Good Morning, Buffalo: A grieving community unites to support victims’ families

May 17, 2022

A grieving community unites to support victims’ families

The outpouring of support for the grieving families of Tops Markets victims continued to spread Monday. And so did anger about what gave rise to the deadly racist shooting and details about the accused killer’s planning and choice of weapon.

The gun used to kill 10 Buffalo residents at the East Side supermarket on Saturday bore a white supremacist symbol, racial slurs and the handwritten names of at least three other men who committed racist acts.

Payton Gendron said he decided to use an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in his killing spree both for its effectiveness and potential to generate controversy.

Businesses, foundations and banks have united to raise or donate at least $900,000 to the families of the 10 victims killed.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield on Monday alternated between grief and anger as he called for those who enabled Saturday's mass shooting at an East Side grocery store to be held accountable. Whitfield, whose mother, Ruth, was one of the 10 killed in the massacre, pointed to those who allow hate to fester online and who allowed the accused shooter to have access to weapons.

Members of the Whitfield family appeared at a news conference led by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has developed a national profile representing families victimized by prejudice and racial animosity. For example, he leads the legal team working on behalf of George Floyd’s family.

“We have to get at the root of the hate,” Crump said, blaming the cable commentators who stoke white resentment, politicians who capitalize on it and the fringe websites that give the believers a platform. Crump is among the trio of lawyers now representing the Whitfield family.

Here are other developments involving the worst mass shooting in Buffalo’s history:

Biden, first lady to meet with officials, victims families during Buffalo visit: A source with knowledge of the situation who asked not to be identified said the president and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to land at Buffalo Niagara International Airport shortly after 9 a.m., where they will be briefed on the latest developments regarding the racially motivated shooting. The source said Biden will meet with local officials and is also expected to meet with families of the attack somewhere at or near the Tops market, before speaking to reporters and departing Buffalo in the early afternoon. Read more

Schumer blasts purveyors of ‘replacement theory’ for influence in mass shooting: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer on Monday assailed those he described as purveyors of "replacement theory," which he credited with having a strong influence on the 18-year-old perpetrator of the racially motivated attack. Read more

Buffalo unites to feed ‘food desert’ after mass shooting closes supermarket: The Resource Council of WNY and FeedMore WNY are holding daily food distributions of emergency food at the Resource Council, 347 E. Ferry St., from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through May 27. Read more

Many paths possible in prosecution of accused shooter: The Erie County District Attorney's Office and federal prosecutors each will have the chance to prosecute the man accused in Saturday’s hate-inspired attack. Read more

Tops manager says gunman was asked to leave store day before racist massacre: The suspect scoped out the supermarket the day before the shooting and was asked by a manager to leave, according to the manager’s brother. Read more

NFTA suspends fares on 4 bus routes through end of May in response to mass shooting: Bus routes #12-Utica, #13-Kensington, #18-Jefferson and #24 Genesee all travel through the area directly affected by the shooting. The fare suspension is intended to help those needing assistance to access groceries and essential services, including grief and mental health counseling, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

New congressional maps encourage GOP, while local questions remain: Now, say some experts and lots of Republicans, the maps offer a fairer chance to compete for several seats that could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives next year. Read more

What’s on the ballot in your school district? Here is information on the proposed budgets, tax levies, propositions and candidate elections in suburban and small city school districts in Erie and Niagara counties. Read more

Two men plead guilty to manslaughter in 2021 shooting death in Niagara Falls: Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley, both 23, could receive 20-year prison terms when they return to court for sentencing in July. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Weather will get sharply cooler, but it’s temporary: Cool high pressure will keep our temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s today — well below the average of 68. But moderating temperatures will return on Thursday when afternoon readings are expected to approach the mid 70s. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Dapper Goose, Black Rock spot draws faithful flock: The cozy restaurant across Amherst Street from Casey’s Black Rock is a special-event space, a zone of respite, release and reward, writes Andrew Galarneau. Read more

GUSTO

Gusto’s Farmers Market Guide for 2022: Check out our alphabetical rundown of about three dozen farmers markets in Erie and Niagara counties — and beyond. Read more

BILLS

From the CAA to the NFL: New Bills cornerback Christian Benford is ready to make a big leap: “I feel like I've got to outwork everybody, no matter what position I'm in, what age, no matter where they come from,” Benford said in an interview with The Buffalo News. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• When a group of West Side residents met in 2004 to plant the proverbial seeds for a cooperative garden center, it would have been hard to predict that the idea would continue to bear fruit nearly two decades later. Buffalo Rising contributor Liberty Darr reports that Urban Roots Cooperative Garden Market on Rhode Island Street now has nearly 1,600 member-owners.

• An 8-year-old Buffalo girl is using her writing skills to raise money for a nonprofit book donor program, says Spectrum News’ Kelly Khatib. Isabella Zink has penned a “scary story” called “Werewolf Playground” for a worldwide writing competition.

• Some people collect stamps. Others collect rare coins. A Wyoming County man collects lanterns that were manufactured in his neck of the woods many decades ago. He began his unusual pastime shortly after the pandemic began and he now has about 200 lanterns. “I probably had a little too much time on my hands like a lot of people,” Eric Szucs tells WKBW’s Mike Randall.

• An architectural design duo is receiving national attention for shepherding a series of “innovative projects” in Buffalo that offer a “distinctive take on adaptive reuse.” The Architect’s Newspaper casts a spotlight on the creations of Stephanie Davidson and Georg Rafailidis.

