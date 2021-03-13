Good Morning, Buffalo: A Covid-19 survivor who spent 103 days in hospital remembers his 'journey'

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 13, 2021
A Covid-19 survivor who spent 103 days in the hospital remembers his 'journey'
A few days ago as the region approached the one-year mark since the arrival of Covid-19, Buffalo Police Officer Juan Phillips visited the school resource unit office.
His colleagues have kept his desk just the way he left it. His BPD cap hangs off the edge of his computer monitor. A handful of mints were left untouched.
A year ago, he was sitting at that desk, uncharacteristically drifting in and out of sleep, when his chief sent him to get tested at ECMC.
[Related: The News' updated Covid-19 maps and statistics]
He would end up spending 103 days in the hospital.
Phillips shared his story with The Buffalo News as he looks back at the extraordinary year he almost didn't live to see.
– Maki Becker
Buffalo Magazine is excited to host our first virtual book club event with our friends at Project Best Life! Registration includes discounts for local sips to enjoy during the event, plus your chance to win giveaway prizes like a custom charcuterie board and handmade candles. RSVP today >>
CUOMO COVERAGE
As Cuomo confronts crisis, his lieutenant governor must walk fine line: Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is lying low as her boss, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, confronts increasing calls for his resignation following allegations of sexual misconduct. Now her friends and allies say she must prepare for such an event, even while remaining loyal to the governor. Read more
Schumer, Gillibrand call for Cuomo to step down: "Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Gov. Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York," the two senators said in a statement. The News' Jerry Zremski details more of what Schumer and Gillibrand said. Read more
Amid growing calls for resignation, Cuomo says he won't step down: In the face of extreme criticism from both major political parties, the governor has repeatedly denied accusations of sexual harassment and instead says he's focused on Covid-19 vaccination distribution and the impending state budget deadline. Read more
Rep. Brian Higgins: 'It is clearly time for the governor to resign': "I previously issued a statement supporting ongoing, independent investigations into early accusations, but given continuing new accounts, it is clearly time for the governor to resign," Higgins said in a statement Friday. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Depew police report provides few details on judge hit by train: The News requested copies of photos and videos from the investigation, but none were provided by Depew Village Administrator Terry Wachowiak. He cited a section of the Public Officers Law for why the report was heavily redacted and the photos and videos were not released to The News. Read more
Sean Kirst: Seasons change and ice melts, but South Buffalo stays #OwenStrong: In January, using a hockey stick, 6-year-old Owen Chase rang the victory bell that means his active leukemia treatments were over at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The toughness of not only Owen, but his parents and siblings, was matched with care and support from an abundance of places. Read more
Buffalo Public Schools was victim of ransomware attack: It was unclear if personal information was stolen from the district's networks during the cyberattack or how this might impact remote and in-person learning at city schools next week. The second phase of reopening is expected to start Monday, when another 5,000 students are scheduled to return to the classroom. Read more
Innovation challenge gives Kenmore cooling vest owner a chance to make her pitch: Luanne DiBernardo of Kenmore was one of 10 finalists this week in the $25,000 "Addressing Unmet Needs in MS," a virtual challenge that allowed contestants to pitch their business idea for a grand prize to help it flourish. Read more
Discount Diva: Thousands of consumer complaints came out of the pandemic – with more to come: A current wave of scams includes offers to secure vaccine appointments for a fee, over-the-counter Covid cures and scammers exploiting social distancing restrictions to sell fake puppies, Samantha Christmann writes in her weekly column. Read more
Two Buffalo Catholic schools to merge next fall: Diocese officials said that Our Lady of Black Rock School will close and merge with Catholic Academy of West Buffalo for next fall, as part of a plan to continue offering Catholic education on the city’s West Side. The decision, in the works since June, is not part of the diocese's effort to consolidate more schools and save money, Jay Tokasz reports. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Looking back at 1993's 'storm of the century': Although all-time snow records were broken in some places, it was the storm’s massive impacts of destructive winds in the South, coastal flooding and tremendous swath of roaring blizzard conditions in the East that combined to make this well-forecast monster unique. Read more
GUSTO
Virtual reality gets real at Orions Landing entertainment center: Brothers Ken and Chris Milligan, who owned Vivid VR Gaming in Allentown and then Depew, are close to opening Orions Landing, a new Hamburg venue offering cutting-edge virtual reality gaming as well as classic arcade games. Esports tournaments are on the horizon, too. Read more
BILLS
Vic Carucci: Where there's a will, Brandon Beane finds a way for Bills: Beane used his powers of persuasion to convince three players (so far) to agree to restructured contracts. Read more
Bills free agents: Attention shifts to guards, building depth on offensive line: Buffalo’s offensive line ranked 10th in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Read more
Bills Mailbag: What does re-signing Matt Milano and Daryl Williams mean for rest of free agency?: This week's mailbag addresses free agency, John Brown and the 2021 draft. Read more
SABRES
Jonas Johansson, Carter Hutton haven't bailed out Sabres' struggling offense: Mistakes on defense have been magnified recently because Buffalo isn’t receiving enough bail-out saves from Johansson or Hutton. Read more
Sabres forward Dylan Cozens considered 'day to day' with upper-body injury: Dylan Cozens was undergoing tests on his upper-body injury Friday afternoon while the Sabres practiced inside KeyBank Center. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• In October 1919 – one year removed from the height of the Spanish flu in Buffalo, when 218 people died in a two-day period – the Buffalo Express offered the interesting perspective of a St. Catharines physician on why the death toll was so high locally, Steve Cichon recalls. Dr. Fred Sheahan believed "a great many had gone to an untimely end because of the impossibility to get a supply of alcohol."
• The latest edition of Buffalo Rising TV shines a spotlight on Justin "Juju" Hawkins, a barber at Signature Cutz on Main Street. Hawkins' willingness to share experiences from his youth as motivational tools have made him one of the most sought-after barbers in the city.
• Totally Buffalo – an Amherst-based store that sells Buffalo-themed apparel – has announced an outdoor Easter artisan market that begins March 27, WKBW reports.
• WKBW's Friday fish fry tour paid a visit to the Buffalo Irish Center, which boasts a fish fry on its menu all year long but sees a boom on Wednesdays and Fridays during Lent. The South Buffalo staple – known for its lively gatherings and St. Patrick's Day festivities – has just scraped by during the pandemic, but Mary Heneghan and Jill Sullivan are optimistic for the future.