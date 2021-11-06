Good Morning, Buffalo: 2,500 preservationists came to Buffalo 10 years ago. It was a turning point for the city

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Nov. 6, 2021
2,500 preservationists came to Buffalo 10 years ago. It was a turning point for the city
What some called "the Super Bowl of cultural tourism" occurred 10 years ago last month.
Some 2,541 people, from all 50 states, converged on Buffalo for the National Trust for Historic Preservation's annual convention. Over the course of four days, the attendees visited historic buildings and raved about the region's late-19th and early 20th-century architecture.
The swoon-fest was heralded at the time as a major turning point for the city. But was it?
Those working in development, preservation and tourism say it was. The conference, they say, accomplished everything hoped for and more.
A shot and a coloring book: Clinics prep to vaccinate kids ages 5-11: With kids as young as 5 now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, health departments, hospitals and pediatricians' offices are preparing to accommodate a whole new segment of the population with a whole bunch of fun stuff geared toward making the process a little less scary, writes The News' Maki Becker. Read more
An October puzzle: Why can't WNY get over the Covid hump?: For the last several weeks, Western New York and Erie County positivity rates for Covid-19 infections have generally sat between 5% and 6%. Hospitalizations are rising again in Erie County, up 29% in six days for the period that ended Thursday. No one is sure exactly why, but perhaps vaccinations have something to do with it. Read more
Tenant and kids living without heat or hot water after 40 calls to landlord: Brianna Bryant and her three children have been living in their East Side apartment for several days without heat and hot water. Now PUSH is advocating for improved living conditions for Bryant and other tenants of the four-unit dwelling. Read more
Officials seek new owner to revive Fredonia's historic White Inn: The White Inn has been closed and languishing without an active owner for several years, after a foreclosure left it in the hands of a downstate lender. Now, county economic development officials are working with the lender and local brokers to find a new owner that's able to revive the historic inn – which is the only hotel located in the middle of Fredonia, reports The News' Jonathan Epstein. Read more
Judge refuses to let man who admitted killing stepfather withdraw guilty plea: Gregory A. Roy of Porter was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for the April 29, 2018, murder of his stepfather, Rudy Ray Rockett. Roy shot Rockett to death in his car and dumped the body in a Cattaraugus County ravine where it was found three weeks later. Friday, Roy's attorney said he had reason to believe Roy, who has a long history of mental illness, was off his medications the day he pleaded guilty. State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. waved aside the objection and imposed the sentence. Read more
Catholic Health, CWA agreement could influence future hospital labor deals in WNY and beyond: From Saturday through early Monday, about 2,500 union members at Catholic Health System will review and vote on a contract that many officials view as setting the bar in future health care labor discussions in the region and beyond. That will be put to the test quickly, with Catholic Health competitor Kaleida Health preparing to negotiate new deals that involve more than 7,000 of its workers. Read more
Don Paul: The chill retreats, with slow warming to follow: Abundant sunshine will dominate both weekend days, Paul writes. Saturday will bring a bit more breeze from a warming direction, south-southwest. A large dome of high pressure will set up in the East, buffering our region from more precipitation for some days to come. Read more
Watch now: Look inside Brothers Restaurant: After two successful years running a takeout-only business on Hertel Avenue, Brothers Restaurant owners Romone Anderson and Ronnie DuBose took the next step to open a sit-down restaurant downtown, taking over the former SeaBar. Take a look around their new digs, where breakfast, lunch and dinner lend a soul food flair. View here
Alleyway's 'Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes: Vol. 2' finds a familiar set, bites of comedy: Christopher Rhoton’s design is so faithful to the spirit of “The Golden Girls,” that anyone familiar with the sitcom – which featured four older women living together in Miami, and ran for seven seasons between 1985 and 1992 – is liable to start humming the opening bars of that iconic theme song, writes contributing reviewer Matthew Nerber. Read more
Fine performances delivered by Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, pianist Joyce Yang: After the intermission, the BPO delivered the concert’s highlighted event, a performance of Edvard Grieg’s lone piano concerto showcasing Joyce Yang, a talented pianist with an impressive résumé. News contributing reviewer Garaud MacTaggart wrote that Grieg's concerto brought power, volume and youthful energy to Kleinhans. Read more
Scouting Report: Josh Allen's output has propped up Bills' slumping run game: The Bills have the advantage over Jacksonville when they run, when they pass, when Jacksonville runs, when Jacksonville passes, on special teams and with their coaching staff. Jay Skurski breaks it all down. Read more
Mailbag: What can be done to spark the running game?: "The statistics ... speak for themselves," writes Skurski. "Singletary hasn’t topped 30 yards rushing in the past three games. Moss had 19 yards on eight carries last week. The Bills have to get more out of both of them." Read more
Road trip redux: Five thoughts on Sabres' journey west as they come home: Nine days, four games, three losses, one win, one franchise/league-shaking trade. There's your synopsis of the Sabres' road trip. Read more
• Groundhogs don't have a monopoly on furry weather prognosticators. This week's Off Main Street column zeroes in on Stryker, the harbor seal from the Aquarium of Niagara who might be better equipped to predict the weather.
• Showtime's new documentary on the prison uprising at Attica Correctional Facility in 1971 is colored by new information since the original documentary made three years after the event. The newer version has the perspective of new interviews with former inmates, horrified National Guard members, devastated family members of prison guards who were hostages and eventually killed, and surviving members of the Observers Committee trying to negotiate a peaceful settlement, writes Alan Pergament.
• Friends of the Night People has established itself as a reliable food pantry in the West Side, but the humanitarian organization has stepped up for a similar organization, Provisions 139 Food Pantry, which is run by West Side Community Services. Buffalo Rising explains how FONP and a host of other groups have bolstered the efforts of Provisions 139.
• The Buffalo City Mission's annual Turkey Drive is underway for Thanksgiving, WIVB reports. The organization aims to collect 1,500 turkeys by Nov. 19.
