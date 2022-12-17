Good Morning, Buffalo: A little hiring shows Buffalo Niagara businesses aren't hunkering down amid uncertainty

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 17, 2022

David Robinson: A little hiring shows Buffalo Niagara businesses aren't hunkering down amid uncertainty

There's a lot of uncertainty swirling over the Buffalo Niagara economy, but that isn't stopping local companies from hiring.

Interest rates are rising. Prices are soaring. Consumers are getting by with less disposable money to spend. And there's fear that the U.S. economy is heading for a recession.

Local businesses, however, are pushing through that. They're still hiring – albeit at a sluggish pace. New data from the state Labor Department showed the region added 1,200 jobs in November.

But there are plenty of challenges ahead, and there already are some concerning signs that the job market could face new headwinds in the months ahead.

– David Robinson

Sweet yet spicy, crunchy and craveable — that's Chef Darian Bryan's bang bang shrimp! This dish comes together quickly and is sure to vanish just as fast. Don't be afraid to amp up the heat as desired. Watch now >>

Sponsored by Tops Friendly Markets

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

The Bills make me want to shop: Team-related items are hot holiday gifts: From player jerseys, T-shirts and sweatshirts to key chains, stickers and memorabilia, people are scrambling to get their hands on Bills items, local retailers say. Read more

After viral video, state Health Department probes conditions at ECMC’s psychiatric emergency unit: The state is investigating staffing constraints at Erie County Medical Center's Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, or CPEP, after union nurses posted a video about understaffing that went viral. Read more

Catholic Health reaches two-year deal with Independent Health, as negotiations with Highmark continue: The two-year pact guarantees the health plan's members continue to have access to Catholic Health hospitals and its network of services, along with the 900 physicians affiliated with Catholic Medical Partners. Read more

WEATHER

What to expect in the next 36 hours: Snow to shift into Buffalo before moving south overnight: It won't be like the monster storm that buried the Southtowns last month, but a classic lake-effect snowstorm is forming. Read more

Storm expected to bring heavy snow during Bills-Dolphins game: ‘Departing will be messy’: It looks like the lake-effect snowstorm hitting this weekend will be centered over the Southtowns – during Saturday night’s game at Highmark Stadium. The vice president of operations and guest experience for the Bills says his team are doing everything they can to prepare. Read more

Buffalo’s GPS tracking of snowplows should be more accurate this storm, DPW chief says: Residents should see improvements to new tracking system the city launched for last month’s snowfall, Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nathan Marton said. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Jemal buys HSBC Atrium near Canalside in Buffalo: Developer Douglas Jemal has paid $9 million to acquire the giant glass-walled office building at 95 Washington St. He said he expects “at first blush” to do a residential conversion, creating 200 to 225 apartments. Read more

Jemal seeks new signs for Richardson Hotel as entryway flap continues: The developer wants to put an internally lit "halo" aluminum entrance sign on a concrete base with "acrylic push-through letters" at the Rockwell entrance. He also wants a double-sided internally lit aluminum cabinet sign, to welcome guests to the hotel and parking. Read more

Buffalo Niagara Marriott in Amherst gets a buyer: Visions Hotels of Corning placed the winning bid for the region's fifth-biggest hotel, offering $14.5 million for the 356-room facility on Millersport Highway. Read more

Behind 43North company Big Wheelbarrow’s decision to keep its office in Buffalo: Big Wheelbarrow has decided to remain in Western New York past the obligatory year that comes with winning a 43North prize. The company, which invented a supply chain software platform that helps local producers sell their products in grocery stores, saw big growth in Buffalo this past year. CEO Sam Eder and his team were closer to their main customers, found great local talent and benefited from the close-knit, support startup community Western New York is building. Read more

POLITICS

Talking politics with The Buffalo News’ Bob McCarthy: Hochul’s agenda: A new poll shows that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s favorability rating is falling and that voters think she is not living up to her promises. McCarthy talks with Bruce Andriatch about what the future may hold for the governor’s agenda. Watch now

BILLS

Working to relaunch: Bills are winning but know returning to big-play ways is critical: The Bills remain one of the NFL's best offensive teams, but in wins over New England and the New York Jets, their explosive-play ways were mostly held in check. Read more

Scouting Report: Josh Allen has habit of making big plays against Miami: The Bills are 9-1 in their last 10 home games in December or January, with the only loss coming in a near hurricane to the Patriots last year. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Fossil searches, Jurassic jeep races and prehistoric-themed obstacle course challenges will be among the activities featured this weekend at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. WKBW previews Dinosaur Adventure which will be held today and Sunday.

• From a shoutout to Josh Allen on “The Price is Right” to a newsroom fact-checker who probes La Nova’s “billions of wings sold” claim, catch up on “The lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• A local barista who played a key role in unionization efforts at Starbucks stores appears on this year’s Bloomberg 50 list that highlights people who have impacted the global business landscape. WIVB notes that Michelle Eisen’s Elmwood Avenue store was the first Starbucks in the nation to unionize under Starbucks Workers United, spurring a nationwide movement.

• As many of us scramble to fill our holiday gift lists, 96.1 the Breeze’s Dave Fields has compiled an amusing list of the “worst holiday gifts” to give Buffalo residents. One tip: Avoid buying Tom Brady jerseys.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.