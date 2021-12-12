Good Morning, Buffalo: A wonder of the world collides with otherworldly courage

U.S. attorney contributed to Byron Brown’s campaign, may recuse herself from City Hall probe: “I don’t want the public to be concerned that any political contributions I’ve given to any party or any particular individual will affect what I do here in this job,” new U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross told The Buffalo News in a recent interview. Read more

'This happened to me for a reason': Hit-and-run survivor shares her story to save others: More than 12 years have passed since a hit-and-run driver left Amy Stewart Terpening for dead in the middle of Main Street in Snyder. Talking about the crash, her time in the hospital, the anguish it caused her family, is difficult for her. Yet she has made a point of continuing to share her story. Read more