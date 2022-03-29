Good Morning, Buffalo: 4 things to know about the Buffalo Bills stadium deal

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Elementary students take tests this week after two years of pandemic learning: State assessments for third- through eighth-graders used to generate great debates about their usefulness. The debates continue, but they are less pointed. "Everything has been different since Covid. Priorities have shifted," one parent said. "Of all the things we use to assess kids' progress in reading and math, the New York State assessments are probably the least effective in doing it," one superintendent said.