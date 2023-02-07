COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Feb. 7, 2023

77 Buffalo businesses looted and vandalized during blizzard: 'Destructive and fueled by greed,' report says

Vandals and looters who broke into dozens of Buffalo businesses stole “luxury and unnecessary items” amid the Christmas week blizzard, a ransacking that a new report from the Brown administration called "destructive and fueled by greed."

The report, an assessment of the city's response to the deadly blizzard, provides for the first time a count of how many businesses were looted and the extent of the damage at the Aldi market on Broadway – totaling almost a half a million dollars.

“We had 77 businesses that were looted in the city of Buffalo during the storm,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. “I don’t know if any other municipality had more than one or two. That was stuff that we had to respond to.”

"This looting was not to survive the storm, prevent starvation or out of desperation," according to the report.

The city had to shift police resources "to deter and arrest individuals who stole televisions, couches, sneakers, designer clothing, dry cleaning, video games and other electronics," the report said.

– Deidre Williams

Cheektowaga police officer critically injured after being struck by stolen vehicle; suspects at large: Three and a half months after a stolen SUV crashed on an expressway in Buffalo, killing four teenagers, the driver of another stolen SUV on Monday morning struck and badly injured a Cheektowaga police officer. The fleeing vehicle hit Officer Troy Blackchief as he was putting down stop sticks on Union Road to try to end a police pursuit of two stolen vehicles that began in Depew. Blackchief, 45 years old and a 17-year departmental veteran, was in critical condition Monday afternoon following surgery at Erie County Medical Center. Read more

3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Buffalo, wakes region with boom: Throughout the Buffalo area Monday morning, the work week began with a frightening jolt and a variation of the same four words: “Was that an earthquake?” While it was more powerful than temblors the region has experienced in many years, experts say 3.8 magnitude earthquakes are still unexceptional. Read more

Who killed the monsignor? What became of two suspects in unsolved murder? Day 17: Both men were questioned and fingerprinted by Buffalo police 57 years ago. But neither man was charged with killing Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, a rising star in the Buffalo Catholic Diocese who served as the editor of The Magnificat, the diocesan weekly newspaper. Read more

Buy Black at the Broadway Market and receive a free gift certificate: Shoppers who buy from any of more than 20 Black-owned businesses at the East Buffalo landmark, including three Black-owned businesses that operate year-round, will receive a $25 gift certificate to use at dozens of Black businesses throughout the Buffalo area. Read more

State comptroller says Thruway should do more to improve operations, cut expenses before hiking tolls: Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says toll increases should be a last option for the state Thruway Authority, adding that the agency “should be more transparent with the public and disclose critical information, and identify and put in place all possible cost-savings and alternative revenue actions to minimize costs to drivers.” Read more

Life Storage gets $11 billion hostile takeover bid from Public Storage: The Amherst-based company has received an unsolicited takeover bid from Public Storage, the nation's biggest self-storage operator. Life Storage is one of the biggest self-storage facility operators in the country. Read more

GM, Ford hourly workers reap benefits of automakers’ profits: Thousands of employees at GM’s plants in Lockport and the Town of Tonawanda and Ford’s plant in Hamburg will soon receive profit-sharing checks. The payments are part of the United Auto Workers’ labor contracts with the corporations. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Are there too many hype terms in meteorology?: Terms can become buzzwords, true enough, just like “all natural,” Paul writes. The difference here is, unlike “all natural,” these weather buzzwords are based in real science with defined criteria. Read more

How Butter Block brought Parisian-level croissants to Buffalo: Colleen Stillwell’s Rhode Island Street establishment has become the finest sweets bakery in Buffalo, one of the crowd-drawing developments in the West Side neighborhood of Five Points. Read more

The Editorial Board: Grieving Families Act deserved Hochul’s signature. Try again: It’s discouraging that Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legislature could not find a compromise that put some speed bumps on the bill’s expanded liability potential without gutting it almost entirely. Hochul’s offer of limiting the bill to persons under 18 does nothing for those who lost family members on May 14 or others grieving for adults who may not have been earning paychecks, but left emotional devastation behind. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: New AFC East coordinators bring play-calling experience to face Bills: For only the second time in 10 offseasons, there will be no head-coaching changes in the AFC East, but all but the Buffalo Bills have made significant changes at the coordinator level. Read more

• Members of the Bills Mafia don’t need a study to tell them that Buffalo is among the 15 best cities in the nation for football fans. But it never hurts to celebrate fandom. The personal finance website Wallethub considered more than 20 metrics, including team records for NFL and college teams, fan engagement and ticket prices. Buffalo came in 13th in this year’s rankings. Pittsburgh captured the top spot.

• Several young musicians who attend Williamsville North High School were mentored this month by members of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame. WKBW’s Pheben Kassahun says the students are in the band Cobraz and won a recent songwriting contest through the Hall of Fame.

• The first Black woman to own a radio station in Western New York talks about her trailblazing media career with WBFO’s Angelea Preston. Sheila Brown owns WUFO, a station that is based in the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

• With Valentine’s Day only a week away, Forever Young contributor Judith A. Rucki reminds us that “it’s never too late for romance.” In a feature titled “Diving into Dating,” she interviews local residents who entered the dating scene in their middle-aged years and beyond.

