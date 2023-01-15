Good Morning, Buffalo: A generational blizzard exposed fatal flaws and generates fierce second-guessing

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Jan. 15, 2023

What went wrong? A generational blizzard exposed fatal flaws and generates fierce second-guessing

The powerful blizzard that blasted metro Buffalo late last month left tens of thousands of utility customers without power, roads impassable for days and, most consequentially, 44 people dead.

As the storm shut down and devastated much of the region, it generated questions about why, in many crucial ways, the municipal response was lacking.

Officials in Buffalo, Erie County and New York State have defended the decisions they made leading up to and during what was described as a once-in-a-century storm.

But critics and outside observers say there are lessons that must be learned to better prepare the region to manage the next blizzard of this magnitude.

– Stephen T. Watson

The blizzard revealed a gap in coordination efforts between the city and county: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s criticism of the city’s recovery efforts highlighted the well-worn fact of life that Buffalo, for a variety of reasons, takes longer to dig out from snow emergencies than other communities in the region. It also revealed that while the city and county must work together during disasters, they don't always work together well. And the blizzard response left a lot of room for improvement. Read more

Sean Kirst: At St. Luke's, a young lawyer learned how to survive the storm: At St. Luke's Mission of Mercy – which saved lives and endured great loss during the blizzard in the heart of Buffalo – young lawyer Joanah Perkins, the first graduate of the mission school to earn her law degree, saw the same ethic and faith offered during crisis that taught her as a child how to make it through life's storms. Read more

'A really rough life': South Buffalo woman who died during blizzard remembered for resilience: Cindy Colin, a lifelong resident of South Buffalo, died from hypothermia on Christmas Day after losing power at her house in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood during the blizzard. "She lived a really rough life, and my heart breaks that she had a really rough death, too," said her daughter, Nikki Demers. Read more

Remembering 'Wonder Woman': Sonja Jackson, who died after collapsing during blizzard, was strong big sister, mother: Sonja Jackson's 14-year-old son called her "Wonder Woman." Her younger sister said she was a big sister to everyone she met. Now, they are mourning a woman who filled their lives with love and laughter. Jackson died on Dec. 28, three days after she collapsed while walking through the snow to reach her mother's house. Read more

How a Buffalo nurse built lasting bonds with Tops employees after mass shooting

Here, at the Buffalo health center where she often works 12-hour days, Trinetta Alston puts her arm around Lorraine Baker, a Tops employee at the Jefferson Avenue store who everyone calls Rinniey.

The two talk, laugh and finish each other's sentences like old friends, though they have only known each other since May 16, when Alston began working with Tops employees traumatized by the racially motivated mass shooting at the store two days earlier.

Alston hasn't stopped working with the store's employees since. She listens to them, follows up after their doctor's appointments and always answers the phone. She was there the day many of them walked into the store for the first time since the shooting. She's built trust with the employees and, because of that, has helped bring them the resources they need. She shops there and sometimes just swings by to check in. She attended their holiday party.

These powerful bonds led to Alston being named an honorary Tops employee, presented with a Tops uniform shirt and an employee badge to signify she was one of them. Arriving with her badge was a handwritten note from Tops' human resources team, thanking her for everything she has done for their employees.

"This is our nurse from Tops," said Baker, calling her "250's nurse," a reference to the Jefferson Avenue location's store number.

– Jon Harris

Defense team in Pigeon child rape case asks judge to bar therapist testimony it calls 'junk science': With a trial date set for December, G. Steven Pigeon's defense attorneys are trying to keep a potential jury from hearing from an expert witness and an audio recording. Attorneys are slated to argue before a judge in March. Read more

Probe finds falsified training records at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station's fire department: A federal investigation found officials with the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station's fire department filed falsified firefighting and safety training records, crediting employees for training they never received over a three-year period. Read more

Analysis: Hochul faces the upstater's challenge: “She may be governor, but she will always be Kathy Hochul from Hamburg,” said Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda. “At the end of the day, the city is always going to say: ‘We run the state.’ She’s got to grapple with that.” Read more

Lockport mayor promises prompt replacements for two lawmakers who resigned: The resignation of Alderwoman at-Large Gina Pasceri last Monday, followed by the announcement by Fifth Ward Alderwoman Kristin Barnard that she was quitting, leaves the Common Council without the legally required number of members to conduct city business. Read more

Some sun, somewhat chilly: Today will be partly cloudy with a high around 30 and light winds. Read more

Taking training indoors: More facilities offering place to play in colder weather: With limited time to play outdoors in the Buffalo area, especially for weather-dependent sports like baseball and softball, and an increase in year-round training and sports specialization, indoor sports facilities are in high demand. And, these days, they’re not as hard to find as they may have been a decade or so ago. Read more

Spotlight/wages: A new plan for New York's minimum wage? New York's minimum wage for upstate workers has been steadily rising – and a proposal from Gov. Kathy Hochul last week would continue its regular ascent. Hochul, in her State of the State address, proposed indexing the minimum wage to inflation after it reaches the $15 an hour level the state has been targeting. After that, the proposal would peg future increases to changes in the cost of living and take the politics out of the process of setting it. Read more

Playoff Josh, Favorite Josh: Buffalo Bills teammates can't wait to see what Allen has in store: Allen is ready. Don’t ask him – he’s a “one-week season” kind of guy. Ask his teammates. Any and all of them. Read more

Bills Mailbag: If Ken Dorsey leaves for a head coaching job, who's up next as offensive coordinator? Jay Skurski answers readers' questions about the playoffs, wide receivers and Ken Dorsey in this week's Bills Mailbag. Read more

Observations: Sabres take the road again by pulling away from Predators: The Sabres silenced the raucous fans of Bridgestone Arena with a 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators. Read more

• A Town of Tonawanda-based demolition company on Saturday morning imploded two structures at a power plant in Florida. Total Wrecking & Environmental brought down a 260-foot stack and a 90-foot boiler at Lakeland Electric C.D. McIntosh Power Plant. Go here to view a video of the implosions.

• While Bills fans hope their team will be playing Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII, Buffalo can already look forward to being represented that day in Puppy Bowl XIX on Animal Planet. Among the 122 participants are two dogs from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue in Amherst — Darcy and “Josh Allenhound” — reports Sunny Hernandez for NYup.com.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Nov. 5.

