Good Morning, Buffalo: A month later, dealing with what ifs and pondering 'the grace of God'

June 14, 2022

'It could have been me': A month later, dealing with what ifs and pondering 'the grace of God'

Leslie Thomas says she will never forget where her mother, Mary Adams, was at 2:30 p.m. on May 14.

More importantly, she will never forget where her mother was not one month ago today: She was not at the Tops market on Jefferson Avenue.

The Tops shooting left many victims in its wake, starting with those who lost their lives and the loved ones left behind, as well as those who worked in the store and people who barely escaped with their lives.

And there are others, like Thomas, dealing with their own kind of trauma, those who are here today because of a slight change of plans, unexpected timing or a sudden impulse that kept them from harm’s way.

MORE MASS SHOOTING COVERAGE

Optimism rises in Buffalo as Senate nears gun safety compromise: Only days after Garnell Whitfield Jr. and Zeneta Everhart of Buffalo testified before Congress about the Tops market massacre, the Senate is nearing a gun safety compromise. And both Whitfield and Everhart are happy about that. Read more

Fund for Tops shooting victims plans to begin distributing money in late October: The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund has released proposed rules for who would receive the money, and a timeline for the payouts. Plans call for closing the fund to donations Sept. 20 and starting to make the payouts in late October. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Police raid nets weapons and ghost gun kits: ‘This is what feeds everyday gun violence’: Buffalo police arrested a 22-year-old man who goes by the street name "Gunsmith" on felony weapons charges following a search of a Cheektowaga apartment. The search netted guns, including an AR-15, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition and kits to make untraceable guns. Read more

South Buffalo to see $47.5 million in road improvements for better Outer Harbor access: Louisiana and Tifft streets will be seeing streetscape and traffic-calming measures as well as bike paths and bridge improvements thanks to federal infrastructure funds. Construction could begin next year. Read more

The public will have its say this month on rethinking the Kensington Expressway: Now's your chance to weigh in on what to do with the Kensington. The start of the environmental process for the plan to cover a section of the highway will start with public meetings June 30. Read more

Metro Bus to launch free, Saturday service to area parks: In a city where thousands of residents lack cars, a visit to the area's many county and state parks looms as a rare treat. Now the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is partnering with the state and county to offer free rides to various parks on Saturdays from the downtown bus station. Read more

Barton retires as McKinley High School principal after winning settlement from district: Longtime McKinley High School principal Crystal Barton, who recently won $200,000 in a settlement of her lawsuit against the Buffalo Public School district, has retired for health reasons, ending one of the longest tenures of a building leader in the district. Read more

Republican candidates for NY governor debate over crime, economy: Four Republican candidates for New York governor pledged during a televised debate Monday night to undo years of one-party rule and focus on battling crime and improving the economy if elected to office. Read more

Clarence youth baseball coach pleads guilty to stealing from league: A coach in the Town of Clarence Baseball Association pleaded guilty Monday in Erie County Court to a charge that he stole $15,000 from the league. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Week has pleasant bookends and a sultry middle: Expect partly sunny skies today with a few possible showers toward dawn on Wednesday. Most of Wednesday will be rain free, even though increasing humidity will bring a sultry feel to the air mass by midday. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Gusto guide: WNY’s breweries that go ‘above and beyond’ when it comes to food: Here is Andrew Galarneau's highly personal list of places that go above and beyond in their culinary endeavors, making them addresses you might head to just for the eats. Read more

At Jasmine Thai, crowd-pleasing dishes that endure: In 1993, Virawat “Tim” Thavisin was a forerunner, introducing pad Thai and coconut curries to a populace whose knowledge of Thai culture was thin outside of a certain Yul Brenner movie. Now, with more than 50 restaurants in the Buffalo area offering or specializing in Thai cuisine, here’s what still sets Jasmine Thai apart. Read more

Bakery owner expanding with new artisan soup restaurant: Shetice Jackson is "cake crazy." So much so, that she named her bakery on William Street in Cheektowaga Cake Crazy. WGRZ’s Lauren Hall showcases this Black business owner who will also soon open her first restaurant – Crazy Good Eats on Main Street in Buffalo. Read more

BILLS

Jordan Poyer plans to attend Bills' mandatory minicamp this week: Poyer’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the 31-year-old All-Pro safety will participate in the practices, scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Bills’ facility. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Biking is popular in the Buffalo area, and enthusiasts are using a digital town square to share safety tips and suggestions to help new bikers feel more confident on roadways. Check out this Reddit post that has received more than 70 comments in recent days.

• Talk about song and dance. The Buffalo region is among 22 metropolitan areas in the nation with the highest concentration of musicians and singers, according to data reviewed by the online ticket reseller website Vivid Seats. The Washington state-based radio station KGMI posted this article that cites Buffalo’s “thriving alternative music scene” and its “world-class recording studios.”

• Buffalo native Tim Russert died 14 years ago this week – on June 13, 2008. From humble beginnings in South Buffalo, Russert became one of the nation’s most influential television journalists. He served as the longest-serving moderator of NBC’s "Meet the Press." This video tribute aired on the Emmy Awards.

• Architecture students at the University at Buffalo are demonstrating that “tiny homes” can do a lot of good. This link from UB explains how these 360-square-foot dwellings can become practical homes for individuals who don’t have a place to call their own.

