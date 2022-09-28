Good Morning, Buffalo: A family that survived the Tops massacre finds ways to keep going

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Sept. 28, 2022
A family that survived the Tops massacre finds ways to keep going
Londin Thomas jumped off the porch steps onto the sidewalk, happy to demonstrate the dance routine she's learning in majorette class.
"Five... Six... Five, six, seven, eight," she counted down with the poise of a pro. Then she started to dance, raising her arms and twirling around. Her dad, Lamont Thomas, watched from the steps, happy she was enjoying just being a normal 8-year-old girl.
Four months ago, the lives of Londin, Thomas and Londin's mom, Julie Harwell, were turned upside down – and normalcy seemed impossibly out of reach.
The three of them were at Tops on Jefferson Avenue on that horrible day when a young man with a semi-automatic rifle pulled up in front of the store and unleashed a hail of hate and bullets.
They were lucky. They survived. They weren't shot. But they were left traumatized by the terror of being hunted inside a grocery store and the horror of what they escaped.
A summer has come and gone now and the family is moving forward, trying to navigate a world that was already difficult for two young working parents in one of the state's most economically challenged communities even before the attack at Tops.
Despite it all, Londin is doing remarkably well, her parents both said.
– Maki Becker
In stabbing aftermath, administration and parents push for changes to ensure safety at Buffalo Schools: Because of the stabbing and shooting at McKinley High School in February and the stabbing at School 355 on Sept. 13, Buffalo Public Schools plans to add walk-through metal detectors in every district high school by the end of the school year. Read more
Alden man in Capitol breach becomes first WNY riot defendant sentenced to jail: Daniel Warmus was sentenced to 45 days in custody to be followed by 24 months of probation for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when he was among the first wave of rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol. Read more
New report: Buffalo’s historic districts boost economy, racial equity: Historic preservation has proven to be a catalyst for Buffalo's economic growth and for racial equity, a report released Tuesday said. Read more
After push from Hardwick, OTB agrees to meeting to answer money questions: Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. President Henry Wojtaszek is inviting each of the comptrollers or fiscal officers from the OTB's 17-member counties to the OTB's corporate offices at Batavia Downs on Oct. 5. Read more
A burned car, charred remains and an abandoned baby: Trial in grisly 2019 triple homicide begins: Prosecutors say the suspect set up a plot to rob the victims of cocaine and then shot and killed them before taking part in burning the bodies in an effort to conceal the crimes. Read more
Jury acquits Buffalo man who claimed self-defense in fatal Kaisertown stabbing: The jury acquitted David P. Miszko of both murder and manslaughter in a September 2020 fatal stabbing on Spann Street. The defendant claimed self-defense in what lawyers on both sides of the case said was a drug deal gone wrong. Read more
BUFFALO NEXT
Lancaster developer chosen to build single-family homes on Adams Street: A family-owned homebuilding company was selected to build single-family homes on vacant lots in an East Side neighborhood, under a plan that is expected to be reproduced elsewhere in the city. But program leaders will also consider whether to make changes to future versions of the initiative, to encourage more developers to submit proposals after the first round drew only four submissions, and just two from the Buffalo Niagara region. Read more
BILLS
Position grades: Bills' offense making most of more passes to RBs: The Bills already have 28 completions to running backs, or 9.33 a game. That’s more than double last season, when the running backs caught 4.29 passes a game (and 73 for 17 games). Read more
Report: Banged-up Bills to add free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes: The Bills are expected to sign veteran free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes, amid mounting injuries in the defensive backfield, ESPN reported Tuesday night. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Linus Weissbach impresses on top line, Sabres beat Flyers 2-1: Sabres center Brandon Biro scored twice, and goalies Craig Anderson and Malcolm Subban combined to make 20 saves in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Read more
Mike Harrington: Ilya Lyubushkin brings some snarl as new 'ox' on Sabres' blue line: Lyubushkin's unveiling in game action produced a steady night during the 2-1 victory over the Flyers. He played 16 minutes, 33 seconds (including 1:54 on the power play) and registered three blocks and two hits. Read more
Alan Pergament: Dan Dunleavy, Rob Ray to travel to majority of Sabres road games: The only games Dunleavy and Ray won’t be attending this season will be the West Coast games. They will work those games from the studio, Pergament says. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Are you hoping to pick that perfect pumpkin? Whether you’re aiming to decorate, bake or carve, knowing what to look for is key. Some local farmers share tips for finding the ideal gourd.
• As you’re shopping for pumpkins, why not enjoy a hayride? Step Out Buffalo suggests nearly a dozen local spots that stage haunted and fall-themed hayrides.
• Shea’s Performing Arts Center kicked off another new season Tuesday night with the opening of the musical “Prom.” WKBW’s James Kattato reports that the return of Broadway shows to Buffalo has a huge economic impact beyond the box office.
• A new e-sports lab at Bishop Timon High School is “tricking students into learning,” WIVB’s Chelsea Lovell reports. The new classroom is equipped with Xbox and PlayStation consoles, gaming computer towers and video games. They're all being used as tools to create lessons that foster enterprise, leadership and other skills.
• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.
