Good Morning, Buffalo: 'A new beginning' for Tops neighborhood

July 16, 2022

Smiles, gratitude greet reopening of Jefferson Avenue Tops; community focuses on transformation

A lot of emotions flowed Friday as Tops welcomed the first customers back to a store that has been completely remodeled, beautified and outfitted with added exits, cameras and other safety features.

While a small group of people who said it was too soon to reopen protested near the parking lot, most of the customers, supporters and employees radiated positivity.

Many community leaders were hoping the reopening represented a new beginning and an opportunity to focus on making the kinds of structural changes necessary on the East Side.

"As we look at this new beginning, we have to focus on root problems, not secondary and tertiary issues, but we have to identify those problems, and then develop projects, programs and activities to attack them," said Henry-Louis Taylor Jr., director of the Center for Urban Studies at the University at Buffalo.

"That's how we move forward. And that's how we ignite the beginning of a new beginning."

Much work remains, however.

For one, and as the last two months proved, the East Side will need investments to expand access to food beyond just one primary full-service grocery store. In addition, efforts are needed to improve the area's housing stock and its access to health care.

– Jon Harris, Janet Gramza and Harold McNeil

Tonja Williams to earn $270,000 in first year as Buffalo schools superintendent: Tonja Williams will be paid $270,000 for her first year as superintendent of the Buffalo Public Schools, under the terms of her three-year contract approved by the School Board on Thursday. That’s $5,000 less than her predecessor, Kriner Cash, made during his first year as Buffalo’s superintendent. Read more

Report names Buffalo Fire Academy grad whose auto crashed and burned: The recent Buffalo Fire Academy graduate whose auto crashed on Elk Street and then mysteriously went up in flames is Jordan Ernest, 25, who lives about a mile from the crash scene. The Buffalo News has obtained a police accident report that sheds some light on the episode. Read more

Senecas launch public awareness campaign ahead of negotiations for new compact: Before negotiating a new gaming compact with New York State, the Seneca Nation of Indians is launching a public awareness campaign highlighting its history and economic contributions to the region. Read more

Buffalo man accused of stealing fire truck and burglarizing restaurant: Buffalo firefighters responded to a medical emergency call just before midnight Thursday and headed into a residence on the 500 block of Main Street. When the crew of four came back out, their fire truck was gone. Someone stole it. Read more

Plenty of sunshine: Mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid-80s are forecast for today by WIVB. Read more

SUNY Erie Community College trustees approve cutting 60 jobs in second round of layoffs: ECC President David Balkin said no faculty positions will be cut. The layoffs will eliminate positions held by members of the Faculty Federation of ECC and the Administrators Association of ECC, but all are non-faculty roles, he said. Read more

More than 20 Western New York farmers licensed to grow recreational marijuana: The list of local Western New York farmers licensed to grow the first batches of legal recreational cannabis in New York is growing. On Thursday, Java Sprouts in Wyoming County joined more than 200 licensed growers across the state. About two dozen are in the eight counties of Western New York. Read more

Another new face at Kaleida Health as Buffalo General names its next president: Beth Hughes has been named president of Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute in Buffalo after a national search, Kaleida announced Friday. Hughes will start Oct. 3. Hughes most recently served as president of MercyOne's Western Iowa region. Read more

Training camp preview: Are backups behind Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano good enough?: Edmunds has missed just two games due to injury in four seasons. He played 83% of the snaps last year. Milano has played 71 of 81 games in his career and played 85% of the snaps last year. What happens if one of them gets injured? Read more

Mike Harrington: For Sabres draftee Jake Richard, it's a long way from Florida youth leagues to an NHL development camp: Meet Jake Richard, a 6-foot-1, 171-pound right winger who was taken last week in the sixth round at No. 170 overall from the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League. Read more

• Catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column, which explores the thrill and agony of the wide world of travel, as experienced by a couple of local families.

• Think you’ve got what it takes to team up with Josh Allen? You don’t even need football smarts or skills. Casting is open for a commercial featuring the Bills QB.

• A Niagara Falls mother who was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2017 has received the best possible gift: a kidney transplant. WKBW’s Pheben Kassahun shares the heartwarming story of 29-year-old Elena DePaolo.

