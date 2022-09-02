Good Morning, Buffalo: A remote possibility: living in Buffalo, working for out-of-town employers

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Sept, 2, 2022

A remote possibility: living in Buffalo, working for out-of-town employers

The pandemic has opened up job possibilities that were relatively uncommon before spring 2020, like working from home for a company far from the Buffalo Niagara region.

Oliver Hays is one such employee. He works for Zen Media, a public relations and marketing agency that’s based in Dallas, but operates as a fully remote company. Hays works from his home in Amherst.

The News’ Matt Glynn says the trend is a welcome twist on the all-too-familiar story of local workers finding jobs elsewhere. Only this time, they're not moving away, as a generation of auto workers and steel workers – and their children – did as the region's manufacturers declined over the past half century.

While the region benefits from these remote-work arrangements as people pay taxes, spend money and get involved in the community, the new reality is also posing challenges for local employers. At a time when many employers are trying to recruit talent and fill job openings, they’re suddenly competing with some companies from out of town.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Beached barge back out in Lake Erie: It was a wild sight along the Lake Erie shore. An empty barge that came ashore after breaking loose from a tugboat was removed from the beach Thursday. Read more

Jericho Road kicks off $2.7M fundraising campaign for new shelter for asylum: The "Path to Hope" campaign, chaired by Scott Bieler, CEO of West Herr Auto Group, has so far raised $3.3 million and is seeking more donations from businesses and people. Read more

Silo City project caught in acrimonious dispute: A legal battle has erupted within the Silo City project team after the construction manager on the $41 million redevelopment job was replaced amid allegations of shoddy work and poor performance. Read more

Closing the gap: Black coaches in college football strive for larger representation, impact: The University at Buffalo football team’s season opener Saturday at Maryland has two Black head coaches on the sidelines: UB’s Maurice Linguist and Maryland’s Mike Locksley. More Football Bowl Subdivision coaches of color are being hired each year, but working toward a balance of representation is, at best, a work in progress. At worst, the lack of minority head coaches is a glaring absence that does not reflect the makeup of FBS rosters. Read more

Owner of Sheridan Drive tavern sued by man shot outside the bar: A City of Tonawanda man who was injured in a November 2021 shooting outside a Town of Tonawanda tavern is suing the establishment and its owner for negligence. Ronald Richau's lawsuit against Gregory E. Devlin and Devlin's Deuce, a bar at 2335 Sheridan Drive, was filed Wednesday. Read more

Southtowns Chamber fires executive director: The Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce has fired its executive director and said in a news release it did so after learning of misappropriation of funds. The chamber said it learned of the issue Monday and immediately called an emergency meeting of the board of directors. The board then terminated the contract of Cynthia Matla. Read more

'We're all Covid survivors': Project Hope offers tips, support for those headed back to school, work

First- and second-graders have only known an elementary education marked by pandemic surges and punctuated with lockdowns, masks and many school days spent at home online – and they have hardly struggled alone.

Sadness and worry linger, which is why mental health support provided by a program called NY Project Hope continues to get federal funding at least into fall.

The effort provides free, confidential support to those with Covid-19-related mental health concerns – no matter how big or small.

“We’re all Covid survivors,” said Melissa Archer, a mental health nurse practitioner who leads Project Hope programs run by the Buffalo Urban League.

“Even before this, I’ve been a proponent for good mental health,” she said, “but Covid definitely pulled the Band-Aid off. It shook the safety net for everyone.”

– Scott Scanlon

WEATHER

Sunny and warm: Mostly sunny skies are expected today, with a high temperature of 83 degrees. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Green Organization spends $13 million on two Amherst apartment complexes: A growing suburban apartment developer acquired two properties in Amherst from Clover Management for $13.35 million and plans to spend another $4 million to upgrade the communities, even as it prepares to undertake a $45 million project nearby. Read more

Launch NY marks 10 years of helping WNY startup companies 'get to yes': Founded in 2012, Launch NY filled a critical gap that existed in the Western New York startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem at the time: a single place where people with ideas could go for support to build those ideas into high-growth companies that would generate job growth. Read more

Spotlight on the economy: Slow growth in average pay in Buffalo Niagara region: Across the Buffalo Niagara region, average weekly pay at private sector firms grew by just over 3% from Feb. 2021 to Feb. 2022 – roughly in line with the increases that were common before the pandemic. Read more

BILLS

Great expectations: Bills enter 2022 season as Super Bowl favorites – can they get the job done?: This is the Buffalo Bills’ year. Right? The national pundits are picking it to be. The wise guys in Vegas have installed them as Super Bowl favorites. The stars seem to be aligned. Read more

Von Miller's last game with Rams shows a patient pass-rush strategy: “I got all game to get to the quarterback,” Von Miller says. “And they got all game to stop me. And if I get there, I win.” Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Some have compared the experience to walking through a stained-glass window or futuristic space station. The News’ Toni Ruberto reports on giant walk-through inflatables that have been installed on the Dart Lawn at Canalside. The “Daedalum” luminarium will be on the downtown waterfront through Monday.

• From food and drink festivals, to family fun and a jazz festival, there is plenty to do this Labor Day Weekend in Western New York. The News' Toni Ruberto takes a look at a few of the festivals and events happening around town this weekend.

• There’s an encouraging trend on nature trails across Western New York. Spectrum News 1’s Scott Patterson says a growing number of parks, trails and other outdoor spaces are taking steps to make these attractions more accessible to people who have conditions that might prevent them from enjoying nature’s splendor.

• Speaking of outdoor places, if you plan to stage an end-of-summer picnic this weekend, contributors to Reddit Buffalo have suggested dozens of local venues that are perfect for setting up chairs, firing up a grill and enjoying drinks of choice. They include Evangola State Park, Chestnut Ridge, Ellicott Creek Park, Niawanda, Como Lake Park and Fort Niagara State Park. One Redditor reminds people that parks will likely be more crowded than usual on the holiday weekend.

• Organizers of the National Buffalo Wing Festival have ordered 20 tons of wings to accommodate the crowds that will converge on Highmark Stadium this weekend. Festival founder and self-proclaimed “Wing King” Drew Cerza talks with the hosts of WIVB’s Wake Up! show about the popular event. He adds that visitors will even be able to get Tums on their way out.

Enjoy the holiday weekend!

