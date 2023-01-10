Good Morning, Buffalo: A generational blizzard leaves a changed and damaged shoreline in its wake

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 10, 2023

A generational blizzard leaves a changed and damaged shoreline in its wake

Splintered trees, railings washed away, flooding: The Blizzard of 2022 brought a seiche and high water, damaging the waterfront.

"It looks like a hurricane did it, because a hurricane did hit, the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds," Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said.

It was the most ferocious storm seen in years. Shoreline residents and parks will be picking up the pieces for days or longer, and the cost to repair the damages won't be known for weeks.

From Hoover Beach to the Outer Harbor to Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park and the Bird Island Pier, homes and recreation areas felt the brunt of the storm.

Times Beach Nature Preserve was "pretty well devastated" by the winds, said Jay Burney, a founding member of the Our Outer Harbor Coalition who also is chairman of the Friends of Times Beach Nature Preserve.

"All along Fuhrmann Boulevard, it was overtopped by water," he said. "There are a lot of dead birds we found out there, a lot of debris on the roadways."

– Barbara O’Brien

Erie County snowmobile clubs seek seat at the table in future blizzard planning: The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs provided lifesaving assistance during the Christmas weekend blizzard. However, some Federation members wonder if more lives could have been saved if they had a more coordinated role in place ahead of the ferocious storm. Read more

Damar Hamlin transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center: ‘This is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery’: Hamlin was released Monday morning from intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was flown back to Buffalo, where he was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute to continue his treatment. Read more

Some Hochul staffers still on agency payrolls despite criticism from good government groups: The payment method has helped governors dodge possible criticism for increasing their payroll costs, while shielding certain hires from scrutiny. Read more

The Left’s attacks may sink Hochul’s chief judge pick. But are they true?: In statements explaining opposition, Democratic senators have characterized Justice Hector LaSalle’s record as “anti-union” or “anti-worker” and, on the issue of abortion, “anti-choice” or “anti-woman.” Read more

State police sergeant tipped off owners of illegal online gambling biz about probe, feds say: Sgt. Thomas J. Loewke is accused of tipping off co-conspirators who “conducted, financed, managed, supervised, directed and owned an illegal gambling business” that brought in illegal profits of more than $10 million from 2016-2021. Read more

Broadway Aldi will reopen after looting, but won’t say when: The no-frills supermarket located in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood has been closed since the blizzard, when looters broke into the store and caused extensive damage to the property, fixtures and merchandise. Rumors swirled after the break-in that the store might close for good. Read more

Land Conservancy preserves farmland, awarded Riverline funds: The Western New York Land Conservancy, with the Providence Farm Collective, succeeded in raising the $2.3 million needed to purchase 37 acres of farmland in Orchard Park. The land will continue to be used by immigrant and refugee farmers. The not-for-profit was also awarded $500,000 from New York State Parks to help pay for design work for the planned Riverline. Read more

Ask Don Paul: What are atmospheric rivers?: These long, narrow pathways in the sky transport 30% to 50% of atmospheric moisture outside of the tropics at any given time around the globe. Read more

Remember A&W restaurants? One is coming back to Western New York: A Canadian restaurant franchisee is planning to open a Moe's Southwest Grill inside the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel and the region's first A&W Restaurant in Niagara Falls. Read more

43North welcomes eighth cohort of startup companies to Buffalo: 43North helps the startup founders – who must move to Buffalo for a year as a condition of winning $1 million – not just acclimate to the city, but fall in love with Buffalo so they want to stay and continue growing their business here. Read more

UB to receive $20M federal grant for artificial intelligence research: The new UB AI Institute for Exceptional Education will use the grant to further applications that can assist students with communication disabilities and improve their educational outcomes, Sen. Charles E. Schumer said. Read more

After yearslong fight, Aldrich & Ray building listed on National Register: A Buffalo developer succeeded in going over the heads of state officials and getting the National Park Service to list the Niagara Street property on the National Register of Historic Places. The building has been redeveloped into commercial space and loft-style apartments. Read more

Report: Panthers seek to interview Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for head coach: The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. Dorsey joined the Bills in 2019 as the team's quarterbacks coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator before this season when Brian Daboll was hired as head coach of the New York Giants. Read more

Observations: Damar Hamlin returns to Buffalo; Josh Allen feeling good heading into playoffs: While Hamlin’s still in the hospital, coach Sean McDermott can feel a huge boost – both to Hamlin and to the team. “Even though I’m not physically with him right now, we’re not physically with him, it’s like anything else, when you have your family close by, it just feels right,” McDermott said Monday. “It just feels better, and it’s just good knowing that he’s nearby.” Read more

Observations: Sabres look 'emotionally drained,' shut out for first time this season: The Buffalo Sabres appeared out of sorts from the outset. And though they conjured a pushback in the second period, it wasn’t enough to overcome Philadelphia’s trio of first-period goals as the Flyers held on for a 4-0 win. Read more

Mike Harrington: Luukkonen's play and Comrie's return force Sabres into three-headed goalie act: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is developing nicely, Craig Anderson has been very consistent (until the first period of Monday's 4-0 stinker against Philadelphia) and is another coach on the bench on nights he backs up. Meanwhile, affable Eric Comrie is healthy and in line for more chances in the crease after spending his miserable November behind an injury-plagued defense. Read more

Sabres loan Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester but all three goalies expected to get NHL action: The Sabres have a tight fit on their 23-man roster for three goalies, and it's plausible they could keep sending Luukkonen down in paper transactions to avoid putting a skater on waivers. The team plays four games for three straight weeks with a back-to-back in each one, so there will be opportunity to get all the goalies game action. Read more

• Tickets are now available to the Sneak Peek of the 2023 Decorators' Show House, St. Patrick's Friary House at 102 Seymour St. The undecorated house will be open for viewing for two weekends in March before design pros get to work. Tickets also are now available for the Decorators' Show House, which opens in June.

• “If you’re crazy about comic books and passionate about pizza, there’s a special place you need to check out on Grand Island,” says WKBW’s Mike Randall. He tours a pizza joint that features life-size replicas of superheroes, comic books and a game arcade.

• As if Western New York needs any additional global publicity about its harsh winters, Forbes has ranked Buffalo Niagara International Airport and Greater Rochester International as among the 10 “worst U.S. airports for winter travel” based on the percentage of flight disruptions.

