Good Morning, Buffalo: $14 million announced for Kleinhans improvements

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Sept. 22, 2022

$14 million announced for Kleinhans improvements: 'Now it is time to lift up'

Kleinhans Music Hall opened in 1940 through a public/private partnership.

Eighty-two years later, the city of Buffalo, Erie County and New York State have partnered with the private sector to raise about $14 million to begin infrastructure repair work to the historic city-owned building.

It is part of a $21 million capital campaign to restore, maintain and safeguard Kleinhans for future generations, officials say.

“Buffalo is a world-class city, and one of the reasons that we are a world-class city is that we have world-class amenities like Kleinhans Music Hall,” Mayor Byron Brown said.

– Deidre Williams

PLAYACTION

With Sunday's AFC East showdown looming, how concerned should the Buffalo Bills be about a depleted secondary going up against a resurgent Tua Tagovailoa and his favorite targets, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? In this 12-minute podcast, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan also discuss who has exceeded expectations for the Bills so far, plus they examine a couple areas the Bills will be looking to improve upon.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Could NY’s nursing home staffing law lose its teeth under proposed rule change? New York's nursing home minimum staffing law went into effect April 1, setting staffing standards geared toward improving care. But recent updated regulations would eliminate the minimum penalty for noncompliant nursing homes, angering consumer advocates and labor unions that say the move will hurt the law's effectiveness. Read more

Reports suggest that Canada is back within reach for traveling Americans: You may soon be able to ditch the ArriveCan app. Canada is expected to drop the vaccine requirement for people entering Canada, as well as the requirement to fill out the ArriveCan app, according to the Associated Press. The moves are expected to take place by the end of the month, the AP reported, based on information provided to them by an official familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Canada is also expected to stop random Covid-19 testing at airports. Read more

ECMC to start bargaining with 1,300 nurses; union hopes talks will 'transform the profession': The high-stakes labor talks at Kaleida Health aren't the only contract negotiations ongoing in Western New York's health care scene. Here's another one about to get rolling: Erie County Medical Center on Thursday will start bargaining with the New York State Nurses Association on a new contract for more than 1,300 registered nurses at the Buffalo medical complex. The current contract will expire Dec. 31. Read more

Plan to pay parents to drive their children to Buffalo schools irks board member: Larry Scott, an at-large board member, targeted First Student, which has partnered with BPS for nearly 40 years, for failing to meet its requirement to provide effective transportation for the district's children. Read more

Douglas Jemal chosen for $35 million redevelopment project in Lackawanna: The project would bring 160 apartments and ground-floor retail space to the site of the former St. Barbara's Catholic Church on Ridge Road. The project would mark the first of its kind in at least a generation for the city, which has been seeking new private development investment in the last few years. Read more

Ice cream manufacturer to cut 319 jobs at Dunkirk plant: Citing “economic reasons,” Wells Enterprises will scale back operations at its Dunkirk plant to five production lines beginning in 2023. The Iowa-based company makes popular ice cream brands such as Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics, Halo Top and Bomb Pops. Read more

WEATHER

Starting to feel like fall: Thursday's forecast calls for rain showers in the afternoon, with overcast skies later in the day and temperatures mainly in the 50s. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Watch now: Look Inside: Café Postscript: Tucked in behind Bureau, the bespoke men’s clothing store, is an oasis of calm and crepes only steps away from the hum of Elmwood Avenue. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Eminent domain eyed for two derelict Cobblestone District properties: Mayor Byron Brown has begun the process to invoke eminent domain to take control of two deteriorating 19th century Cobblestone District properties on South Park Avenue that have been in and out of Housing Court for years. Read more

Luxury on Elmwood: New high-end condos get ready to open: One of the biggest additions to the Elmwood Village in many years is nearing the finish line, with 41 new condominiums offering residents a prominent new home within footsteps of shopping, food and the city's art museums. Take a look inside one of the units at Eleven-Eleven Elmwood. Read more

POLITICS

PolitiFact New York: House Democrats have objected to presidential election results, although under different circumstances: Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is campaigning to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul, was one of 147 Republicans who voted against certifying presidential election results after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He brought up some lesser-known history in a news conference. We wondered if Zeldin’s claim about Democrats’ past votes against certifying election results is correct. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Suicide workshops for Black churches tackles topic few want to talk about: Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people, and the rate is rising fastest among Black youth. Saturday's Soul Shop for Black Churches workshop will provide the local faith community with the tools to help people confront the problem. Read more

BILLS

Bills prep for Dolphins with injuries across defense: 'You can't let it freeze you': The Bills defense is off to a solid start. Two games in, the main questions revolve around availability for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. There are injuries spread across the defense right now, with Monday’s win over the Titans adding to the total number of players sidelined. It is still too soon to tell which players will be good to go Sunday, and while that will naturally change some things for the Bills as they prepare, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said they can’t let uncertainty become a hindrance. Read more

SABRES

Sabres sign GM Kevyn Adams to multiyear contract extension: Kevyn Adams oversaw the Buffalo Sabres’ overhaul of hockey operations, installed Don Granato as coach, shepherded the franchise through its dispute with its former star player, Jack Eichel, and overhauled the organization’s roster from top to bottom. Although the Sabres are still in the early stages of Adams’ plan to build a winner in Buffalo, his work as general manager in two-plus calendar years officially earned him a multiyear contract extension, the Sabres announced Wednesday at the official start of training camp. Read more

Prospects' readiness, goalie battle among questions facing Sabres in camp: Although the roster appears mostly set before the first training camp practices Thursday, there are notable questions surrounding the Sabres, who play their first preseason game Sunday in Washington against the Capitals. Will Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka make the opening night roster? Who will start the season in goal? How will Owen Power fare in his first full season? Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• June may seem a long time off, but the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News are gearing up for the 2023 Decorators' Show House. The 22nd Decorators' Show House is St. Patrick's Friary, 102 Seymour St. It will be open for public viewing June 3-24 after a transformation by area decorators. The Junior League recently shared a bit of history, but expect much more coverage in the months to come.

• The delightfully decadent garage rock/power-pop outfit Perilous, a quartet with a penchant for brutal guitar riffs and infectious chorus hooks, recently appeared on the "Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers" podcast. Included in the setlist was the band’s debut single, “Rock ’n’ Roll Kiss.”

• The apple-picking season has arrived a bit earlier than usual, WKBW’s James Kattato reports. New York State is the second largest apple producer in the country. WYRK’s Brett Alan highlights local orchards that are havens for passionate pickers.

• An artist who created one of Buffalo’s newest eye-grabbing murals talks about the importance of “doing what makes you feel good” in a feature posted by The Creative Independent. Visual artist Bunnie Reiss ­created a colorful work that graces a building on Hertel Avenue.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.