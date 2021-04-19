Good Morning, Buffalo: A debate among doctors: Should schools fully reopen?

Pandemic Lessons: With numbers rising, how does Covid-19 impact kids and teens?

What do doctors and scientists know about how Covid-19 affects children and teenagers?

I explore that question in this week’s Pandemic Lessons. You’ll meet Sara Rockwitz, 14, a gymnast from Orchard Park whose family had a heartbreaking battle with Covid-19, and hear from some of the country’s leading infectious disease physicians.

While most young people fare reasonably well with Covid-19, many questions still loom. That ranges from predicting which young people are most vulnerable to tough Covid-19 cases to understanding the potential immediate to long-term effects.

“We’ve only known about this for a year, so we don’t have real long-term data,” said Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco. “You have to follow this stuff in real time in order to really understand what the hell is going on.”

Researchers around the planet have been conducting studies trying to unravel the mysteries of this still-quite-novel coronavirus. Here’s a sampling of what they know about childhood infections: