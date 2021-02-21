Good Morning, Buffalo: A somber reality from a Covid-19 intensive care unit

“It puts an extra burden on the family,” says Dr. Lucy Campbell, the pulmonologist who runs Buffalo General Medical Center’s medical intensive care unit, where we reported this story.

That burden is amplified when families cannot see their loved one in person until the very end – if at all. Saying a full goodbye is nearly impossible. But even before that, the distance takes away families’ ability to make a wholly informed decision. They are forced to make heartbreaking choices about someone they love who is in a condition they cannot actually see.

– Tim O’Shei

Public health experts 'very concerned' about no-shows for second Covid-19 shot

Both of the Covid-19 vaccines currently on the market call for two separate doses, staggered three or four weeks apart. But in Western New York, vaccine providers are encountering a problem: Some people have bailed on their second shots.