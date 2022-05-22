Good Morning, Buffalo: A week after shooting took 10 lives, community pauses to honor the victims

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

May 22, 2022

123 seconds of silence are observed; tributes continue for victims

On Saturday, May 14, the Tops market on Jefferson Avenue was filled with people shopping for birthday cakes and weekend cookouts, and workers who were busy stocking shelves and ringing up customers.

At 2:28 p.m. and 57 seconds, a gunman with hate in his heart and a military-style weapon in his hands turned the happy hub into a scene of unspeakable horror.

In just two minutes and three seconds, he killed 10 people, wounded three more and left those who survived forever scarred.

Saturday was a day of reflection and mourning in Buffalo and beyond.

A week to the second of what President Biden has called an act of “simple, straightforward terrorism,” the scene at America’s newest ground zero fell silent for 123 seconds.

Rhonda Bishop was among those outside the shuttered store. Her neighbor Margus Morrison was one of the victims. Bishop knelt during the moment of silence, saying to herself: “Lord, comfort these families.” Then church bells rang 13 times, once for each of the dead and wounded.

Earlier Saturday at the Canisius College commencement, the security guard who gave his life trying to stop the killer was honored with a standing ovation. Aaron Salter, a retired Buffalo police officer, was three credits shy of graduating, but had set school aside because of family and work. His son, Aaron W. Salter III, accepted his father’s diploma.

And halfway across the state in Syracuse, a young woman was remembered for her warm heart and generous spirit. Roberta “Robbie” Drury was from Cicero but had been living in Buffalo. She was shopping at Tops when she was killed. Drury’s was the second funeral so far. Eight more will follow this week.

– Maki Becker

New State Senate lines nix possible major primary battles in Western New York: State Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. McAllister early Saturday morning approved final maps tweaked by a "special master" over the past few days, allowing Senate campaigning to proceed with a degree of certainty, and avoiding the possibility of primary showdowns between established Democrats like Sean M. Ryan and Timothy M. Kennedy of Buffalo. Read more

Community performing arts center coming to Canterbury Woods: A community performing arts center is coming to Canterbury Woods' Amherst campus, offering an opportunity for local residents to see a variety of plays, musicals, concerts and other traveling shows alongside the seniors who already live there. Read more

New breakwall in Olcott prompts first new development: a hotel and retail shops: New York State's $14 million investment into creating a breakwall for Olcott Harbor is starting to pay off. Local businessman David Hedley is working on plans to bring a two-story mixed-use project along the east federal pier, with shops on the first floor and a boutique hotel upstairs. Read more

Closing of portion of Forest Avenue is prelude to longer-lasting fixes: For four hours last week, a portion of Forest Avenue was closed to dramatize the need to improve public safety there, just days after a vehicle injured a boy at Forest and Baynes. But it's only the first step toward installing a temporary solution in June, with the city's permission, that will redesign the street so that cars, pedestrians and bikes can coexist better than they do now. Read more

WEATHER

More showers, thunderstorms possible: WIVB says today will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will range from the mid-60s to mid-70s. Read more

BILLS

Inside the Bills: 10 remaining free agents who may be of interest to GM Brandon Beane: The Bills have $8.2 million of space under the salary cap, according to records from the NFL Players Association. Here are 10 free agents that could interest the Bills. Read more

SABRES

Inside the Sabres: Seth Appert and his staff deserve high marks for Amerks' success: Equipped with lessons from his first year of coaching professional hockey and aided by a staff that includes retired NHLers Michael Peca and Mike Weber, Appert has the Buffalo Sabres’ AHL affiliate one step closer to a Calder Cup. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• In today’s Buffalo Next cover story, Janet Gramza shares how a former bull rider is helping turn the University at Buffalo into a startup stronghold. Rick Gardner is helping UB pave the way for entrepreneurs with a program dubbed the Cultivator, a nursery for sprouting startups and channeling the university's research and talent as a force for new growth across the Buffalo Niagara region.

• Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was born in Buffalo and lived in Niagara Falls until he was 7 but remains a rabid Buffalo Bills fan, Mike Harrington reports. "I've wanted the Bills to win a Super Bowl. And I think they're gonna do it. I honestly think this is the year that they do it,” Winker said before a game against the Blue Jays last week in Toronto.

• "While we love our food truck scene here in WNY, what you may not know, is there are a bunch of other hidden gem mobile businesses offering super cool services outside of food," writes Step Out Buffalo's Andrea Diedrich. The post names 10 that are notable.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending April 1.

