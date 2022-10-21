Good Morning, Buffalo: 43North names five $1 million winners

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Oct. 21, 2022

43North names five $1 million winners

Five companies won $1 million investments Thursday night from 43North, the Buffalo-based startup accelerator.

Eight finalists each had three minutes onstage at Shea's Performing Arts Center to convince a panel of judges why their company deserved $1 million.

The winners must move their company to Buffalo for a year beginning in January and give 43North a 5% equity stake.

The companies that will join the eighth 43North cohort are:

Agape Wellness, Rochester; relationship wellness company.

AMPAworks, Santa Monica, Calif.; artificial intelligence software that tracks and automates inventory for pharmacies, hospitals and other medical facilities.

MOD Tech Labs, Austin, Texas; artificial intelligence platform that transforms photos and videos into 3D for entertainment and media companies.

Otrafy, Chicago; artificial intelligence-powered supplier management software that ensures supplier compliance and manages risks.

Phood, New York City; lets college students use their dining dollars on food delivery apps.

– Natalie Brophy

READ MORE about the winners of this year's competition.

Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund to distribute more than $6.4 million to those impacted by massacre

Tops Markets helped kick off the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund with a contribution of $500,000.

The supermarket chain raised another $119,630 as grocery shoppers donated at checkout lanes.

The Buffalo Bills Foundation raised $543,000 through its "Choose Love" T-shirt sales.

Tim Hortons stores raised $91,000 selling "Buffalo Community Donuts" decorated with white icing and blue sprinkles.

Since the May 14 massacre, Buffalo has helped raise more than $6.4 million for those most affected by the massacre. Those funds are now being distributed.

Garnell Whitfield, whose 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, was slain in the massacre, said that the families of the victims appreciate the generosity of the public.

Yet, "there's no amount of money to make up for our mom," he said.

The attack on May 14 at the East Side supermarket upended the lives of many.

Many are struggling with dealing with the trauma, as well as meeting their basic needs.

"This will help them get through the pain," Whitfield said.

– Maki Becker

WEATHER

Warming up for the weekend: A mix of sunshine and clouds is expected with a high of 62. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Gusto Look Inside: Lime House: The family of Burmese sushi and soup specialists who started on Evans Road in Amherst have taken over a Hamburg corner that was formerly limited to a succession of meals-to-go operations. See more

BUFFALO NEXT

Buffalo startup CoachMePlus raises $1M to continue military partnership, expand to fitness, wellness markets: The software system helps coaches, trainers and other athletic officials track and manage data on how athletes are training. It is now being used by the Army, Navy and Air Force to get troops in physical shape for battle. Read more

BILLS

Bills at bye roundtable: Surprise player? Best play? Will Buffalo make a big move? News writers have answers: Buffalo News Bills writers Mark Gaughan, Jay Skurski, Ryan O'Halloran and Katherine Fitzgerald share their takes on where the Buffalo Bills stand as they take their bye-week break. Read more

Erik Brady: Philip Burke, the Josh Allen of artists, captures leaping Bills QB in mural: “I don’t watch football, or really any sports,” Burke says. “But every so often someone comes along, like Michael Jordan, who has such an uplifting spirit that they transcend their sport. Josh Allen is like that.” Read more

SABRES

Observations: Rasmus Dahlin sets NHL record, Sabres hold off Flames for win: During a game in which the Sabres’ evolution into a dangerous offensive team was on full display against one of the NHL's best, it was fitting that Dahlin was at the center of their 6-3 victory over the previously undefeated Flames. After all, no player has taken a bigger leap under coach Don Granato than the 2018 first overall draft pick. Read more

Sabres' new reverse retro jersey features goathead logo with royal, gold: Another jersey featuring the popular goathead logo will be worn by the Buffalo Sabres this season. Adidas unveiled an alternate, reverse retro uniform for each of the NHL’s 32 teams Thursday, including a white jersey for the Sabres featuring the goathead emblem with royal and gold accents. These will be worn starting next month, including a game between the Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins in KeyBank Center on Nov. 2. Read more

