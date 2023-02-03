COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Feb. 3, 2023

17,000 books and growing: A mother's mission after mass shooting gets help from Buffalo Bills

The children seated on the floor in front of Zeneta Everhart and big blue Billy Buffalo did their best not to fidget as Everhart read the final words of "Change Sings," by Amanda Gorman, the poet who performed at President Biden's inauguration.

"I can hear change strumming. Won't you sing along?"

"Yeah!" some of the kids yelled. Others cheered.

It was story time of a special sort Thursday evening for children from two Boys and Girls clubs – one from Buffalo and the other from Orchard Park – at the Dunn Tire Club at Highmark Stadium.

Nine months ago, Everhart's son, Zaire Goodman, survived the Tops shooting.

Goodman, a Tops employee, was in the store's parking lot helping an older customer when a gunman armed with an AR-15 and dressed for combat began his murderous rampage. Goodman was shot in the back of his neck. He fell to the ground and a fellow worker helped him get up and run across the street. Goodman called his mother: "Mom, mom. Get here now. I got shot."

Goodman was one of three people who were shot and survived. Ten others were killed. The gunman targeted the victims based on their race. Goodman is Black, as were all 10 people who lost their lives May 14.

Soon after the massacre, Everhart and Goodman started collecting children's books about Black history, people and culture, as well as books that feature Black characters, with the idea of distributing them to schools and libraries.

They called it Zeneta and Zaire's Book Club.

– Maki Becker

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Big Tree residents wonder about mess, other impacts of stadium construction: Ten people spoke Thursday at a hearing that, essentially, was the last chance to chime in on the new Bills stadium project. Read more

Explainer: What is the Erie County Stadium Corp. and what is its role in the new Bills stadium? The entity plays a vital role in implementing the deal, as it has with other stadium-related projects since it was first established in 1998. Read more

Who killed the monsignor? Diocese secretly used Bemus Point mansion to house molester priests: Day 13: The use of a lush English Tudor style mansion in Bemus Point to house some molester priests irks some of the men who say they were sexually abused by priests in the 1960s. Read more

Judge approves emergency demolition of 19-century Cobblestone District buildings: Buffalo Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney said the properties at 110 and 118 South Park Ave. pose a danger to the public. The danger increased after the Christmas week blizzard, which buckled part of a roof, knocked the remainder of a wall down and led to more masonry damage in an area blocked off from the public. Read more

High school graduation rates inch upward for Buffalo Public Schools: The district graduated 79% of its four-year high school students last year, a slight increase from the 78.5% mark in 2021. Last year’s class became the second one in a row with more than 2,000 Buffalo students meeting state requirements. Read more

Legislature approves $1.3M arena security agreement between Sabres ownership, Sheriff’s Office: The Erie County sheriff and the Erie County comptroller may not see eye to eye on how much information should be released regarding the security agreement for KeyBank Center for Sabres games and other events, but they're both glad a security agreement now exists. Read more

Developer Douglas Jemal prepares to start rehab of Meidenbauer House: The developer is rehabbing the three-story historic structure on High Street in the Fruit Belt neighborhood into seven studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Read more

WEATHER

Erie County, Buffalo leaders warn of ‘potentially dangerous’ arctic cold front: Officials are warning residents to stay safe – and warm – during the bitter cold snap expected to last through Saturday, with air temperatures dipping into the low single digits and wind chills falling well below zero. Read more

Remote no more: Buffalo Schools changes course to full closure today due to expected frigid temperatures: Students, faculty and staff do not need to report to school, and all athletic competitions today are canceled. Read more

Frigid temperatures, wind on tap: A wind chill advisory is in effect, as high temperatures are expected to reach only 10 degrees, with winds ranging from 15 to 25 miles per hour. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

7 craft beer and spirits festivals to help beat the winter blues: With endless gray skies and no sun in sight, what are we to do to combat Mother Nature’s chilly wrath? We could have a drink. Read more

OPINION

The Editorial Board: Hochul’s budget addresses big needs while avoiding tax hikes: At a record-setting $227 billion, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2024 budget won’t thrill those concerned about New York’s debt burden, but her priorities are in the right place. New Yorkers need housing, mental health care, safe neighborhoods and quality education. Read more

GUSTO

5 Artpark concerts among 11 new show announcements: Bryan Adams, Amy Grant, Tori Amos and the Barenaked Ladies are four of the diverse musical acts that will be returning to perform in the Buffalo area at such venues as Artpark, the Riviera Theatre and Town Ballroom. Read more

Jeff Miers: Remembering ‘Best New Artist’ Grammy nominee Domi & JD’s time in Buffalo: "Our music community’s embrace of this startling display of young talent surely left some impression," Miers writes. Read more

BILLS

Georgia safety Chris Smith brings football IQ at position of need for Bills: Chris Smith looked good in practices in Mobile, Ala., this week with his ability to mirror receivers in man-to-man coverage and his range on the deep end of the field. He’s not real big. He’s 5-foot-10, 188 pounds. That’s the knock on his draft status. But he has most everything else you want in a versatile NFL safety. He plays bigger than his size. He’s a good tackler. He was a Swiss Army knife as a starter for the back-to-back national champions the past two years. He’s a leader. Read more

SABRES

'Special player': Rasmus Dahlin steps into spotlight for Sabres at NHL All-Star Weekend: At 22 years old, Dahlin ranks second among all NHL defensemen in goals (14) and points (55), and he’s on pace to shatter Phil Housley’s single-season record of 81 points by a defenseman. And his contemporaries suspect Dahlin is only on the cusp of what he will become. Read more

Canisius forward Alton McDermott relishes relationship with 'Grampy' – 1972 Team Canada hero Paul Henderson: Alton McDermott has known since he was around 9 years old that his grandfather is a Canadian hockey legend. The Canisius College forward has had lots of moments together with "Grampy" – longtime NHL and WHA forward Paul Henderson – and they started when he learned to skate at age 3. On Sept. 28, 1972, Henderson scored what many consider the most important goal in hockey history. In Game 8 of the iconic Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union in Moscow, Henderson banged home his own rebound past Hockey Hall of Famer Vladislav Tretiak to give Canada a 6-5 win and a 4-3-1 victory in the series. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• If you’re in a local restaurant or bar and see a young woman painting portraits at a table, it’s undoubtedly Bianca L. McGraw. She has been creating portraits in public as her own “call to action” following the mass shootings at Tops last May. This was the second time a traumatic event occurred in her life. Back in 2008, McGraw was a student at Northern Illinois University where a mass shooting killed five students and injured 17.

• The Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Branch Library on Jefferson Avenue is celebrating Black History Month by hosting a collection of more than 100 Black dolls. WGRZ’s Lauren Hall reports that this the fourth year the Black Doll Exhibit has been displayed at the library. This year’s theme is “We Are Beautiful: An Evolution of Black Dolls.”

• St. Francis High School has joined the ranks of local institutions that tout the educational value of e-sports. “Every lesson you can learn in person, you can learn in a game,” says student Alexander Kochan, a member of the school’s e-sports team. WKBW’s Jaurdyn Johnson says when students enter a gaming arena equipped with monitors and gaming systems to compete against 100 other schools online, they hone problem-solving and communications skills.

• Some weather-weary folks might assume there aren’t many special events scheduled in the dead of winter. WYRK’s Brett Alan urges these people to think again. He shares a list of eight fun events in February, including an ice wine and culinary festival in Fairport.

