Good Morning, Buffalo: A heartbreaking loss for the Bills, fans

Jan. 24, 2022
A heartbreaking loss for the Bills, fans
The agony felt by Bills fans after Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was familiar. There was "Wide Right," the "Music City Miracle" and now a playoff loss that will be remembered for "13 Seconds."
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs plucked victory from the jaws of defeat, engineering a drive for a game-tying field goal in just 13 seconds after the Bills had surged ahead behind a touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis and a two-point conversion from Allen to Stefon Diggs. A touchdown toss from Mahomes to star tight end Travis Kelce on the first drive of overtime sealed the Chiefs' win. Kansas City remains on track for its third Super Bowl appearance in three years.
Jay Skurski's observations zeroed in on a major letdown by the Bills' defense, which had no answer for Mahomes throughout Sunday's game. Jason Wolf focused on how close Buffalo was to hosting the AFC championship game next weekend, while Katherine Fitzgerald highlighted the key moments of each quarter. Mark Gaughan explained how the Chiefs’ fleet-footed wide receivers caused a world of problems for Buffalo’s defense.
Stephen T. Watson gauged the excitement of Western New Yorkers tailgating outside Arrowhead Stadium, noting some classic pregame exploits aided by photos from our staff photographers on the scene.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
WNY Covid-19 hospitalizations drop for fourth straight day: There were 629 patients hospitalized in the five-county region, according to data released Sunday, down from 701 reported Tuesday. The Covid-19 case count also continues to drop in Western New York. The number of cases per 100,000 people fell to 130.3 as of Saturday. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Loss of expanded child tax credits hits middle class as well as the poor: Congress expanded the Child Tax Credit last year, giving thousands of local families hundreds of dollars in extra income. But that extra benefit just expired, leaving some poor and middle-class families in a pinch. Read more
Tom Precious: Memories from my Albany 'one-year plan' that turned into a career: “I came to Albany from Washington, D.C., in 1988 on the ‘one-year plan.’ Marriage, kids, friends and the great opportunity to cover such an important state capital kept me here,” Precious writes. “As I step back from daily journalism, here are some memories." Read more
Preservationists to argue in court that grain elevator poses no danger because of solid design: The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture relied on historical documents and drone photographs and video of the Great Northern grain elevator to develop design drawings, which are part of a package of materials it will present today in its argument for a state Appellate Division preliminary injunction to forestall the demolition. Read more
Lawsuit claims homeless man shot by Buffalo police posed no threat: When Buffalo police shot Willie Henley in September 2020, he was no threat to officers and did not point a weapon at anyone, according to a new lawsuit against the city. Attorneys for the city offered a number of defenses, including that the officer's action was justified. Read more
WEATHER
Some sun, some snow: A mix of clouds and sun this morning will give way to some snow showers this afternoon. A high in the lower 20s is forecast. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Shalimar BBQ & Grill, exploring a garden of earthly delights: “Throughout the centuries-deep culinary history of Pakistan and Northern India, their peoples’ food has cross-pollinated, and Shalimar is an excellent botanical garden to explore its wild proliferation of blossoms,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Despite a crushing end to the season, a contingent of Bills fans gathered to greet the team in the wee hours of the morning as it returned from Kansas City. News Staff Photographer John Hickey caught up with some fans who were at the airport to show their support.
• Valentine’s Day is three weeks away, so it might be a good time to start planning a special dinner with your special someone. Step Out Buffalo’s Emily Morrow suggests 12 romantic restaurants to consider.
• Speaking of dining, the way your takeout orders are packaged may have changed at the start of the year when New York State’s Styrofoam ban went into effect. WBFO’s Mike Desmond takes a look at how some local restaurants have adapted.
