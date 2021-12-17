Good Morning, Buffalo: Advocates push for Scajaquada Creek resuscitation as part of expressway design

SABRES

Observations: Sabres prevail against Wild behind Tage Thompson's shootout goal: It was another encouraging night in a season that’s been filled with growing pains, and the Buffalo Sabres were rewarded when Tage Thompson secured a 3-2 win with a goal in the third shootout round. Read more

Alex Tuch bubbling with excitement ahead of long-awaited Sabres debut: As Alex Tuch cleared the latest hurdle in his recovery from shoulder surgery, he and his father, Carl, had trouble processing the fact that the 25-year-old winger was on the verge of realizing a dream. “We were just looking at each other and we were like, ‘Can I believe I will be playing for the Buffalo Sabres in a game here soon?” Tuch told The News at Minnesota’s Xcel Energy Center. “It was a little bit of disbelief because I used to sit and watch Sabres games growing up, and from the time I was five years old until I was drafted by Minnesota, I was a Buffalo Sabres fan.” Read more