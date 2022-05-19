Good Morning, Buffalo: A killer put their ZIP code in the spotlight. But in the 14208, 'All we see is hope'

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 19, 2022

A killer put their ZIP code in the spotlight. But in the 14208, 'All we see is hope'

The 14208 ZIP code in Buffalo was jolted into the international spotlight Saturday after the worst mass shooting in the city’s history.

The racist gunman killed 10 people – all Black – and wounded three.

Police say he picked the 14208 ZIP code to carry out his deadly rampage because it has the highest percentage of Blacks of any neighborhood within reasonable driving distance of his home in Central New York.

But residents and business people in the 14208 say the community is more than just one statistic.

Here’s a glimpse into the 14208.

– Deidre Williams

MORE COVERAGE

Buffalo Bills, Sabres, World Central Kitchen arrive to lift a bereaved community: A neighborhood marked by shrines to 10 shooting victims became a place of community and unity Wednesday with the arrival of some of Buffalo's most well-known sports figures, as well as an international food relief agency. Quarterback Josh Allen and coach Sean McDermott talked about the tragedy. The Buffalo Bills Foundation and the NFL Foundation will each donate $200,000 in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting. Read more

Hochul unveils ‘comprehensive plan’ to fight domestic terror and gun violence: The plan includes establishing a new Office of Counterterrorism within the state's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services focused on domestic terrorism. Read more

Broome DA says authorities followed the law with Gendron’s high school threat: Eleven months before Payton S. Gendron was charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 10 people in Buffalo, he was a 17-year-old high school senior in Conklin, who used the term “murder-suicide” when asked in an economics lesson what he planned to do in retirement. Read more

Tops worker says 911 dispatcher hung up on her during shooting. The dispatcher is now on leave: "I felt that lady left me to die yesterday," Latisha told The Buffalo News on Sunday, as she waited for a worship service to start at True Bethel Baptist Church. Read more

Terroristic threats following Tops shooting lead to charges for two men: “I remind all that any threat will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: If we can’t stop shooters, at least take away their protection: A bill last year that would have banned body armor except for police, security guards and others with a special need for it went nowhere in the State Legislature. The Tops Markets tragedy may provide new impetus for such legislation. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Voters in Erie, Niagara counties approve school budgets, reject candidates running on national issues: Parent groups, a patriot group and the state teachers' union claimed victory in school elections Tuesday. Read more

Accused Capitol rioter seeks loosened restrictions so he can eat out, shop and go for a jog: Last month, the judge loosened Thomas Sibick’s restrictions, allowing him to leave his parents' residence between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays for job interviews or to go to a job at times and locations approved by the Probation Office in advance. His attorney is asking a federal judge to ease more of the home confinement restrictions. Read more

Hamburg IDA considers rescinding tax breaks for Ford: The Hamburg Industrial Development Agency considered the rare move because the company would not commit to maintaining its current job level as part of the five-year project. Read more

West Seneca insurance firm seeks tax breaks for relocation project: Aebly & Associates Insurance Services Inc. is proposing to build a new two-story professional office building at the northeastern corner of Union and Center roads. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Wetness on the way with heat on Friday and unsettled weekend: A strong warm front will be reaching our region Friday morning, preceded by a just a few thinly scattered morning showers and thunderstorms. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Andale Cantina to open third location; Pizza Hut coming back: The owners of Andale Cantina want to break up the concept of the traditional Mexican American restaurant as part of its third local eatery being planned for the busy corner of Main and Transit roads in Amherst. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

How companies are trying to entice office workers to return: Workers have grown accustomed to the flexibility of working from home, for at least part of the week. And with the job market so tight, there's a chance employees might jump to a different job – without even leaving town – if they are forced to work on-site more often. Some employers are trying to make it more appealing for workers to come in more frequently, without attaching more requirements around it. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: A big opportunity was lost but Amerks have another one at hand in Game 5 at Utica: It's back to Utica for Game 5 of the North Division semifinals of the Calder Cup Playoffs on Thursday night in Adirondack Bank Center, where the Amerks built a 2-0 lead in each of the first two games before dropping the opener and pulling out Game 2 in overtime. Read more

BANDITS

Bandits star Dhane Smith on racism, children: 'I don't want them growing up the way I grew up': Bandits star forward Dhane Smith, the first and only Black MVP in the history of the National Lacrosse League, is among those taking his assistance of the residents of a grieving neighborhood where a gunman killed 10 and wounded three at a Tops Markets a step further. “It’s a tough time, obviously, for the city and they give back to us all the time,” Smith said. “They’ve been supporting us all year and every year, so anytime I can give back to this community, I will.” Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Downtown Buffalo was abuzz 99 years ago this week when a luxury hotel opened on Delaware Avenue at Niagara Square – on a site that was once Millard Fillmore’s residence. The Statler Hotel’s prominent past is highlighted on the StatlerFamily.com website. Developer Douglas Jemal has advanced a $150 million plan to restore the glory of the 18-story landmark.

• Fireworks will light up the skies over Niagara Falls for 144 nights starting on Sunday – a plan that is stirring controversy. The Toronto Star reports that critics say the nightly pyrotechnics “have the potential to traumatize certain adults, children, pets, wildlife and farm animals.” They argue that Niagara Falls Tourism is prioritizing visitors over local residents.

• A group of dedicated residents has transformed a once-decrepit building in Springville into a thriving venue that “serves food, provides performance space, and encourages a robust local arts scene,” writes Buffalo Spree contributor Nancy Mingus. She examines the rescue of a late 1870s structure at 5 E. Main St.

• If you’re fascinated by local history and are looking to take a day trip this spring or summer, Spectrum News reports that 13 museums in Monroe County have created a “history trail” to showcase the region’s heritage.

