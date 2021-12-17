Good Morning, Buffalo: Advocates push for Scajaquada Creek resuscitation as part of expressway design

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Dec. 17, 2021
Advocates push for Scajaquada Creek resuscitation as part of expressway design
It's hard to visualize a healthy Scajaquada Creek, because no one alive today in Buffalo was around to see it.
The creek has been in decline for over a century, and the Scajaquada Expressway, completed nearly 60 years ago, contributed to its retrenchment.
One only need to walk the Jesse Kregal Pathway, which runs along the creek, where transportation infrastructure clogs up sections, to see how unhealthy and diminished a creek that once supplied the city's drinking water has become.
Proponents of the creek's revitalization say the redesign of the Scajaquada Expressway, now under consideration, along with an expected infusion of federal infrastructure dollars, presents the perfect opportunity to help rectify one of the most polluted waterways in Western New York.
A key proposal calls for eliminating the expressway from Elmwood Avenue to Niagara Street, allowing the creek to reestablish something close to its former size while helping turn SUNY Buffalo State into a waterfront campus. The result, proponents say, will be healthy greenspaces for residents and visitors, restored nature for wildlife and economic development opportunities for Buffalo and Black Rock.
This project won't turn around the full 13-mile creek itself, much of which is buried east of the corridor. And stopping the sewage overflows and storm water runoff is key to cleaning the water. But revitalizing the western end of the creek, supporters say, could be the catalyst to finally address a waterway that has long been an afterthought.
– Mark Sommer
COVID-19 COVERAGE
As frustration mounts, Hochul urges masks and vaccines, warns of ‘rough ride’ with Covid-19: Gov. Kathy Hochul has been watching with concern the state’s Covid-19 caseloads, hospitalizations and deaths rise for many weeks now. Vaccination rates, meanwhile, seem to have plateaued. On Wednesday, the governor expressed her disappointment – and anger – with people who continue to refuse to be vaccinated, as well as businesses that aren't taking seriously her order that consumers and workers all mask up in indoor settings across the state. Read more
Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated maps and data. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
David Robinson: After months of stagnation, the region’s job market is growing again: The region adding 4,600 jobs in November, but it still has about 5% fewer jobs than it did two years ago – before the pandemic began – and that means that we’re still without nearly 28,000 jobs we once had. Read more
Mayor Brown chills talk of downtown Bills stadium with support of Orchard Park site: Buffalo’s top elected official said based on everything he’s seen, he believes “the best, the smartest and the safest place to build a new stadium is in Orchard Park.” Read more
Fired Buffalo police officer loses court challenge to win his job back: The Buffalo Police Department fired Officer Andrew Rechin for instigating an off-duty bar fight in 2018. But Rechin thought that being found not guilty of harassment would help pave the way for his return. City officials had other ideas. They refused to place Rechin's name on a list of eligible police candidates. Rechin then went to court to force the city's hand. But a judge recently dismissed the case, ruling that the city did not act arbitrarily in keeping Rechin off the list. Read more
Paul Kolkmeyer plans to turn the Dun Building into apartments: One of Buffalo’s narrowest and best-known downtown office buildings will soon be transformed into 23 upscale apartments. Built in 1893, the 10-story structure on Pearl Street is known for its architectural detailing on its façade and for its slender shape. Read more
Green light given for $6.1. million facelift of Buffalo convention center: Since the convention center business has tanked as Covid-19 continues to plague the nation and the world, county efforts to build a new convention center have given way to efforts to make the old convention center look younger. Read more
ADM seeks to demolish damaged grain elevator despite preservationists’ objections: Archer Daniels Midland said the large hole in the northern wall of the Great Northern grain elevator poses a safety hazard. Rep. Brian Higgins opposes demolition of the historic structure that was damaged in Saturday’s windstorm and is urging the city to require the owner to make repairs. Read more
WEATHER
Cooler today: Gusty winds will continue this morning amid a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the low 40s. Read more
GUSTO
Review: New touring production deepens the power of 'Hamilton': "This touring production nails every moment, with the original crumbled brick set design from David Korins and gorgeous lighting from the late Howard Binkley translating perfectly onto the Shea's stage," writes Matthew Nerber. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
UB researchers seek adults in low-income city neighborhoods who want to lower stress: Are you in survival mode? Do you struggle to balance the demands of work, school, child care and relationships to the point that stress regularly overwhelms you? The Mellowing Mind Research Project wants to know. Yu-Ping Chang of the University at Buffalo School of Nursing co-leads the project, which seeks more than 200 Buffalo adults with serious worries who live in predominantly low-income, African American city neighborhoods historically under-resourced with health services. The goal is to learn whether greater mindfulness can temper those worries. Read more
YOUR GOVERNMENT
Why does the redrawing of Erie County Legislature districts matter? Because it affects how well residents' interests are represented by elected county leaders. Find out how district lines are changing thanks to the countywide population growth. Read more
BILLS
PlayAction: Bills' center has a lot to talk about when he gets to line of scrimmage: "Good communication again will be critical for the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line Sunday against the exceptionally fast Carolina Panthers’ defense," writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
Bills' Gabriel Davis thanks Josh Allen for trusting him, expects big boost in playing time: The 6-foot-3, 212-pound receiver enjoyed a breakout rookie season, but has received limited playing time this year thanks to the offseason signing of Sanders and the emergence of tight end Dawson Knox. But Davis could see a huge boost in playing time over the final four weeks of the regular season, depending on how long veteran starting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders remains sidelined by the knee injury he suffered in the first half of the game against Tampa. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Sabres prevail against Wild behind Tage Thompson's shootout goal: It was another encouraging night in a season that’s been filled with growing pains, and the Buffalo Sabres were rewarded when Tage Thompson secured a 3-2 win with a goal in the third shootout round. Read more
Alex Tuch bubbling with excitement ahead of long-awaited Sabres debut: As Alex Tuch cleared the latest hurdle in his recovery from shoulder surgery, he and his father, Carl, had trouble processing the fact that the 25-year-old winger was on the verge of realizing a dream. “We were just looking at each other and we were like, ‘Can I believe I will be playing for the Buffalo Sabres in a game here soon?” Tuch told The News at Minnesota’s Xcel Energy Center. “It was a little bit of disbelief because I used to sit and watch Sabres games growing up, and from the time I was five years old until I was drafted by Minnesota, I was a Buffalo Sabres fan.” Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A Christmas village in North Tonawanda was created many years ago by a grandfather with a passion for designing small houses by hand out of sheet metal and colored glass. Now Catherine House carries on the tradition of displaying it.
• Was there ever a college on College Street? WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan answers this question in a new installment of Unknown Stories of WNY. He showcases a website created by urban planner Angela Keppel that explores the history of Buffalo street names.
• A melodious “carolcade,” a holiday market and performances of “A Christmas Carol” are on the list of activities and events that are being staged this weekend. WKBW shares this roundup of local festivities.
• One popular holiday pastime can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own vehicle. Step Out Buffalo’s Emily Morrow has compiled a list of local homes that are decked out in brilliant lights. The roster includes an entire neighborhood in Lancaster where residents turn their homes’ exteriors into a yuletide spectacle to raise money for charity.
