Good Morning, Buffalo: 11 days in the life of Rep. Chris Jacobs: from gun enthusiast to skeptic

July 18, 2022

11 days in the life of Rep. Chris Jacobs: from gun enthusiast to skeptic

Eleven days before a racist gunman rampaged through a Buffalo supermarket on May 14, Rep. Chris Jacobs joined a group of Second Amendment advocates in rural West Falls to film an ad for his re-election campaign.

The hunters and gun rights backers he consistently supported as a Second Amendment champion volunteered their help that morning, and the Republican congressman from Orchard Park even sported a shotgun for a crew filming for television this fall.

The ad will never run.

After 10 Black Buffalonians were killed in the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets, Jacobs began to see the world differently. According to many of those who know him best as well as the congressman himself, the tragedy affected him in a profound way – enough for him to reject his past alliance with the National Rifle Association and its absolute rejection of gun control measures, and ultimately, to end his political career.

– Jerry Zremski and Robert J. McCarthy

Related:

Saying Trump 'lost his mind,' Jacobs urges GOP to choose another nominee in 2024: Rep. Chris Jacobs, who will leave Congress at the end of this year, told The Buffalo News that he thinks former President Donald Trump "lost his mind" and should not be the Republican candidate for president in 2024. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

NASA grant for UB planetary craft elevates hopes for exploring Venus: A University at Buffalo aerospace engineering team has invented a stingray-shaped planetary exploration spacecraft that is being backed by NASA in hopes it will eventually fly – to Venus. The inflatable airship is designed to visit a planet whose scorching surface and dense, acidic atmosphere are extremely hostile to exploration. Read more

Tom Perez aims to be the Buffalo-born governor of Maryland: Perez, a live-wire campaigner with a loaded resume who, at age 60, is waging a spirited race for the highest office he has ever sought. He is one of three leading candidates in a 10-person field for the Democratic primary to replace a popular term-limited Republican incumbent, Gov. Larry Hogan, in one of the nation's bluest states. Read more

Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority offers rare opportunity to apply for Section 8 voucher program: The Housing Choice Voucher Program, which gives low-income people access to funds they can use to pay rent in private homes of their choice, traditionally has a waiting list of more than 4,000 people. "But we’ve worked our way through that wait list and we’d like to get that filled up again," said BMHA Executive Director Gillian D. Brown. Read more

Three WNY exhibits celebrate Haudenosaunee art, culture, history: The Buffalo Maritime Center is using construction of a replica of the Seneca Chief canal boat to tell the overlooked story of how that historic event impacted the region's Indigenous people. "The Haudenosaunee and the Erie Canal," which opened earlier this month at the Longshed at Canalside, is one of three exhibitions this month celebrating the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. Read more

Clarence School District budgeting gets knocked in state audit: An audit released this week concluded Clarence collected more taxes than needed to fund its operations the last four years. But under a bill in the State Legislature that would raise the amount of unrestricted fund balance – or money in the bank – school districts can have on hand, Clarence would not have drawn rebukes from state auditors. Read more

South American theft ring stole her jewelry; Amherst police lost the gold earrings

Local news outlets reported on the arrest in January 2020 of three Chileans in a string of burglaries in East Amherst.

But this initial coverage didn't reveal that the Buffalo-area thefts were part of an international burglary operation that saw millions of dollars taken from homes in well-to-do neighborhoods across the country and overseas.

The connection only recently came to light after one of the East Amherst homeowners filed a claim against the town after town police lost or mishandled two pairs of earrings taken in the thefts and later recovered by investigators.

– Stephen T. Watson

WEATHER

A rare rainy day: Rain is expected throughout today, with a high in the upper 70s, according to WGRZ’s forecast. Read more

BILLS

Training camp preview: Stability at safety is a strength of Bills' secondary: In part eight of our series previewing the Bills at each position before camp, Mark Gaughan looks at the safeties. That the Bills didn't make any moves at safety isn't just a reflection of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. It also means General Manager Brandon Beane and his staff think highly of backups Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin. Read more

SABRES

Declan McDonnell's experience at Sabres development camp could prepare him for NHL contract: “I’m trying to (just put) my best foot out on the ice,” McDonnell, of Lake View, said. "You know, show them what I have, try to earn a contract and try to be a part of the organization. That's definitely the goal.” Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The 51st annual Grease Pole Festival returned to Buffalo on Sunday after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus. Libby March captures the celebration of Puerto Rican culture in this photo gallery.

• The Town of Hamburg has secured funding for the creation of a new 10,000-square-foot skate park on Electric Avenue. The town will be contributing the final $50,000 needed to qualify for a $250,000 matching grant from the Built to Play Skatepark Program, a partnership between the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and the Skatepark Project (formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation), Corey Dockser reports.

• The Buffalo News is your place to follow the careers of Western New York’s business community. See who's moving up in the Buffalo Niagara workforce in the Business People column, published weekly in The Sunday Buffalo News and at BuffaloNext.com.

• Who has the best milkshake in Western New York? Step Out Buffalo asked its followers and shared their recommendations.

