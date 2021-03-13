Good Morning, Buffalo: A Covid-19 survivor who spent 103 days in hospital remembers his 'journey'

• In October 1919 – one year removed from the height of the Spanish flu in Buffalo, when 218 people died in a two-day period – the Buffalo Express offered the interesting perspective of a St. Catharines physician on why the death toll was so high locally, Steve Cichon recalls. Dr. Fred Sheahan believed "a great many had gone to an untimely end because of the impossibility to get a supply of alcohol."

• The latest edition of Buffalo Rising TV shines a spotlight on Justin "Juju" Hawkins, a barber at Signature Cutz on Main Street. Hawkins' willingness to share experiences from his youth as motivational tools have made him one of the most sought-after barbers in the city.

• Totally Buffalo – an Amherst-based store that sells Buffalo-themed apparel – has announced an outdoor Easter artisan market that begins March 27, WKBW reports.