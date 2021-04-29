Good Morning, Buffalo: 39% of state's nursing home workers declined Covid-19 shots

Curfew on restaurants to be lifted next month: Starting May 17, the midnight cutoff on serving food and beverages in outdoor dining areas will be lifted, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday. The curfew will be lifted for indoor dining areas May 31. Read more

[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]

As restrictions diminish, it's anything but 'back to normal' for restaurants

In the restaurant world, the rules of operation are inching closer to normal. That doesn’t mean restaurants themselves are anywhere close to pre-pandemic conditions.

Many restaurants are open for takeout only, for lack of staff. Most of the rest are understaffed, with servers covering more tables, and prep cooks doubling as expediters back in the kitchen.