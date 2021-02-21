Good Morning, Buffalo: A somber reality from a Covid-19 intensive care unit

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Feb. 21, 2021
Decisions from a distance: The pandemic's hidden tragedy
Separation creates some of the deepest tragedies of the Covid-19 pandemic, and not simply because it makes us feel lonely or isolated. Distance can dent – and sometimes break – our ability to communicate. You can accomplish a lot through a Zoom screen or FaceTime, but some parts of life only stick when they happen in person.
Like saying goodbye – or knowing when it is time to say goodbye.
Photographer Sharon Cantillon and I have been reporting from inside hospitals since the early days of the pandemic, and today we unveil the first of a new series of stories, “Dispatches From the Front Line.” In this installment, we take you up close to medical workers as they fight to save a 58-year-old Covid-19 patient whose organs are oxygen-deprived. Medically, her recovery is impossible: her body is shutting down. But Covid-19 protocols severely limit families’ ability to visit, and they often ask for life-saving measures far beyond when actual life saving is possible. In New York, doctors cannot order DNR (“do not resuscitate”). That permission must come from patients or their proxies.
“It puts an extra burden on the family,” says Dr. Lucy Campbell, the pulmonologist who runs Buffalo General Medical Center’s medical intensive care unit, where we reported this story.
That burden is amplified when families cannot see their loved one in person until the very end – if at all. Saying a full goodbye is nearly impossible. But even before that, the distance takes away families’ ability to make a wholly informed decision. They are forced to make heartbreaking choices about someone they love who is in a condition they cannot actually see.
– Tim O’Shei
Public health experts 'very concerned' about no-shows for second Covid-19 shot
Both of the Covid-19 vaccines currently on the market call for two separate doses, staggered three or four weeks apart. But in Western New York, vaccine providers are encountering a problem: Some people have bailed on their second shots.
The idea might sound ludicrous to those awaiting even a first dose of the vaccine. But public health experts, both locally and across the U.S., say some patients have been confused by contradictory messaging at the federal level and worried about issues like side effects. They're emphatic, however, that everyone receive both doses in the two-shot series, both to keep the distribution system running and to protect their own health. People opting to get only one shot, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein told me, are essentially "conducting experiments on themselves."
– Caitlin Dewey
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
WNY’s positivity rate drops below 3%: Western New York's recent good coronavirus news continued Saturday. The state announced that the region's seven-day average positive Covid-19 test rate through Friday was 2.87%. It is the first time that the five counties' rate has been under 3% since last Nov. 5. Read more
Several hundred Native Americans get vaccinated at Buffalo pop-up clinic: “While I am always working to get Covid vaccines into the community, I am particularly determined to ensure vaccinations for brown, Black and Native people,” said Dr. Raul Vazquez, founder of Buffalo’s G-Health Enterprises, who obtained 350 vaccine doses and arranged the five-hour clinic with Michael Martin, director of Native American Community Services, and Seneca Nation businessman J.C. Seneca. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Cheektowaga cop decked a supervisor but couldn't be fired: For many employees, slugging a supervisor gets you fired. But the Cheektowaga Police Department has a contract that requires binding arbitration. When Officer Sean Trapper was fired for punching a sergeant, the union took his case before an arbitrator. Trapper won his job back, after going six months off the payroll. Read more
Developer wants 'inclusive' process to plot DL&W's future: For 103 years, the hulking Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad Terminal has anchored the foot of Main Street, these days as host to the busy yard and shops of Metro Rail. But ever since the last intercity passenger train departed in 1962, its cavernous upper floor has remained eerily vacant. Samuel J. Savarino is seeking the community's ideas for the historic train shed's next 103 years. Read more
Randy Smith was monumental. His friends say: Make it official: Sean Kirst says the Buffalo native to achieve stardom with the NBA’s Buffalo Braves, ought to have a statue here, perhaps in the same general area as the one of Tim Horton at Canalside. “Go there and close your eyes, and you remember when the Aud was a humid temple for big-time basketball, when kids with only some loose change in their pockets could watch Smith's heroics from the distant orange seats,” writes Kirst. Read more
WNY mourns Hugh B. Scott, its first Black federal judge: Though the Buffalo native was a trailblazer, “his greatness was truly defined not by the color of his skin but by the contents of both his remarkable character and his overflowing heart,” said U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. in a statement. Read more
Couples frustrated as Hotel Henry closes, keeps wedding deposits
The abrupt closing of Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center in Buffalo, a situation the owners blamed on the pandemic's economic fallout, has left in the lurch scores of couples planning weddings later this year or in 2022. In interviews, they say the hotel's management has provided little concrete information beyond revealing in phone calls that they won't have their deposits and other payments returned to them.
It's not clear what their legal options are if they want to challenge the hotel's decision on the deposits. So couples are now scrambling to find new venues for their wedding receptions, rescheduling with photographers and other vendors and wondering whether they can move forward without the thousands of dollars lost to Hotel Henry.
– Stephen T. Watson and Andrew Galarneau
WEATHER
A snow reprieve: After lake-effect snowstorms walloped the Southtowns overnight Friday and throughout Saturday, a much different picture is expected today for the Buffalo metro area. Snowfall totals issued by the National Weather Service at 2 p.m. Saturday included more than 2 feet in West Falls, Boston and Colden. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Fast-casual gourmet mac-and-cheese restaurant to open in Niagara Falls: Jason Lizardo, founder of Rock Burger, has branched out on a new project, one centered on gourmet macaroni and cheese. Bowl-ify is expected to have between eight and 10 special varieties, with several customizable or build-your-own options. Read more
BILLS
Star Lotulelei's return creates numbers game at DT: The 11th in a series assessing the Bills’ status at each position looks at defensive tackle. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: A nice win, but the big picture under Terry Pegula remains cloudy: Expectations were high when Terry Pegula purchased the Sabres 10 years ago. Forget Stanley Cups. These days, the Sabres can barely score a goal. Read more
Sabres prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen making strides during 'long road' to NHL: His progress since draft day – including a complete recovery from double-hip surgery – has his development trending upward during an important season with the Amerks. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars on Thursday, and Western New Yorkers played a role. WGRZ’s Ron Plants shares how Elma-based Moog Inc. contributed to the mission.
• Did you partake in a fish fry Friday? As Lent begins, Step Out Buffalo asked its followers to share their favorite places for a fish fry and compiled a guide based on the recommendations. The spot that received the most mentions was Wiechec's Lounge.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Jan. 1.