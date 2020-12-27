Good Morning, Buffalo: A look at the top local stories of 2020

WEATHER

Record snow blankets metro Buffalo: Buffalo, the Northtowns and the Erie-Niagara border were dumped with 17.9 inches by 4 p.m. Saturday to go with the 5.5 inches that fell on Christmas Day. Drier weather and a dusting or two of snow is expected today. It will also be a little less cold, with temperatures expected as high as 36 degrees. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: Where Josh Allen fits in the 'franchise quarterback' discussion: For Jay Skurski, he's always defined it as someone who has a really good chance at being the starting QB for a long time. Through that lens, Allen is a franchise quarterback for the Bills. Read more

The last time the Bills swept New England: It was 1999, and apparently it was such a snoozer event that three Bills legends, including Steve Christie, who kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime, don’t even remember it. The other two are Doug Flutie and Thurman Thomas. "It was overshadowed by the 'Music City Miracle.' That totally makes sense.” Well, it might be time to party like it's 1999 again, in more ways than one. Jason Wolf talked to all three guys and others about a game that was apparently very forgettable and an era that was ending (and another beginning). Read more