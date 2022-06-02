Good Morning, Buffalo: 2020 census overcounted New Yorkers, Census Bureau says

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 2, 2022

2020 census overcounted New Yorkers, Census Bureau says

An unprecedented state campaign to promote the 2020 census appears to have paid off for New York: The federal government overcounted the state by nearly 700,000 people, according to new data released last month by the Census Bureau.

The finding has no practical consequences for New Yorkers, since the initial population figures released last August inform the division of both federal funding and political representation. But it assuages some fears that a much-disrupted census would overlook many in the state.

At the same time, advocates and community leaders still believe that many communities of color in the state were undercounted, just as they were on the national level. They are promising to build on their experience and outreach in the 2020 census to better include those communities going forward.

– Caitlin Dewey

MASS SHOOTING COVERAGE

Accused shooter’s log says he fired AR-15 with his ‘buddy Matt’ before Buffalo mass killing: There is no sign Payton Gendron told his friend Matt Casado he planned to slaughter Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, or was out to kill anyone. Nor is there any sign in Gendron's log that Casado questioned him about his need for new weapons and ammunition, or that Casado expressed concern when considering Gendron's suicidal ideation. Read more

Tops shooter faces indictment including domestic terrorism, hate crimes: Gendron is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon before County Judge Susan Eagan to be arraigned on the charges. Read more

Rod Watson: Gun control? Just a few more massacres in just the right places: Rep. Chris Jacobs had a change of heart when it comes to strengthening gun laws after the Tops market massacre hit home, followed by the Uvalde tragedy. Will it take similar tragedies in their home communities to sway other Republican members of Congress? Read more

State clamping down on local businesses selling parts for ‘ghost guns’: State Attorney General Letitia James has ordered nine Western New York businesses to immediately stop advertising and selling parts that are used to build homemade, untraceable “ghost guns.” Read more

Help is still needed

As our community mourns, food and daily essentials are still in short supply. Please consider supporting one of the many trusted organizations assisting the Jefferson Avenue community and all those affected by the tragic events of May 14. See how you can help.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

GOP gubernatorial candidates stump in Buffalo with crime prevention and jobs plans: Two Republican contenders for governor made campaign stops in Buffalo. Here's a look at what they said about tackling gun violence and creating more jobs. Read more

Good news for drivers: Gas tax holiday will lower pump prices: Between the gas tax initiatives by both the county and state, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he expects gas prices in the county to go down by up to 30 cents a gallon. Read more

Air purifiers going into Erie County classrooms: Some classrooms in Erie County already are using air purifiers to help filter Covid-19 particles. Erie county bought more than 10,000 using federal funds targeted for Covid-19 mitigation in schools. Read more

Amherst man who poisoned co-worker’s drink is sentenced to 6 years in prison: Prosecutors say Jason M. Keenan intentionally poured a liquid cleaning agent into the victim’s drink in 2020, inside a restaurant on Niagara Falls Boulevard where the two had worked. The victim was hospitalized for treatment of a throat injury. He has since recovered. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Wednesday’s storms give way to cooler pattern: Even as a drier air mass moves in, the proximity of a cold front to our southeast may allow for a few light shows today, mainly in the afternoon. By Friday, we’ll be seasonable with dry high pressure taking over. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Developers drop grocery store from Elmwood Crossing plan: Instead, developers plan to add another three-story apartment building with 30 units in place of the grocery store at 180-204 W. Utica St., with a leasing and property management office on the ground floor. Read more

Former 43North company going public after deal with firm backed by private equity: Rally, which won $500,000 in the 2019 43North startup contest, entered into a business combination agreement with Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. Read more

COLUMNS

Erik Brady: In Cumberland, Md., the world got a lot smaller thanks to beer, bluegrass and the Bills: “The people in Buffalo are so warm,” observes Clare O’Connell, who grew up in a coastal village in Ireland. “It’s like an extension of Ireland.” Read more

Alan Pergament: Lia Lando to replace Ashley Rowe as WKBW anchor; station’s sports lineup is changing: Rowe, who recently announced she is leaving to spend more time with her infant daughter, Phoebe, has her last day at the station June 10. Read more

GUSTO

Fun in the sun: June highlights of outdoor events: There’s no shortage of things to do in the Buffalo area to make the most of the summertime. Here’s an eclectic mix of events to help you get outside and enjoy the sun. Read more

Weekly auto shows celebrate a love of cars, fun: Paraphrasing Alfred, Lord Tennyson, “In the warm weather, a classic car fan’s fancy lightly turns to love.” Read more

BILLS

Aaron Rodgers' birdie putt on 12th hole provides winning margin over Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in 'The Match': The team of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady defeated the pairing of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday in Capital One’s “The Match,” a 12-hole golf exhibition contested at Las Vegas’ Wynn Golf Club. Read more

SABRES

NHL scouting combine's return gives Sabres opportunity to prepare for draft: Amid his third offseason as general manager of the Sabres, Kevyn Adams can interview prospects face to face before the draft for the first time. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• “What’s great about e-bikes?” asks Annette Pinder in Buffalo Healthy Living. Electric bikes allow riders to cut through traffic jams, find parking spots with greater ease and get some exercise during their commutes. One more thing: e-bikes also eliminate sticker shock at gas pumps.

• One of the Buffalo region’s most storied ships made its inaugural voyage 112 years ago this week. Hopping aboard the Canadiana for a trip to Crystal Beach became a summertime tradition for many local residents, Western New York Heritage recalls.

• Deer sightings are common in many Western New York communities. You might want to think twice before you act on the urge to help a seemingly helpless fawn, WGRZ’s Terry Belke reports. He notes that fawns who appear to be abandoned may actually be under the protective eyes of a nearby mom.

• If local trivia intrigues you, check out this list of obscure Niagara Falls facts compiled by WYRK’s Rob Banks. For example: Did you know that world-famous showman P.T. Barnum wanted to turn Goat Island into circus grounds?

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.