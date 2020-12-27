Good Morning, Buffalo: A look at the top local stories of 2020

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Dec. 27, 2020
A pandemic, protests and pall of death defined this year's headlines
The year began with nervous worries about a strange new virus in China. It ended having touched nearly every aspect of our lives – and more than 1,300 deaths from the disease in Western New York alone.
There isn't a look back at the stories of the year anywhere in the world that isn't dominated by Covid-19, and the Buffalo area is no exception.
But there was other big news in a year marked by fear and uncertainty, outrage and grief. The death of a Black Minneapolis man who suffocated under the knee of a white police officer ignited protests across the nation and here in Buffalo. Fallout continued from both the clergy abuse scandal and former Rep. Chris Collins' insider trading plea.
Yet, in the midst of the upheaval, there were bright spots, too, including an AFC East title for Buffalo for the first time in 25 years. But in a 2020 twist, fans haven't been allowed inside the Bills stadium to enjoy it.
Here's a look back at the Top 10 stories of the year, as determined by reporters and editors at The Buffalo News.
– Maki Becker
COVID-19 COVERAGE
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
David Robinson: $620 million in wages vanish with pandemic in Buffalo Niagara: We've known from the start that the Covid-19 pandemic caused massive job losses, with more than 20% of the Buffalo Niagara region's jobs vanishing for at least a few weeks, if not longer. But now we know how much those job losses cost the region in wages, thanks to a new federal report. Read more
Alan Pergament: The folklore of 'fan-demonium': "Some sentimental Buffalo Bills fans might have imagined Van Miller shouting 'fan-demonium' up in heaven last week as Ralph Wilson and Tim Russert joined in celebration after the team’s 48-19 victory over the Denver Broncos clinched their first AFC East title in 25 years," writes Pergament. "But those fans might not know the real story about where the word 'fandemonium' came from and who first coined the term." Read more
Sean Kirst: George Arthur, civic giant and true believer, put spotlight on long-neglected truths: “He was welcoming, thoughtful and funny, qualities balanced with fierce political tenacity,” Kirst writes of Arthur, who died on Christmas Day at age 87. “Beyond all else, in his 80s, Arthur offered a one-of-a-kind historic witness, leaving ‘a void in Western New York that will not soon be filled,’ as U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said in a statement.” Read more
Restaurants, salons receive greatest number of Erie County 'Back to Business' grants: In all, 1,399 small businesses shared a total of $19.2 million from the county’s “Back to Business” grant program aimed at helping small businesses survive the pandemic. The funds, which came from the federal CARES Act, were distributed earlier this month, in amounts ranging from $2,500 to $45,000. Read more
Inside WNY’s neighborhood shopping districts
Buffalo Magazine embarked on a 10-week series that explores the distinct personalities of our region’s shop local scenes, from Lewiston to the Five Points pocket on Buffalo’s West Side to Ellicottville, and the passionate people behind them.
WEATHER
Record snow blankets metro Buffalo: Buffalo, the Northtowns and the Erie-Niagara border were dumped with 17.9 inches by 4 p.m. Saturday to go with the 5.5 inches that fell on Christmas Day. Drier weather and a dusting or two of snow is expected today. It will also be a little less cold, with temperatures expected as high as 36 degrees. Read more
BILLS
SABRES
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Believe it or not, the Empire Sports Network has been off the air for nearly 16 years. But the regional sports network still holds a special place in the hearts of Western New York sports fans as well as former Empire personalities, many of whom Mike Harrington caught up with for this oral history.
• "As the year draws to a close and I picked these favorites of 2020, I reflected on some of the events and people of Western New York that I was fortunate enough to meet and cover," writes News photographer John Hickey. "The resilience that they have shown has been heartening, and I look forward to 2021."
• Christmas was made even more special for a 3-year-old Tonawanda boy. Thanks to community fundraising efforts, James Parisi and his family received a mobility van, WIVB’s Gabrielle Mediak reports.
