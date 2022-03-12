Good Morning, Buffalo: A new kind of 'Iron Horse' confronts ALS

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 12, 2022
'One more day, one more week, one more month': A new kind of 'Iron Horse' confronts ALS
Dennis Crawley Jr. was 11 when he lost his mother, Mary Ellen Weaver Crawley, to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS – the illness often known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, synonymous with the life and death of a Yankee great whose strength, endurance and bearing during irreversible struggle are all part of his nickname as the “Iron Horse.”
That disease, a creeping paralysis that eventually involves the entire body, took the life of Deneane Chiplock – Crawley’s sister and the subject of his son Justin’s tattoo – who died at 41, about 18 months after doctors told her of the condition. It also claimed Crawley’s grandfather and two aunts, including his mother’s twin.
“It is a very fast strain,” Crawley said, speaking of the lethal velocity of this genetic form of the disease, which leaves each family member with about a 50% chance of inheriting it. Over three generations, beginning long before Crawley grew into a husband, father and baseball coach who now runs the varsity program at Depew High School and a teen travel team, the disease claimed 26 others in his extended family.
At 52, Crawley hoped that 50-50 chance was breaking his way – and even last spring, when he started having trouble with his leg, he told himself at first it was typical for a guy his age.
– Sean Kirst
It's time to Dig In, Buffalo! The gloriously decadent (and top-secret) sticky toffee pudding from the Black Sheep is too legendary to miss. Watch now >>
Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
New York demands Senecas pay more than $500 million immediately or face collection: State officials are doubling down on efforts to collect more than $500 million they say the Seneca Nation owes New York under a casino revenue sharing agreement, Jay Tokasz reports. After the Senecas failed to meet the Jan. 22 deadline, the state warned them in a letter this week to pay up by Wednesday or face “enforcement and collection efforts.” Read more
Cheektowaga schools reject supplies donated by marijuana sticker shop: A marijuana "gifting" store donated tens of thousands of dollars in school supplies and athletic gear to Cheektowaga Middle School and the Maryvale School District. Hours later, Cheektowaga's school superintendent told the owner of Green Vision Wellness that the district could not accept the donations and he would have to return Monday to collect the boxes of backpacks, foosball tables and dumbbells, while Maryvale also could not accept the donations. Read more
Forever family grows to 11 after adopting 5 more: 'This is where God led us': Raising four birth children, including two teenagers still living at home, wasn’t enough for Roberta and Kevin Hinkle of Cheektowaga. Foster parents for the past seven years, the Hinkles on Friday in Erie County Family Court officially adopted five children – all biological siblings – they’ve cared for over the past four years. Read more, and view Sharon Cantillon's gallery.
Douglas Jemal offers to buy historic Meidenbauer House: The developer who has an array of projects in Buffalo wants to add the Meidenbauer House, an endangered 19th-century brick structure in the Fruit Belt, to his list of properties to rescue. The city – which brought him to look at their site – is happy to oblige, Mark Sommer reports. Read more
NFTA urged to increase drivers' wages, restore bus routes: The NFTA does not pay a competitive wage to its bus drivers compared to drivers in Rochester and Syracuse, even though New York State has increased the authority’s funding by about $10.5 million – or about 20% – since 2015, State Sen. Sean Ryan said. Read more
Receivership called a promising tool for saving derelict historic properties: "The receivership is a great idea for a city like Buffalo, where our housing stock is so old and there is so much worth preserving," Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney said. "To have a program dedicated to those houses and those buildings is a tremendous tool for us, and one we plan to use more in the future." Mark Sommer explains how a receivership program works. Read more
WEATHER
Up to 9 inches of snow, gusty winds expected through Saturday night: The worst of the snow will hit to the south and east of Buffalo, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter storm warning for southern Erie County and Wyoming County until 6 tonight. Read more
Don Paul: Wintry weekend gives way to warmer pattern: Winds of 15-25 mph with some gusts to 35 will produce bursts of blowing snow with reduced visibility at times, and these conditions will continue into this evening, writes Paul. Warmer temperatures, however, may be more consistent after Sunday. Read more
BILLS
Changes possible among wide receiver group: With Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie facing uncertain futures with the Bills, a dip into free agency is possible for Buffalo. Read more
SABRES
Rasmus Dahlin steps into spotlight again with Sabres playing outdoors in Hamilton: Excelling against the opposition's top line and growth from mistakes have fueled the Swedish defenseman into the upper echelon of NHL players at his position. Lance Lysowski traces Dahlin's recent development ahead of another big stage. Read more
Buccigross, Ferraro were scary good calling Sabres game vs. Eichel on ESPN+: While Eichel’s return to Buffalo was the main storyline, the two announcers clearly had done their homework on the Sabres and made an upset Buffalo win featuring two fights seem like more fun than any Buffalo game this year, Alan Pergament writes. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The Buffalo City Court building drew the disdain of John Buccigross, an ESPN commentator in town to call the Sabres-Golden Knights game Thursday. Instead of firing back, Buffalonians on social media largely agreed about the Brutalist design. The unloved building is just part of the weekly "lighter side of The News" series.
• Meteorologist Andy Parker’s recent departure from WKBW is the latest indication that the station that runs a feature called “Believe in Buffalo” has an owner who no longer believes it can bring the station back to its former glory. Alan Pergament details the recent departures in talent from WKBW.
• Canisius College's Science Hall has received an additional $1 million boost in its renovations from two donors who originally gave twice that amount to begin the project in 2007, Janet Gramza reports.
• The former Fantasy Island in Grand Island is progressing toward a spring opening as Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World under a new ownership group. WIVB shares a video of the Scrambler, one of the park's new rides.