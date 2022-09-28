Good Morning, Buffalo: A family that survived the Tops massacre finds ways to keep going

Londin Thomas jumped off the porch steps onto the sidewalk, happy to demonstrate the dance routine she's learning in majorette class.

"Five... Six... Five, six, seven, eight," she counted down with the poise of a pro. Then she started to dance, raising her arms and twirling around. Her dad, Lamont Thomas, watched from the steps, happy she was enjoying just being a normal 8-year-old girl.

Four months ago, the lives of Londin, Thomas and Londin's mom, Julie Harwell, were turned upside down – and normalcy seemed impossibly out of reach.

The three of them were at Tops on Jefferson Avenue on that horrible day when a young man with a semi-automatic rifle pulled up in front of the store and unleashed a hail of hate and bullets.

They were lucky. They survived. They weren't shot. But they were left traumatized by the terror of being hunted inside a grocery store and the horror of what they escaped.

A summer has come and gone now and the family is moving forward, trying to navigate a world that was already difficult for two young working parents in one of the state's most economically challenged communities even before the attack at Tops.

Despite it all, Londin is doing remarkably well, her parents both said.

– Maki Becker