Good Morning, Buffalo: A mother and daughter who survived the Tops massacre tell their story

June 26, 2022

A mother and daughter were working in Tops when the shooting started. This is their story

On the one-month anniversary of the massacre at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, Fragrance Harris Stanfield spoke to the crowd that had gathered to mark the occasion at the corner of Jefferson and Landon Street, next to the chain-link fence and mounds of flowers, candles, balloons and signs that surround the shuttered supermarket.

One of her daughters, YAHnia Brown-McReynolds, stood nearby.

"I'm grateful to be able to stand here and address this group of individuals because you're here to listen to what we have to say about what happened to us," Stanfield said.

She and her daughter were both working at Tops on May 14 when a gunman who authorities say was determined to kill Black people attacked. She and her daughter were able to escape, and now they want people to remember that there are survivors who need care and compassion as Buffalo heals.

– Maki Becker

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

New Alden supervisor finds lack of accounting for 2,600 bullets: The Town of Alden had no system to account for the ammunition it purchased for its part-time constable, says the new supervisor, Brett A. Sitzman. As a result, he cannot say for sure what happened to 2,600 rounds. The former supervisor, Dean W. Adamski, says the constable – his brother – probably used them for target practice, training and the weapons certification sessions he went through annually. But Dean Adamski agrees he kept no records. Read more

Ship named for Buffalo-born WWII veteran is christened: On June 18, seven decades after John Basilone’s service, the Navy christened a guided-missile destroyer named in his honor from the General Dynamics in Bath, Maine. The future USS Basilone is the second duty ship named for the former Buffalo resident, who was awarded both the Medal of Honor and the Navy Cross in World War II. Read more

Buffalo schools need more than 100 bus aides. It found some of them Saturday: The Buffalo Public Schools held a hiring event inside Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts on Masten Avenue. "The goal is to eventually get an aide on every bus – that's the goal," said Audrienne Giles, the district's acting supervisor of bus aides. Read more

WEATHER

Another hot one: WIVB forecasts high temperatures in the upper 80s today, with partly sunny skies and potential for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Read more

ELECTION 2022

Hochul's first hurdle on quest for historic win is challenge from Democratic wings: Kathy Hochul faces two more hurdles to make history as the first woman elected governor of New York: the primary election on Tuesday followed by the general election Nov. 3. A pair of Democrats – Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams – on Tuesday look to stamp their own identity on the party and state politics. Read more

Primary to gauge soul of New York State GOP: Four GOP candidates are encouraged enough to navigate the tricky waters of Tuesday's primary. It all ranks as a major test for Republican/Conservative leaders and their endorsement of Rep. Lee Zeldin, who faces three other challengers and must guard against a history of New York Republicans often gravitating to the far right. Republican voters will choose among Zeldin, Harry Wilson, Andrew Giuliani and Rob Astorino. Read more

Analysis: Tuesday's foreshadowing gubernatorial primaries: “With so much riding on the soul of both parties, maybe Tuesday’s contests aren’t so low key after all,” writes Robert J. McCarthy. Read more

Paladino commits initial $1.5 million to congressional campaign: In a sign that an intense and well-financed Republican primary for the 23rd District is about to begin, congressional hopeful Carl P. Paladino has committed $1.5 million of his own money to jump-start the campaign. The Buffalo real estate developer is preparing for a matchup against Nicholas A. Langworthy, the state Republican chairman making his first run for elective office. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: Just how much will Von Miller's addition mean for the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense?: For those who watched the Buffalo Bills closely last year, it wouldn’t be a surprise if you came away from the season feeling at least a little bit like the defense had some “paper tiger” to it. For the most part, the Bills’ defense gave the team a chance to win. The ugly performance against the Chiefs in the playoffs drove home the fact the pass rush needed to be beefed up, and general manager Brandon Beane responded accordingly with the addition of Miller. We’ll see if it pays off. Read more

Bobby Babich embraces challenge of replacing his father as Bills' new linebackers coach: The Buffalo Bills are keeping it all in the family when it comes to coaching linebackers. The Babich family, that is. Following Bob Babich’s retirement as the team’s linebackers coach after the 2021 season, the team promoted his son, Bobby, from safeties coach to replace his father. It’s a rather unusual transition, but one made easier by the fact Bobby’s best sounding board is on speed dial. Read more

SABRES

Sabres' prospect depth strong in Rochester, elsewhere if top guys graduate to NHL: Kevyn Adams is preparing to add to a prospect pipeline that's gained 16 draft choices and goalie Devon Levi since the Buffalo Sabres overhauled their hockey operations staff in June 2020. The bolstering of the prospect pipeline – drafting was also a strength of former general manager Jason Botterill – has helped brighten the long-term outlook of a franchise that's building around its young core in Buffalo. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The 27th Ride for Roswell was held on Saturday. The popular fundraiser for the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center returned to raise more than $5 million. The News' Minh Connors captured some of the hundreds of cyclists who paid tribute to loved ones who have, or are still, battling cancer.

• Surely at some point you’ve seen one of Russell Salvatore’s goofy commercials for his steak house and hotel. Spectrum News’ Andy Young shares a behind-the-scenes look at the production process for the TV ads.

• Looking for something fun – and funny – to do this summer? A trip to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown can bring laughs while using less than a tank of gas, reports WKBW's Taylor Epps.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending May 6.

