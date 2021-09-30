Good Morning, Buffalo: A jab or a job? For these health care workers, the answer is life-changing

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Sept. 30, 2021
A jab or a job? For these health care workers, the answer is life-changing
True, the vast majority of Western New York health care workers got vaccinated ahead of Monday's deadline. But still, some didn't, choosing to leave their jobs due to their concerns about the vaccine.
So what happens now for those employees?
Some are weighing careers outside of health care. Others are browsing for health care opportunities in states without a vaccine mandate.
In either case, the fallout threatens to put more pressure on a health care system still grappling with the pandemic, straining remaining staff and resources.
– Jon Harris
Rappelers ready themselves for a 20 story drop this weekend! 75 participants raised over $2,000 individually for the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County and Oishei Children’s Hospital. Over The Edge takes place this Saturday, Oct. 2 at One M&T Plaza. Read more >>
Sponsored by Over the Edge, a fundraiser benefitting Oishei Children’s Hospital & United Way
PLAYACTION
The Buffalo Bills' opponent Sunday, the Houston Texans, provide an example of what not to do when building a team. Mark Gaughan says if you think your franchise is "one player away," you don't have to mortgage your future like the Texans did. It is a cautionary tale for the Bills and General Manager Brandon Beane.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Hospital workers' overall vaccination rates rise, but questions still remain: The new vaccine dashboard run by the health department shows 87% of hospital workers are vaccinated, up from 84% on Sept. 22. Western New York showed one of the largest percentage increases in the state, from 81% a week ago to 87%. But did the percentage rise because more were vaccinated, or because many were put on leave? Read more
As strike looms at Mercy Hospital, the stakes are high: A strike could start Friday at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo. There's much at stake for Catholic Health, the workers and the community if it happens, The News' Matt Glynn reports. Read more
Former New York City health commissioner tapped to lead state health department: Dr. Mary Bassett, a former New York City health commissioner, has been named to lead the state’s sprawling health department that has regulatory oversight over hospitals and nursing homes and runs everything from the Medicaid program to pandemic responses. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Casado's defense calls witnesses describing him as nonviolent: Shane Casado shot and killed Rachael Wierzbicki on Nov. 27, 2018, according to police and prosecutors. On Day 3 of Casado's murder trial in Erie County Court Wednesday, character witnesses said Casado had a reputation for being nonviolent. The News' Aaron Besecker shares the details from the defense. Read more
Families hope for closure after bodies found in Chautauqua County: On Sunday, remains of two women were found off a trail in Chautauqua County. Tests are underway to determine who they were, how long they have been there, and how they died. Renee Shutters wonders if the skeletal remains found are her sister, who disappeared in 1997. "We let ourselves get really excited thinking it could be her. It's weird because we're excited but it'll be the saddest, happiest day of our lives when she's found." Read more
Rod Watson: Just when we need it, Bills fever breaks: While there was a slight uptick in vaccinations after Erie County and the team applied the requirement to anyone attending Buffalo Bills games, it was nowhere near as large as the increases accompanying other mandates. Watson expressed his disappointment that "Bills mania" let us down. Read more
State contracts with two firms for Bills stadium negotiations: Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration Wednesday evening said it has turned to two Los Angeles-based firms to help it with negotiations over plans by the Buffalo Bills to build a new, $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park, The News' Tom Precious reports. Read more
Watch now: Local hiker rescued by helicopter on state's second-highest mountain: Imagine breaking your leg, in rugged terrain miles from the nearest help. Then imagine waiting hours for help to arrive, and when it does, the only way out – and to the medical attention you so badly need – is by being hoisted into a helicopter and flown out. That's what happened to one hiker from the Town of Boston last Saturday on New York's second-highest mountain. Read more
Course reversal: Amherst will invest in, not replace, 18-hole Audubon: Amherst, which planned to carve up Audubon Golf Course in favor of new development and sports facilities, instead plans to upgrade the 18-hole course, Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa announced Wednesday. The town had considered building a course elsewhere in town to make way to redevelop the Audubon course as part of Kulpa's Amherst Central Park planning. But the supervisor said the unexpected jump in rounds played at the course this season shows the course can succeed if the town invests in it. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: An uneventful weather pattern this week: Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, with a northerly flow keeping high temperatures in the upper 50s on the hills, with readings struggling to get past 60 on the Niagara Frontier. Under a mostly to partly sunny sky, the light wind speed will not add much chill to the air, and it will be a pretty day, Paul writes. Read more
POLITICS
Forum reveals little daylight between two candidates for Erie County sheriff: Ted DiNoto and John C. Garcia run the risk of appealing to the same types of voters as they vie in a four-candidate field for Erie County sheriff. It might benefit them to highlight their differences. But when the two appeared in a forum put on by an advisory panel to the Erie County jails, they took similar if not identical positions on key matters facing the county Holding Center and the Correctional Facility. Read more
BILLS
Analysis: Josh Allen makes throwing look easy in the wild winds of Orchard Park: The fact that Allen completed 32 of 43 passes – 74% – on a day when the wind blew at 20 mph and gusted up to 30 mph is something we’ve come to take for granted four years into the franchise quarterback’s career, Mark Gaughan says. Read more
SABRES
'I still feel like I'm an impact player:' Jeff Skinner eyes a bounce-back season: Ralph Krueger is gone, the latest Sabres head coach fired amid a 10-year playoff drought. His exit came less than three weeks after benching Skinner for three games. Krueger’s replacement, Don Granato, elevated Skinner back into the top six and continues to express confidence that success will follow. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, one of the longest shuttered venues from the Covid-19 pandemic, plans to open in October, WKBW reports. Visit Buffalo Niagara's Patrick Kaler also explains the closure's impact on tourism.
• Even as he prepares to start a redevelopment of the grandiose Statler that will bring back a boutique hotel and event space, Douglas Jemal this week completed his foreclosure purchase of the Hyatt Regency Buffalo from longtime owner Snyder Corp., Jonathan Epstein reports.
• The response to Alan Pergament's tweet that Beth Mowins would handle play-by-play duties for Sunday's Bills game was polarizing. Pergament details the rise to prominence of woman announcers in other sports and looks back at the two previous Bills games Mowins called.
• Just weeks after celebrating its 100th anniversary, Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica is finishing a massive upgrade to its organ. WIVB has the story.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.