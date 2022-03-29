Good Morning, Buffalo: 4 things to know about the Buffalo Bills stadium deal

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 29, 2022
4 things to know about the Buffalo Bills stadium deal
Let's start with this: The Buffalo Bills stadium deal is not finished. There's an agreement, which is essentially a plan for funding the construction of a $1.4 billion stadium. But because $850 million of that money comes from public coffers, the deal needs to be approved by legislators in Erie County and Albany.
But Monday was a big day still, because we learned a lot of answers to the pressing questions about the Bills' quest to get a new stadium built. Here's a quick guide to what we know:
1. Who will pay? The state is investing $600 million and Erie County is paying $250 million. The Bills and National Football League, meanwhile, are in for $550 million. Stephen T. Watson and Sandra Tan detail it in this report.
2. Who will own the stadium? Not Erie County. Sandra Tan and Michael Petro fill you in.
3. Will Erie County taxpayers pay more? County Executive Mark Poloncarz says no. Check out Sandra Tan's report.
4. Will this keep the team in Western New York? I interviewed Gov. Kathy Hochul, who gave me an unequivocal yes and called the lease "ironclad" in the story I wrote with Jason Wolf.
Continue following us all week, too, because Wolf and two of his fellow sports reporters, Jay Skurski and Katherine Fitzgerald, are reporting from the NFL owner meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. They'll deliver the news about the stadium and football matters, including this report on NFL executives' reaction to the Bills stadium deal.
(Spoiler alert: They're happy.)
– Tim O'Shei
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Elementary students take tests this week after two years of pandemic learning: State assessments for third- through eighth-graders used to generate great debates about their usefulness. The debates continue, but they are less pointed. "Everything has been different since Covid. Priorities have shifted," one parent said. "Of all the things we use to assess kids’ progress in reading and math, the New York State assessments are probably the least effective in doing it," one superintendent said. Read more
Deceased Buffalo priest accused of abusing boy in 2017: A claim of “unpermitted sexual contact” by the Rev. Robert M. Yetter in a lawsuit filed last week is the most recent alleged incident of abuse by a diocese priest among several hundred cases that have become public through court filings since 2018. Read more
With hearing set, end of two-decade fight over proposed Porter hazardous waste landfill: For more than 20 years, the issue of whether CWM Chemical Services should be allowed to dig a new 43.5-acre hazardous waste landfill has been unsettled. But a new round of hearings, set to begin April 11, may lead to a decision by the end of the year. An eight-member siting board will recommend to the state Department of Environmental Conservation whether the landfill should be permitted. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Kaleida, Catholic Health, ECMC get total of $17 million more in federal Covid funds: The FEMA funding is the latest federal relief that Western New York's hospitals have collected. That relief helps, but all the health providers logged major losses during the pandemic – deficits that federal relief has not erased. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: From harsh cold to a bubble of warmth later this week: The next storm system we’ll have to watch will be arriving by Wednesday morning, with its precipitation possibly beginning as a mix before the warming, gusty downslope southeast winds boost temperatures to near 50 later in the day. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Gusto Guide: Stupendous sandwiches in WNY you may have missed: Not a hamburger or hot dog, but two pieces of bread with something delicious between them. Here are some of Andrew Galarneau's favorite examples, from Buffalo to Batavia. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
YMCA Buffalo Niagara emerges from the pandemic with aims to broaden access: YMCA Buffalo Niagara membership plunged nearly 45% during the pandemic. The workforce fell by almost half. After-school program participation slipped precipitously and remains at only slightly more than half what it was in early 2020. Those numbers make the annual fundraising campaign vital after conditions caused regional YMCA leaders to tweak priorities and programs as they continue plans to build a new branch to serve North Buffalo, Kenmore and the Tonawandas. Read more
COLUMNS
Alan Pergament: Will Smith’s reputation takes a hit on what should have been his glorious Oscar night: Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock will be known as “the smack heard ‘round the world” and will undoubtedly be fodder for all late-night hosts, writes Pergament. Read more
Jeff Simon: What Will Smith did at the Oscars could not have been more wrong. But I understand it: Actors don’t have the legal right to smack comedians when they’re jerks, Simon writes. But he notes that “sympathetic onlookers might be understood to feel an actor's helpless frustration when a life pinnacle is besmirched with a full complement of bird droppings dropped on his life partner.” Read more
BILLS
Brandon Beane: Bills want Stefon Diggs 'for years to come': “We've had open dialogue since the season ended,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said Monday at the NFL owners meetings. "Stef and I have talked a couple times, and he's got a really good agent (Adisa Bakari) who I've dealt with before, who had Tyrod (Taylor). We've been very open and honest with each other." Read more
SABRES
Sabres erase four-goal deficit and stun Hawks: Pick any adjective you want. There's no way to adequately describe what the Buffalo Sabres did Monday night, and especially the bizarre manner in which they finished their greatest comeback in 33 years. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• It’s easy to mistake the brightly-colored vehicle driven by Vicente Rondon for a food truck. But the vehicle promotes art activities – not edibles. WKBW’s Mike Randall showcases the Albright-Knox Art Truck and its mission to inspire creativity in communities across the region.
• Many people know Amherst resident Jonathan Roesser as “the Penny Man.” WKBW’s Katie Morse says Roesser has raised thousands of dollars “one penny at a time” over the past decade in honor of a friend who died from an illness. He donates the money to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
• “It’s no joke that men have had the upper hand in comedy circles in years past, but that’s all about to change in Buffalo,” writes Newell Nussbaumer in Buffalo Rising. He reports on a team of young professionals that is launching a new comedy series aimed at cultivating a more “well-rounded, female-forward production atmosphere” in the region.
• Clinging to the belief that hope springs eternal, the features editor of the student-run newspaper at St. Bonaventure reminds us that we'll soon be itching to spend more time outdoors in warmer weather. Emilie Weinbeck suggests some outdoor pursuits in this Bona Venture post. She says planting a garden is a great way to practice mindfulness, while installing a hammock in a cozy outdoor spot would accommodate binge-watching a favorite show without the need to “feel guilty about spending a nice day inside.”
