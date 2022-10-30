Good Morning, Buffalo: 6 months after Buffalo mass shooting, videos used by accused gunman remain on YouTube

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 30, 2022

6 months after Buffalo mass shooting, videos used by accused gunman remain on YouTube

In the months leading up to the May 14 massacre at a Buffalo supermarket, accused gunman Payton Gendron turned to YouTube to plot parts of his attack.

One video he watched explained how to remove a lock that prevents semi-automatic rifles from accepting high-capacity magazines.

Another video taught civilians how to “win” gun battles through military-style preparation and training.

“I’ve just been sitting around watching YouTube and (stuff) for the last few days,” the gunman wrote in his online diary. “I think this is the closest I’ll ever be to being ready.”

Like other social media platforms, YouTube has struggled to moderate content related to guns and firearms. Amid a growing epidemic of gun violence in the United States, and under intense political pressure from federal lawmakers, the site has scrambled to crack down on videos that sell firearms or instruct users how to build or modify guns.

But five years after YouTube began ramping up its restrictions on firearms content, many of the videos that informed the accused May 14 shooter – and others like them – remain on the site.

A Buffalo News investigation found two dozen YouTube videos that demonstrate how to make semi-automatic rifles fully automatic, link to blueprints for 3D-printed guns or sell illegal gun accessories and parts – including 11 videos at the heart of a federal weapons trafficking case against the YouTube gun influencer Matthew Hoover.

– Caitlin Dewey

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Ryan O'Halloran: A man and his custom T-shirts – how Von Miller uses pregame routine to recognize past, current Buffalo Bills: The Bills have been presented with the Full Von Experience since he signed with the team as a free agent in March. A magnet for autographs during training camp. A disrupter on the field with six sacks during the team’s 5-1 start. And an instant photo opportunity when he walks onto the field for early warmups. Read more

'Like the trajectory of a Josh Allen pass': Talking design with Bills stadium architect Jonathan Mallie: “When the Bills take the field for the first time,” Mallie said, “the fans’ sense of place, home and pride will create a transcendent experience that will last for generations to come.” Read more

UB’s new robot dog can sit, roll over and help students explore the future: Yubie, whose brand name is Spot the Agile Mobile Robot, was recently acquired by UB’s Jacobs School of Engineering and Applied Sciences as a research platform to explore new frontiers in robotics, computer science, artificial intelligence and other high-tech fields. But it’s also an education tool whose presence on campus can serve to excite, inspire or just familiarize students with the robotic helpers of the future. Read more

Shea's names eight new trustees, will begin search for next president: Following months of inner turmoil at Shea's Performing Arts Center, the center's board of trustees named eight new trustees Saturday. The board also announced it would form a search committee to identify candidates to be Shea’s next president. Read more

Sean Kirst: You can Bill-ieve – 'X-Files' writer says there's no conspiracy

More than 25 years ago, the "Cigarette Smoking Man" on "The X-Files" made a famous TV promise: For as long as he lived, the Buffalo Bills would never win a Super Bowl.

It turns out that 1996 script was written by Glen Morgan, a Syracuse native who said he simply intended it as a joke about a team from the larger upstate region where he was raised. But Morgan says it began to "freak him out" as the years went on and the Bills kept finding unlikely ways to lose, and sportswriters would annually bring up the bleak quote from the show.

For Halloween, however, Morgan brings us some good news. While he hardly believes that a television curse carries real meaning, he also feels a combination of events would make even the most superstitious among us confident of this: However far these Bills go, their fate will not be determined by a hex.

But he admits it: He will feel a lot better on the day – and he is rooting for it, more than ever – when Buffalo finally wins it all.

WEATHER

Some clouds but warm: Today will be partly cloudy with a high in the lower 60s. Considerable cloudiness is expected tonight with a low in the upper 40s. Read more

ELECTION 2022

Early voting begins in Erie County, with abortion rights, guns, crime cited as top issues: More than 8,000 Erie County residents filled out their ballots for the 2022 midterm election Saturday, the first of nine days of early voting at 38 sites across Erie County. Voters cited deep differences between Democrats and Republicans – from the governor and congressional races on down – on key issues including gun control, abortion rights, the economy and immigration. Read more

Ed Rath, Sean Ryan clash in rare contest between State Senate incumbents: A successful legal challenge to the once-a-decade redistricting process has set up a rare election fight between two sitting state senators, with Republican Edward A. Rath III taking on Democrat Sean M. Ryan in a redrawn 61st Senate district that reaches from Grand Island east to Amherst. Four other state senators are on the ballot in Western New York districts with no or little-known challengers. Read more

Analysis: It's down to the wire in New York's race for governor: “Throughout New York State over the past few days, nervous Democrats have been fretting about the suddenly competitive race for governor,” writes News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy. Read more

2022 Election coverage: Your guide to the races affecting WNY: Read more

EDITORIAL

The Editorial Board: Zeldin toys with the Bills by misstating the deal to build a new stadium: If ever a political candidate proved that he didn’t know what he was talking about, it was Lee Zeldin jabbering last week about the new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. His misstatements could come with a cost. Read more

BILLS

Your guide to Bills-Packers: Leslie Frazier's future, Bills Mailbag, scouting report, predictions and more: The Buffalo Bills take on the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. today at Highmark Stadium. Here's what you need to know ahead of the game. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres 'claw' back, win 4-3 behind Victor Olofsson's OT goal: When coach Don Granato threw his lines in the blender, his offense awakened. Tage Thompson scored twice in the third period with captain Kyle Okposo on his right wing to tie it, and Victor Olofsson clinched a 4-3 win over Chicago with his power-play goal 36 seconds into overtime. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Parents and children gathered for Halloween parades and festivals around Western New York on Saturday. Here are photos from some of the events.

• NBC got a taste of Bills Mafia ahead of the team's "Sunday Night Football" matchup with the Green Bay Packers. In a "Today" feature, NBC’s Harry Smith had this to say of the fan base: “They congregate for Sunday tailgates with a fervor perhaps unrivaled in all the National Football League."

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

