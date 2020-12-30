Good Morning, Buffalo: 10 things that looked different in 2020

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Dec. 30, 2020
10 things that looked different in 2020
Empty highways. Darkened theaters. Pews closed off in churches. Stores with signs telling shoppers not to enter unless they’re wearing face masks. These are sights of the year just passed.
When the pandemic made its presence felt in mid-March, it suddenly turned our familiar world into an alternative universe. The infrastructure of daily life looked pretty much the same, but everything that happened in it became radically different.
What further flavored life under Covid-19 are the ways we adapted to carry on normal activities under abnormal circumstances. Drive-in theaters turned into concert stages. Graduation ceremonies were held in empty auditoriums. Foot races ran online, without formal starts and finishes.
Everything has been different. Buffalo News photographers have captured the look of it in a special montage, pictures that could only have been taken in 2020.
– Dale Anderson
COVID-19 COVERAGE
December marks WNY’s deadliest month of the pandemic: Nearly 1,400 Western New Yorkers had died of the disease as of Monday – 385 of those, or more than a quarter, in the past month alone. The insights are part of a Buffalo News project to track and analyze key Covid-19 metrics. Read more
Depew teacher who helped memorialize Cleve Hill classmates dies of Covid-19: Richard Odien was a beloved teacher who never forgot the 1954 fire that took the lives of 15 of his sixth-grade classmates in Cleveland Hill Elementary School. He told their story to educate youngsters in the Depew School District, where he taught for 27 years. Read more
Sean Kirst: In season of Covid-19, my yuletide without aroma: For many on the other side of Covid-19, the yuletide brings with it a peculiar and curious phenomenon: A season intertwined with rich aromas, this year, offers no scent or smell, Kirst writes. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
State commission censures Judge Panepinto for involvement in school controversy: The Commission on Judicial Conduct has admonished State Supreme Court Judge Catherine Nugent Panepinto for getting personally involved in a heated dispute in 2018 over teacher staffing at City Honors School, where her daughter was a student. The commission said Panepinto violated state ethical rules by publicly supporting the Buffalo teachers union during the dispute, making inappropriate remarks on social media and in personal appearances. Read more
Homicide suspect whose wife was buried in yard dies in ECMC: The 54-year-old Buffalo man accused of killing and dismembering his wife and then burying her in their backyard died last week. Mohammed A. Mused, who was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Muna Abdulrahman, 42, died at Erie County Medical Center. Read more
Carousel nears fundraising goal as May opening looms: The pandemic has not put a damper on fundraising efforts for the carousel coming in spring to Canalside. The not-for-profit Buffalo Heritage Carousel has received some major grants. Read more
WEATHER
A wet Wednesday: Cloudy and windy with rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
8 great Buffalo beers to help you ring in the New Year: Buffalo Brewing Company’s 1910 Czech Pilsner is crisp, clean and smooth. Cargo Pockets IPA from Community Beer Works features Amarillo hops and orange peel to deliver a bright, citrus-forward IPA. Beer expert Brian Campbell has compiled a list of pilsners, imperial stouts, barrel-aged beers and cuvees to help you ring in the New Year. Read more
BILLS
Five takeaways from Tuesday's Bills press conferences: The importance of Davis Webb, Cole Beasley's status and more takeaways from the coaches' sessions with reporters. Read more
Unleashing the fun has been among keys to Bills QB Josh Allen's rise: Jim Kubiak's weekly review of Allen's game highlights the fun and has nine videos that help show how Allen dominated yet again in a statement win for the Bills. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Sabres forced to embrace challenge of daunting division: "The Sabres got a raw deal. Just when they're trying to avoid equaling the NHL record of 10 consecutive years out of the playoffs," Harrington writes. Read more
Sabres in 'regular communication' with New York State to try to host fans at KeyBank Center: The Sabres say they are working behind the scenes to try to welcome fans back into KeyBank Center at some point during the 2020-21 season. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Groups that fight violence in many Buffalo neighborhoods were busier than usual in 2020, reports Spectrum News Buffalo’s Fadia Patterson. Her report showcases challenges the groups encountered – and some successes they savored.
• What was 2020 like for local real estate agents? “It has been a roller coaster ride for all of us,” notes Donna Littlefield, the outgoing president of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. She was a guest on ESPN 1520’s Slice of Life podcast with Brenda Alesii.
• We often hear about animal rescues that involve neglected dogs and cats. But what happens to unwanted farm animals? WKBW’s Olivia Proia reports on a unique farm that recently opened in Niagara County. She says many families have been visiting Whispering River Rescue.
• Dec. 30 is a devastating milestone in Buffalo history. It was 207 years today when virtually every dwelling in the village was burned during the War of 1812. The Niagara Frontier Heritage Project's Jeff Z. Klein writes that the British spared one small house on Main Street south of Mohawk where a widow had stayed behind with her two daughters.
• The pandemic has roused the inner bookworm in many of us. I read more books in 2020 than in any other year. WGRZ posts this list of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library’s most requested and popular books in 2020. Three personal favorites appear on the list: “Educated,” “The Hate U Give” and “American Dirt.”
