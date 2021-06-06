Good Morning, Buffalo: A Covid patient's long journey back to teaching

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

June 6, 2021

After fight for life, teacher 'blessed, and glad to be back!'

Valerie Brown pulls her gold Ford Explorer into a spot near the back door, and steps onto the pavement for the first time in months. It’s 6:57 a.m. The sun peeks through the clouds to illuminate the morning.

It’s brighter than when she was last here.

She uses her ID badge to buzz into the employee entrance of the Stanley G. Falk School. She’s carrying a large iced vanilla coffee with cream – her every-morning drink, a sure sign her routine is back. It’s a warm, late-May day, and the Tim Hortons cup is sweating. Brown isn’t. Last time she was here, the opposite was true. Back then, Brown was feeling the perspiration of sickness. She was winded and achy; her wounded lungs soon wouldn’t allow a full breath.