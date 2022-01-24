Good Morning, Buffalo: A heartbreaking loss for the Bills, fans

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Jan. 24, 2022

A heartbreaking loss for the Bills, fans

The agony felt by Bills fans after Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was familiar. There was "Wide Right," the "Music City Miracle" and now a playoff loss that will be remembered for "13 Seconds."

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs plucked victory from the jaws of defeat, engineering a drive for a game-tying field goal in just 13 seconds after the Bills had surged ahead behind a touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis and a two-point conversion from Allen to Stefon Diggs. A touchdown toss from Mahomes to star tight end Travis Kelce on the first drive of overtime sealed the Chiefs' win. Kansas City remains on track for its third Super Bowl appearance in three years.