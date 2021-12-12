Good Morning, Buffalo: A wonder of the world collides with otherworldly courage

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Dec. 12, 2021
Sean Kirst: At the brink of Niagara Falls, a wonder of the world collides with otherworldly courage
Few people on Earth understand staggering the grief and courage that just came together at Niagara Falls like Dan Hill, whose legendary family is intertwined with the heart of both awe and suffering at Niagara Falls.
Friday, he put words to the untouchable mesh of sorrow and fearlessness that occurred there last week – and in a sense offered us all the only way of going forward.
Hill said what happened Wednesday is a high-profile reminder – played out at one of the most famous places on the continent – of the level of courage Coast Guard teams often display in rescues no one sees, far from shore.
He suspects a legion of people around the world now glimpse the real nature and meaning of the Niagara.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
What it means to be 'fully vaccinated' could soon have a new meaning: The CDC is now recommending everyone 16 and over get a booster shot. Still, the CDC says you're generally considered to be "fully vaccinated" two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. Is it time to change the definition of "fully vaccinated?" Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
A new Bills stadium creates uncertainty for ECC South Campus: Declining enrollment and the possibility of the Buffalo Bills stadium moving across the road in Orchard Park have people wondering what will happen with Erie Community College's South Campus. College leaders are wondering too, but they are planning for the South Campus to be operating in the future. Read more
U.S. attorney contributed to Byron Brown’s campaign, may recuse herself from City Hall probe: “I don’t want the public to be concerned that any political contributions I’ve given to any party or any particular individual will affect what I do here in this job,” new U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross told The Buffalo News in a recent interview. Read more
'This happened to me for a reason': Hit-and-run survivor shares her story to save others: More than 12 years have passed since a hit-and-run driver left Amy Stewart Terpening for dead in the middle of Main Street in Snyder. Talking about the crash, her time in the hospital, the anguish it caused her family, is difficult for her. Yet she has made a point of continuing to share her story. Read more
UB president may be on short list for interim SUNY chancellor: The New York Post has reported that SUNY trustees are looking at three current SUNY presidents who could serve as interim SUNY chancellor, including University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi. SUNY Board President Merryl Tisch, however, told The Buffalo News on Saturday that she considered the Post story "uninformed." Read more
Poloncarz urges regional approach to spending infrastructure windfall: More than $4 billion in federal infrastructure funding is likely to come to the Buffalo metro area in the coming years, but Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said Friday that he won't be the one deciding how to spend it. Read more
WEATHER
Windstorm downs trees, closes highways and blacks out more than 90,000 in WNY: A wind gust of 77 mph was registered at a maritime station in Dunkirk shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday. Peak winds reached 74 mph at Niagara Falls International Airport. At the National Weather Service office at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, top wind was 66 mph. Read more
Sunny and breezy: The winds will still be blowing today but not nearly as strong as yesterday's powerful gusts. The skies should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s. Read more
BILLS
What's gone wrong for the Bills and why, plus your guide to Sunday's game against Tampa Bay: The Bills face the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Raymond James Stadium. See our full coverage of the team heading into the game. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen delivers 40 saves in Sabres' shootout loss: Young Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 40 shots, including a few of the highlight-reel variety, but Buffalo fell to Washington in a shootout Saturday night in KeyBank Center. Read more and see photos from the game by News photographer Robert Kirkham.
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• As this photo gallery by The News’ Harry Scull Jr. shows, Bills fans were out in full force Saturday in Tampa, Fla., in preparation of today’s road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
• Looking for the perfect gift for the outdoor enthusiast on your list? News contributor Bill Hilts Jr. has a few last-minute ideas that you may not have thought of.
• There were plenty of changes in the local dining scene this year. Step Out Buffalo provides looks at restaurants and bars that opened in 2021, as well as ones that closed permanently.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Oct. 22.
