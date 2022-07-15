Good Morning, Buffalo: A look inside the newly renovated Tops on Jefferson Avenue

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

July 15, 2022

'The store gives you a sense of healing': A look inside the newly renovated Tops on Jefferson Avenue

Tops cashier Jordan Osborne wasn’t at the Jefferson Avenue store when the May 14 mass shooting occurred because he had the weekend off for his 18th birthday May 15.

But he wondered if Tops could ever make him and other employees feel comfortable in the place where a mass shooter gunned down 10 Black people because of their race.

“I had my doubts,” Osborne said Thursday during a preview of the newly renovated store, which reopens Friday. “But seeing my co-workers come back, some of whom were in the store when the shooting happened, made me feel that it’s the least I can do.”

Osborne wasn’t disappointed. “It looks completely different,” he said. “They knocked down walls, built new exits and redid everything. I didn’t realize the store was this big.”

Osborne was among several Tops associates on hand to offer a first glimpse of the completely remodeled store to about 100 invited guests and the media Thursday. The renovated store features a new contemporary look, a new layout with open sightlines to the back of the store and a “water wall” memorial to the left of the main entrance.

– Janet Gramza, Samantha Christmann

Tonja Williams vows to make Buffalo Public Schools a model district: Williams received something akin to a hero’s welcome Thursday evening as the Buffalo School Board voted unanimously to make her the district’s permanent superintendent. Read more

Public focuses on sidewalks, public transportation, security at new Bills Stadium: Neighboring businesses and area residents Thursday focused on the need for sidewalks, more public transportation, and berms and fences to keep fans off local properties when they got their first opportunity to express concerns and ask questions about the new stadium to be built for the Buffalo Bills. Read more

New York’s recreational marijuana market inches closer to reality as farmers cultivate state’s first crops: Todd Giolando’s small family farm in Derby is among the first 200 New York farmers growing recreational marijuana. His product will supply the first licensed recreational cannabis dispensaries in the state, slated to make their first sales before the end of the year. Read more

Lewiston’s Frontier House to get new use as short-term rentals: A Buffalo-based developer plans to spend nearly $5.3 million on the rehabilitation of the 198-year-old structure at 460 Center St., creating at least 11 short-term rentals along with a restaurant or other commercial space. Read more

Foul Stench drives Williamsville, Amherst to repair Ellicott Creek dam: Williamsville has agreed to join Amherst in splitting the cost of emergency repairs to put the aging Ellicott Creek dam into operation this summer. The work, which could start and wrap up by the end of this month, will restore the flow of water to a section of the creek on the western bank of Island Park that largely had dried up because the dam gates had remained raised. Read more

State sets tax cap for next year’s municipal budgets at 2%: Inflation was pegged at over 7% by the state Comptroller's Office, but the tax cap will limit tax levy increases for towns and counties to 2% for next year's budgets. Read more

More than half of 2020 law enforcement deaths were pandemic-related, UB researcher reports: Covid-19 accounted for more than half of the 295 duty-related law enforcement deaths during 2020, adding another peril to the profession, retired state trooper and University at Buffalo researcher John Violanti and others concluded in a study recently released in a national policing publication. The pandemic disease caused 62% of related deaths, they calculated, including 82% among Black members of law enforcement and 77% of deaths in Latinx officers. Read more

Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated maps and data. Read more

Salvation Army gets state clearance for Allentown project: After months of negotiations with state historic preservation officials and neighbors, the Salvation Army of Greater Buffalo Area Services is ready to proceed with remaking its 2.9-acre complex along Main Street. Read more

Editorial Board: Paladino campaign’s explanation for child-porn felon’s name doesn’t hold up: In the latest in a series of offenses, Carl Paladino doesn’t seem to care enough to keep a registered sex offender out of his bid for Congress. Read more

Ex-Jet Jamison Crowder eager to produce in Bills' explosive offense: "I’m trying to pick up on the playbook as best I can and get the reps I need, so once I get the opportunity, I make the most of it,” wide receiver Jamison Crowder said. Read more

Mike Harrington: Even though he's not on the ice, Matthew Savoie already finding his comfort zone with the Sabres: The Sabres' No. 1 pick of last week's draft in Montreal isn't on the ice this week in LECOM Harborcenter as he makes sure his shoulder injured in the WHL playoffs is 100%. The kid is bummed because this was his first chance to show people in Buffalo the massive talent the Sabres just acquired, and because he said Thursday it feels like he missed by only a week or two from being ready. Read more

• Gardener Reggie Garner estimates he has about 250 potted plants outside his Buffalo home. But there's so much more to discover, from Marvel action figures to quirky signs to items repurposed into pots. His garden is on the East Side Garden Walk, scheduled for July 23 and 24.

• If high gas prices and air travel chaos have spurred you to choose a staycation this summer, you’re not alone. Spectrum News’ Kelly Khatib talks with local experts about summer travel trends.

• Speaking of summer happenings close to home, this is another big weekend for festivals. The Galbani Italian Heritage Festival kicks off this morning. Canal Fest of the Tonawandas begins Sunday. And the 51st annual Grease Pole Festival is making its return in Buffalo for the first time since the pandemic, reports WKBW’s Taylor Epps. The three-day festival is one of the region’s oldest ethnic festivals and celebrates Puerto Rican and Hispanic heritage with music, food and a spirited grease pole competition.

• If you're planning a summer visit to Niagara Falls, curiocity.com suggests 10 fun activities, including taking an e-bike excursion along some scenic routes.

Have a great weekend!

