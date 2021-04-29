Good Morning, Buffalo: 39% of state's nursing home workers declined Covid-19 shots

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
April 29, 2021
For many nursing home employees, vaccination concerns remain
At the Buffalo Community Healthcare Center, only 20% of the workers had been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of mid-April, according to the state Health Department.
A few blocks away at the Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, only 24% of workers had received the vaccine.
Across New York State, the statistics are not much better. Thirty-nine percent of nursing home employees have refused the shots, even though about 15,000 long-term care residents died from the virus.
Officials at a nursing home in Dunkirk told Buffalo News reporter Lou Michel how they persuaded nearly all of their workers to get vaccinated.
Judge denies preliminary injunction in schools case, schedules hearing: Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo denied a request from parents that could have gotten their children into school five days a week. But he set up a hearing on the issue May 7 to hear the pros and cons of 3 feet versus 6 feet of social distancing. Read more
Curfew on restaurants to be lifted next month: Starting May 17, the midnight cutoff on serving food and beverages in outdoor dining areas will be lifted, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday. The curfew will be lifted for indoor dining areas May 31. Read more
As restrictions diminish, it's anything but 'back to normal' for restaurants
In the restaurant world, the rules of operation are inching closer to normal. That doesn’t mean restaurants themselves are anywhere close to pre-pandemic conditions.
Many restaurants are open for takeout only, for lack of staff. Most of the rest are understaffed, with servers covering more tables, and prep cooks doubling as expediters back in the kitchen.
Most importantly, safety rules are still in place, mandating customers wear masks when not seated. In these times, arguing with the staff about interpreting Covid-19 infection rate data is precisely the wrong thing to do.
– Andrew Galarneau
Next up for Scajaquada corridor: Imagining what's possible: Another study is beginning on the future of Route 198 and the Scajaquada corridor. Only this time, the state Department of Transportation has turned to the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council to take the lead, and they've promised to consider all options, including whether to keep the 198. Read more
Sean Kirst: A stranger at the post office, with wings: At 88, Lenny Kostelny found himself in front of a long line when he encountered an unexpectedly difficult situation at the post office, where the quiet kindness of a stranger solved everything – leading him to a question you'll appreciate as the last line of this column. Read more
Amherst joins with company to install green technology that promotes traffic safety: The technology, provided by Buffalo-based Viridi Parente, ensures power consistency during power outages, Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said Wednesday. Kulpa said it complements a product called Miovision, which the town is using for its traffic signalization. Read more
Family of Buffalo boy missing since August seeks help from public: Jaylen Griffin was 12 when he went missing nearly nine months ago. His case was featured on "In Pursuit: The Missing" on the Investigation Discovery channel in March. It's also been listed with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Read more
Don Paul: Some unsettled weather the next few days: “While much of Western New York should receive significant and needed rain, it appears the heaviest amounts will be closer to the Pennsylvania line and in the Southern Tier,” Don Paul writes of today’s wet forecast. Read more
Mike & Pops Bistro & Tavern to replace the Jake in Kenmore: Mike "Pops" O'Connor and his son Mike O'Connor will open Mike & Pops Bistro & Tavern on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore this June. It will replace the Jake, which closed last year. Read more
M&T's tech hub looks to the future: M&T Bank on Wednesday formally unveiled its $58 million tech hub inside Seneca One tower. The bank sees the project as a catalyst for its own operations as well as tech sector growth in the region. Read more
Design of the Riverline nears completion: The final conceptual design for the proposed 1.5-mile trail is expected in June. On Wednesday, aspects of the design were shown virtually, giving the public one last chance to offer feedback on the planned elevated urban nature trail for pedestrians and bicyclists. Read more
Uniland gets $2.8 million in tax breaks for industrial facility on Bethlehem Steel site: The project is moving ahead without Uniland having signed any tenants in advance as part of an effort to create more options for businesses that quickly need to find more space. Read more
Final mock draft: No smoke – Bills add a dynamic threat to their backfield: Get ready for some surprises. That’s the best piece of advice that can be given when preparing for this year’s NFL draft, which begins Thursday night in Cleveland. Read more
Brandon Beane's new draft goal: Finding a way to sustain success: In three years on the job, General Manager Brandon Beane has built a championship-caliber roster. The Bills’ 2020 season ended just a game short of the Super Bowl, and the general sense is that with quarterback Josh Allen entering his fourth season, the team’s window to get there is wide open. Read more
Bills Mailbag: Should Brandon Beane trade up, trade back or stand pat?: After months of reading mock drafts and pouring over prospect rankings, the draft will kick off Thursday night in Cleveland. Jay Skurski answers some draft-centric questions. Read more
Sabres rookie Dylan Cozens turns to fighting to try to ignite his own game: “I think after you drop the gloves, the adrenaline boost is something you can’t really get from anything else,” Cozens said. Read more
Sam Reinhart's successful transition to center strengthens Sabres' depth: In 16 games since switching to his natural position, Reinhart has 10 goals with five assists for 15 points. Read more
• The Grace Millard Knox House at 800 Delaware Ave. is the Junior League of Buffalo/The Buffalo News 2021 Decorators' Show House, which opens later this summer. Before then, a sneak peek of the undecorated house is scheduled for May 8 and 9 and May 15 and 16. The Buffalo News took a sneak peek of the house even before the sneak peek.
• Michelle Scheib and Lisa Maria Cruz work in the mental health field as peer advisors. They believe the pandemic has underlined the importance of good mental health, the challenge to sometimes find it, and the impact it makes when you do. They hope National Mental Health Month – which starts Saturday – will continue more open discussion, and empathy, when it comes to mental illness.
• Road Less Traveled Productions will reopen in November to in-person audiences for the first time since March 2020. "Hand to God," which was on stage at the start of the pandemic and abruptly shut down, returns to open the 2021-22 season.
• “As public health officials continuously evaluate our current situations of mask wearing and social distancing, during one deadly season in the late 1930s, Buffalo’s health commissioner banned kissing to stop the spread of disease,” writes Steve Cichon in [BN] Chronicles.
