeting Wednesday to remind drivers to be extra vigilant for students as school returns this week and next. WGRZ shares more about the organization's recommendations.
• One of the smallest art galleries in Western New York resides on the front lawn of Niagara University adjunct professor John Sauter. WKBW shines a light on the Free Little Art Gallery in Amherst.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.