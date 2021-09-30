Good Morning, Buffalo: A jab or a job? For these health care workers, the answer is life-changing

Families hope for closure after bodies found in Chautauqua County: On Sunday, remains of two women were found off a trail in Chautauqua County. Tests are underway to determine who they were, how long they have been there, and how they died. Renee Shutters wonders if the skeletal remains found are her sister, who disappeared in 1997. "We let ourselves get really excited thinking it could be her. It's weird because we're excited but it'll be the saddest, happiest day of our lives when she's found." Read more

Rod Watson: Just when we need it, Bills fever breaks: While there was a slight uptick in vaccinations after Erie County and the team applied the requirement to anyone attending Buffalo Bills games, it was nowhere near as large as the increases accompanying other mandates. Watson expressed his disappointment that "Bills mania" let us down. Read more