Good Morning, Buffalo: A new kind of 'Iron Horse' confronts ALS

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

March 12, 2022

'One more day, one more week, one more month': A new kind of 'Iron Horse' confronts ALS

Dennis Crawley Jr. was 11 when he lost his mother, Mary Ellen Weaver Crawley, to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS – the illness often known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, synonymous with the life and death of a Yankee great whose strength, endurance and bearing during irreversible struggle are all part of his nickname as the “Iron Horse.”

That disease, a creeping paralysis that eventually involves the entire body, took the life of Deneane Chiplock – Crawley’s sister and the subject of his son Justin’s tattoo – who died at 41, about 18 months after doctors told her of the condition. It also claimed Crawley’s grandfather and two aunts, including his mother’s twin.