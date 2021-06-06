Good Morning, Buffalo: A Covid patient's long journey back to teaching

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
June 6, 2021
After fight for life, teacher 'blessed, and glad to be back!'
Valerie Brown pulls her gold Ford Explorer into a spot near the back door, and steps onto the pavement for the first time in months. It’s 6:57 a.m. The sun peeks through the clouds to illuminate the morning.
It’s brighter than when she was last here.
She uses her ID badge to buzz into the employee entrance of the Stanley G. Falk School. She’s carrying a large iced vanilla coffee with cream – her every-morning drink, a sure sign her routine is back. It’s a warm, late-May day, and the Tim Hortons cup is sweating. Brown isn’t. Last time she was here, the opposite was true. Back then, Brown was feeling the perspiration of sickness. She was winded and achy; her wounded lungs soon wouldn’t allow a full breath.
That was 92 days ago. The coronavirus was slicing through the region and it slammed hard into Brown, a 62-year-old educator who leads an American Sign Language class at Falk high school. Covid-19 raged through Brown’s body just when she had her students just where she needed them. “I need to get better, because these kids count on me,” she said back then. “It’s killing me now that I can’t be there for them.”
Catholics obliged to attend Sunday Masses again, beginning this weekend: Bishop Michael W. Fisher and three other bishops in New York State this weekend lifted dispensations from obligatory Mass attendance that had been in place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. Read more
NYS schools required to report remote vs. in-person attendance: The state took the unprecedented step this year of requiring districts to report student attendance information that’s more detailed this school year than ever before. Schools need to report for each student, for each day from September through June, whether they attended, and whether they were in person or remote. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Federal funds could turn tech, infrastructure dreams into reality for WNY: Western New York is angling for a wave of federal funding that could turbocharge innovation and reshape the region’s transportation networks. Exactly how much money will flow into the region depends on what emerges from lawmakers' negotiations in Washington, D.C. But significant dollars are either a possibility or already promised. Read more
Tonawanda business owner fights $10,000 fine over racial epithet texted to customer: The text message from a home contractor’s cellphone contained one of the worst racist slurs out there. His would-be customer, who is Black, didn't like being referred to that way and took her business elsewhere. But the slur was never meant for her eyes, the contractor and his lawyer contend. Read more
DeGlopper statue at expanded Grand Island park unveiled after yearlong delay: A five-year project transformed the park from a single plaque on a small triangular patch of land to more than double its original size, with several walkways and memorials. The centerpiece is the life-size bronze statue of Charles DeGlopper, a World War II hero who is the island's only recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor. Read more
Buffalo bishop puts three priests on leave after discovery of abuse allegations: Three Catholic priests provided an Orchard Park elementary school student with access to four girls and encouraged the children to participate in sexual acts that the victim fears were secretly filmed in the 1990s, according to a Child Victims Act lawsuit against the Buffalo Diocese. Read more
Dr. Robert Milch, co-founder of Hospice Buffalo, dies at 78: In 1978, Dr. Milch became a co-founder of Hospice Buffalo, serving as both its first volunteer medical director and later its first full-time director. He died Friday in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst after a brief illness. Read more
Another beautiful day: WGRZ says today will be sunny with a high in the low to mid-80s. Read more
Inside the Bills: What's behind Kevin Meganck's steady rise up the front-office ladder: Recently promoted to his current position of vice president of football administration, one of Meganck’s primary tasks is serving as the team’s lead contract negotiator. That simply scratches the surface of what the 40-year-old does on a daily basis, though. Read more
• You may have a good chuckle while on the road if you come across two sports-themed vanity plates. A brother-in-law pair decided to have some fun with their plates while offering a contrasting evaluation of the Bills and Sabres, WIVB's Kelsey Anderson reports.
• With our world reopening in time for summer road trips, perhaps you’re looking for something fun to do with your youngster. NYup.com recommends 12 Upstate New York museums for kids that may be worth a visit.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending April 16.
