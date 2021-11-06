Good Morning, Buffalo: 2,500 preservationists came to Buffalo 10 years ago. It was a turning point for the city

An October puzzle: Why can't WNY get over the Covid hump?: For the last several weeks, Western New York and Erie County positivity rates for Covid-19 infections have generally sat between 5% and 6%. Hospitalizations are rising again in Erie County, up 29% in six days for the period that ended Thursday. No one is sure exactly why, but perhaps vaccinations have something to do with it. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Tenant and kids living without heat or hot water after 40 calls to landlord: Brianna Bryant and her three children have been living in their East Side apartment for several days without heat and hot water. Now PUSH is advocating for improved living conditions for Bryant and other tenants of the four-unit dwelling. Read more