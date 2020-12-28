Good Morning, Buffalo: 10 OTHER things that happened in 2020

Finding true safety and refuge to build a life in Buffalo: Kuresha Noor came to Buffalo after fleeing her home country of Somalia and spending several years in a Ugandan refugee camp. The 33-year-old has a job working with fellow refugees. But, as Tim O’Shei writes, Noor is now “getting the help she needed to finally, truly make Buffalo not just a place of refuge, but something she actually wanted it to be: a happy home.” Read more

Woman in wheelchair says shoveled sidewalks would have prevented Christmas hit-and-run: Kimberly Weston, 35, and her boyfriend, Nathan Grammer, were out looking at Christmas lights early Friday night when they stopped near Middlesex and Lincoln Parkway, where they were hit from behind by a car. "We would've been on the sidewalk but the curb cuts are never clear in the city," Weston said. Read more