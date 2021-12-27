Good Morning, Buffalo: 10 stories that shaped Buffalo Niagara in 2021

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Dec. 27, 2021
Covid's wrath, a new governor and an intense mayor's race part of an unforgettable year
As 2021 draws to a close, one thing is indisputable: There were stories in Western New York that will live on in our memories for a long time.
Covid-19 continues to reshape every facet of daily life. As we reflect on the stories of the year, Covid-19 exists in the contours of nearly all of them.
A year ago, Andrew Cuomo's leadership in the pandemic created a political rising star. In 2021, a more thorough review of his work helped fuel his equally abrupt downfall.
And how Gov. Kathy Hochul, his appointed replacement, handles the latest phase of the pandemic could play a role in whether she is the first woman elected to the seat in 2022.
But there were other surprises in 2021.
Who would have thought the Bills would make a run to the AFC championship game – and do so in front of only a few thousand fans, rather than a packed stadium? Oh, and about that stadium ...
There were other stories that bore fruit this year, the seeds of which were planted years ago: Ralph Wilson's legacy and a growing crop of refugees and immigrants calling Buffalo home.
And rather than cruise to re-election, Byron Brown survived a battle for his political life.
These stories and more helped make for an unforgettable year.
– Eric DuVall
COVID-19 COVERAGE
How the strained nursing home industry is keeping some people apart: Nationwide health care employment is down by 450,000 since February 2020, and almost all of the loss has come from nursing and residential care facilities, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. With less staff, nursing homes are operating fewer beds and curtailing admissions. Read more
Sabres cancel practice as Don Granato, two players enter Covid-19 protocol: The Buffalo Sabres' return to practice on Sunday was canceled and the team announced later in the day that head coach Don Granato and players Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski have been entered into the NHL's Covid-19 protocol. That makes six Sabres in protocol. Read more
WNY counties use education, rather than fines to enforce mask rules: Officials in Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties say for the most part they are emphasizing educating – not penalizing – businesses caught violating the state's requirement that people must wear masks in all indoor public spaces, unless the venue ensures everyone is vaccinated against Covid-19. Read more
Latest Covid-19 report shows growing impact of Omicron in NY: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Sunday update said 36,454 state residents tested positive for the virus Saturday, with a positivity rate of 14.17%. There were 60 deaths statewide, with five in Erie County, two each in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties and one each in Genesee and Niagara counties. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Niagara Falls park attendance, revenues grew in 2021, but still lag pre-pandemic levels: Attendance at Niagara Reservation State Park – the one containing the falls – was close to 2019 levels, but the chief of Niagara County's tourism promotion agency said hotel occupancy lagged pre-pandemic figures. However, Niagara Falls hotels increased their revenues by raising prices above the national average. Read more
What the Bills' deadline means for Orchard Park stadium talks: Officials representing Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula have long said they want a new stadium deal – or, at minimum, the major details of one – in place by Dec. 31. With Gov. Kathy Hochul having publicly supported the Orchard Park location, the negotiations are down to money – or, more specifically, finances plus politics and perceptions and timing. Read more
Pacts with corrections officers, deputies to cost $7.6 million over five years: The two unions representing corrections officers at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden and sheriff's deputies and higher ranking officers reached five-year contracts with Erie County that will raise pay by 17% or more and strengthen officer accountability. Read more
Sean Ryan calls on city to rescind Great Northern demolition; put demands on ADM: "Given the current circumstances, it would be unconscionable for the demolition to go forward," State Sen. Sean Ryan said. "The structure can be repaired and rehabilitated, but in order to get there, we need the City of Buffalo to step up." Arguments in State Supreme Court are to resume today. Read more
Hamburg woman loses appeal of 2019 conviction for assaulting father: One of the three Hamburg sisters convicted in 2019 of abusing their father lost an appeal of her conviction with the state's highest court. The state Court of Appeals ruled Grace M. Pietrocarlo's second-degree assault conviction, which originally came after a three-day bench trial, will stand. Read more
Kevin Gaughan seeks to revive Jack Nicklaus golf project with new South Buffalo site: Gaughan has asked Gov. Kathy Hochul to allow Better Parks Buffalo, the not-for-profit company he chairs, to lease a 188-acre field owned by Empire State Development. A new golf course on that land could clear the way, Gaughan said, for the removal of the golf course at South Park and the reintroduction of Frederick Law Olmsted's long-lost arboretum. Read more
WEATHER
Cloudy with a chance of snow: Cloudy skies and light snow showers, mainly during the morning, are forecast for today, with a high in the upper 30s. A wintry mix of precipitation is possible. Read more
BILLS
Postgame coverage: Bills retake lead in AFC East with 33-21 win over Patriots: The Buffalo Bills are back atop the AFC East after a 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. Check out all of our postgame coverage here.
SABRES
As Sabres add Don Granato, two players to Covid protocols, NHL forges on: The Buffalo Sabres' Covid-19 protocol list doubled on Sunday, leaving their return to game action this week a distinct question mark. Nearly 50 players around the NHL were added, but the league is forging on and adding some new rules in a desperate bid to keep its schedule going. Read more
Watch now: Sabres draftee Owen Power notches World Jr. hat trick in debut for Canada: It was an auspicious start to the World Juniors for Power in his debut in the tournament Sunday night in Edmonton. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• If a picture is worth a thousand words, what’s the value of some of the best photos of the year? News photographers Sharon Cantillon and Derek Gee share collections of their favorite shots of 2021.
• The News’ Robert J. McCarthy was in the holiday spirit while recalling the year that was in politics. “‘Twas the night before primary …” his column begins.
• Speaking of 2021 coming to a close, have you spent all of the money in your Flex Spending and Health Savings Accounts? If not, Discount Diva Samantha Christmann suggests some eligible purchases that you could make to empty your account by year’s end.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Nov. 5.
