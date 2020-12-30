Good Morning, Buffalo: 10 things that looked different in 2020

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 30, 2020

10 things that looked different in 2020

Empty highways. Darkened theaters. Pews closed off in churches. Stores with signs telling shoppers not to enter unless they’re wearing face masks. These are sights of the year just passed.

When the pandemic made its presence felt in mid-March, it suddenly turned our familiar world into an alternative universe. The infrastructure of daily life looked pretty much the same, but everything that happened in it became radically different.

What further flavored life under Covid-19 are the ways we adapted to carry on normal activities under abnormal circumstances. Drive-in theaters turned into concert stages. Graduation ceremonies were held in empty auditoriums. Foot races ran online, without formal starts and finishes.

Everything has been different. Buffalo News photographers have captured the look of it in a special montage, pictures that could only have been taken in 2020.