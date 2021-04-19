Good Morning, Buffalo: A debate among doctors: Should schools fully reopen?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
April 19, 2021
Local medical community at odds over whether in-person instruction should expand
Tensions have been quietly brewing within the local medical community over returning students to the classroom full time.
On one side is Erie County’s health commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein. Week in and week out, she cautions parents and school districts about filling up classrooms amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, particularly among school-age children. The last full week of March, for instance, schools reported a record 504 cases – all students.
“Our office of epidemiology school team received 470 Covid-19 reports of K-12 students this week through Thursday afternoon,” Burstein said Friday. “This signals that we will have our highest weekly total ever this week for Covid cases in schools.”
On the other side are a group of local doctors – pediatricians, emergency room physicians, epidemiologists, child psychiatrists. They have emerged in recent weeks to push back against the commissioner’s message with one of their own: Kids need to be back in the classroom five days a week.
The research shows that there’s low risk of transmission in the schools when masking and proper protocols are taken, said Dr. Rebecca Schaeffer, a child and adolescent psychiatrist.
That, she said, is the message that hasn’t been coming through.
– Jay Rey
Pandemic Lessons: With numbers rising, how does Covid-19 impact kids and teens?
What do doctors and scientists know about how Covid-19 affects children and teenagers?
I explore that question in this week’s Pandemic Lessons. You’ll meet Sara Rockwitz, 14, a gymnast from Orchard Park whose family had a heartbreaking battle with Covid-19, and hear from some of the country’s leading infectious disease physicians.
While most young people fare reasonably well with Covid-19, many questions still loom. That ranges from predicting which young people are most vulnerable to tough Covid-19 cases to understanding the potential immediate to long-term effects.
“We’ve only known about this for a year, so we don’t have real long-term data,” said Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco. “You have to follow this stuff in real time in order to really understand what the hell is going on.”
Researchers around the planet have been conducting studies trying to unravel the mysteries of this still-quite-novel coronavirus. Here’s a sampling of what they know about childhood infections:
• Children of all ages can be infected, even infants in their first days. But newborns are unlikely to develop severe Covid-19, “even if they were exposed around the time of their delivery,” said Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at the Mayo Clinic.
• Breastfeeding mothers who are infected with Covid-19 may share antibodies with their baby through milk. University of Rochester researchers led a study in which 18 women with Covid-19 submitted milk samples – nearly two-thirds of which contained antibodies, but none of which carried the virus.
• Young people with conditions such as obesity or type 2 diabetes, “especially amongst the older teenage age groups,” said Rajapakse, are at a higher risk for hospitalization.
“We’ve obviously learned a tremendous amount, since all of this started last year, about the impact on kids and teenagers and young people,” Rajapakse said. “But there certainly are still a lot of questions that remain.”
– Tim O'Shei
Another mild day: WGRZ says today will be partly cloudy with a high near 60, but a cold front is headed our way. Read more
Sonwil seeks ECIDA help after South Buffalo warehouse project costs balloon: Soaring expenses for building materials and technology, and the needs of a new client, have caused a big increase in the expected cost of a new South Buffalo warehouse for Sonwil Distribution Center, prompting its leaders to ask for help in the form of tax breaks. Read more
Stavatti Aerospace seeks Planning Board approval for proposed plane plant in Town of Niagara: Stavatti Aerospace Ltd., which has announced plans to turn a former Army Reserve facility into an aircraft factory employing as many as 600 people, has submitted a site plan for the plant. The town Planning Board will vote today on whether to recommend the project. Read more
