Good Morning, Buffalo: 10 ways WNYers were 'good neighbors' in 2020

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Dec. 26, 2020
10 ways Western New Yorkers were 'good neighbors' in 2020
There’s no way to gloss over the tragedy in a year where more than 300,000 Americans lost their lives, millions lost their jobs and untold numbers lost their sense of hope as the nation struggled to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic.
But without hope, we are – as Bruce Springsteen put it during one of his SiriusXM "From My Home to Yours" shows – truly "rudderless and joyless."
Even as we struggled, we indulged in what is perhaps our finest trait, as both Americans and Western New Yorkers: We found a way to cling to hope, to find a light in the darkness and in some cases to share that light with others.
Here are 10 stories that suggest that, though Buffalo's heart may be battered and bruised, it still beats with conviction. When we were at our best this year, that heart was still our most reliable guide.
– Jeff Miers
New! The Buffalo News Store: Find one-of-a-kind gifts in our new online store. Revisit history from The News archives with books on Buffalo’s key news events, like the Blizzard of ’77, or try your hand at a vintage photo puzzle! Shop now: BuffaloNewsStore.com
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
WNY's rolling average for positive Covid-19 tests is lowest since Thanksgiving: The five-county region's positive rate, on a seven-day rolling average, dropped to 6.01% on Thursday, and more than 32% of hospital beds remained available. WNY's average of positive tests is still above the statewide rate of 5.53%, however. Read more
Tests used by NY schools likely to miss cases of Covid-19 in kids: Antigen tests are intended to be used with people exhibiting symptoms, not to screen large numbers of asymptomatic people. "If you're going to use them for all comers, you've got a mess," said Dr. John Tomaszewski of Kaleida Health. Read more
Make '20 Seconds to Clean' your germ-control handwashing mantra: Adults would never wash their hands haphazardly, right? Wrong – which is why Univera Healthcare revived and revised the promotion as winter arrived and a pandemic continues to rage. Read more
[More: Keep up with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Buffalo loses leading figure with death of George Arthur, 87: Arthur was active in local politics for more than 55 years and was a dominant force particularly in the city, where he fought for equality in housing and education. He was the lead plaintiff in the federal lawsuit that resulted in desegregation of Buffalo's schools. Read more
Niagara Falls plans houses for lower-income buyers in package with Jordan Gardens repairs: After Niagara Falls' North End resisted earlier plans for an 80-unit apartment complex in favor of more single-family homes, this new plan pairs renovations at an aging housing project with construction of new single-family homes on lots to be opened by demolishing blighted houses. Read more
New kidney spurs Joel Giambra to champion organ donation: After Giambra spent years staving off the debilitating effects of polycystic kidney disease to avoid dialysis, the surprise cadaver donation came after he had dwelled on the ECMC recipient list for about 10 months. Now with a donated kidney, Giambra hopes to use his platform to speak out. Read more
City, preservationists eye new approach to repair neglected properties: The inaction of Charles J. Dobucki, an absentee landlord with five rental properties in Allentown and the Lower West Side, has prompted City Hall officials and the executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara to try a new strategy focused on receiverships and liens. Read more
Inside WNY’s neighborhood shopping districts
Buffalo Magazine embarked on a 10-week series that explores the distinct personalities of our region’s shop local scenes, from Lewiston to the Five Points pocket on Buffalo’s West Side to Ellicottville, and the passionate people behind them.
WEATHER
More snow follows a white Christmas: Winter storm and lake-effect snow warnings continue until 7 p.m. Saturday, but the heaviest snow is expected to remain south of Buffalo, with narrow-but-intense lake-effect snow bands moving over parts of the area. The National Weather Service said snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour would pound a line from downtown Buffalo to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, as well as areas south of there. Read more on what to expect.
FOOD & DRINK
Restaurants seek court relief from Covid-19 safety precautions: State regulations that restrict "orange zone" restaurants – including many in Erie County – to outdoor dining only are "terrorizing, punishing" and causing "irreparable harm" to the restaurant industry, said Amherst attorney Steven M. Cohen in an action filed in State Supreme Court. Read more
BILLS
Tre White fulfilling Bills' expectations – as usual – in wake of new contract: White’s contract currently makes him the third highest paid cornerback in the league. Coach Sean McDermott, who selected White with the 27th overall pick in 2017, said he appreciates how the contract didn't alter White's approach. “Just to watch what he’s been able to do, it’s no surprise, honestly,” he said. “As I’ve mentioned before, what’s really cool to watch is a young man signed to a new contract to me even has taken his work ethic up a notch. I think that’s very uncommon in our world.” Read more
Pats have a heavy lift: "The time for the value game is over at quarterback," Mark Gaughan wrote. "The Pats somehow need a stud to compete with Buffalo and Miami." And it's not just a quarterback the Patriots need to find. The roster you see take the field Monday night vs. the Bills has a lot of holes that need filling. Gaughan takes a look at some of their problems. Read more
AROUND TBN SPORTS
Kevin Marks' late touchdown lifts UB to Camellia Bowl win: The lesser-hyped of UB's dynamic running back duo scored the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but it was a bend-but-don't-break stand by the Bulls' defense that sealed the bowl victory for Lance Leipold's team. Read more
With help from 'guardian angel,' Carrie Owens won't be deterred by amputation: The Sacred Heart girls basketball coach is less than two months removed from a motorcycle accident that resulted in her lower left leg being amputated and a broken left femur that required a rod to be inserted, along with multiple other injuries. But Owens realizes how much worse it could have been. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• During the quarantines and shutdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic, Western New Yorkers have gravitated toward new hobbies – some to simply pass the time, but others with potential to become a side business. The News' Susan Martin passes along readers' examples, including painting reversible face masks and hands-on repairs of lawn mowers and minibikes.
• More on that white Christmas: WGRZ reports the 5.5 inches measured at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Friday afternoon would mark the sixth-snowiest Christmas Day since 1980.
• Aunt Robin's Diner, in Lancaster, has a longstanding holiday tradition of giving away hundreds of dinners to the needy. WIVB reports that a malfunctioning freezer nearly canceled the endeavor this Christmas, but local restaurateur Russell Salvatore swooped in to save the day.
• While many WNYers were eyeing snow-covered driveways on Christmas morning, Buffalo City Mission was hard at work. WKBW reports the "Hambone Express" provided more than 3,000 meals to the city's poor and homeless, using contact-free delivery.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.