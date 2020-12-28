Good Morning, Buffalo: 10 OTHER things that happened in 2020

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Dec. 28, 2020
An ice house, a bag ban, Bradley Cooper in Buffalo and other news you may have forgotten
We all know what the biggest story of the year was, and it overshadowed just about everything else in Western New York.
But 2020 cannot be remembered just for the Covid-19 pandemic. There were other things that occurred that, in a normal year, we would have had no trouble recalling.
Some of them had to do with the weather. Others affected what we do for fun, how we get from here to there or our attraction for moviemakers.
And a couple, of course, involved the Buffalo Bills.
Here are a few contenders if you want to change the conversation about what happened in 2020.
– Barbara O'Brien
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Finger Lakes region reports record hospitalizations over weekend: Western New York’s Covid-19 numbers have improved gradually over the course of December. But immediately to the east, in what New York State has classified as the “Finger Lakes” region – a nine-county area including Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties – Covid-19 has worsened. The region reported a record-breaking 921 hospitalized patients on the day after Christmas. Read more
'Virtual learning centers' to stay open in Buffalo: The Buffalo Public Schools aren’t reopening until Feb. 1, but the school district, with assistance from Erie County, will keep open “until further notice” the more than four dozen “virtual learning centers” across the city that have been supervising children during the day while they learn remotely amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Chris Collins is out of prison – but other allegations of insider trading swirl in Congress: To ethics watchdogs, there are signs that despite the cautionary tale that prosecutors spun in putting Collins in prison – and despite a 2012 law aimed at ending insider trading among lawmakers – it is still all too easy for members of Congress to invest in ways that at least appear to be in their own interests, rather than the public's. Read more
Finding true safety and refuge to build a life in Buffalo: Kuresha Noor came to Buffalo after fleeing her home country of Somalia and spending several years in a Ugandan refugee camp. The 33-year-old has a job working with fellow refugees. But, as Tim O’Shei writes, Noor is now “getting the help she needed to finally, truly make Buffalo not just a place of refuge, but something she actually wanted it to be: a happy home.” Read more
Woman in wheelchair says shoveled sidewalks would have prevented Christmas hit-and-run: Kimberly Weston, 35, and her boyfriend, Nathan Grammer, were out looking at Christmas lights early Friday night when they stopped near Middlesex and Lincoln Parkway, where they were hit from behind by a car. "We would've been on the sidewalk but the curb cuts are never clear in the city," Weston said. Read more
Buffalo lawmakers ponder 'Right to Know Law' for encounters with police: Common Council members are considering enacting a law, modeled on one in Syracuse, that would bolster police transparency and accountability. The new push follows a recent decision by Mayor Byron W. Brown and Police Commissioner Byron D. Lockwood to no longer require police officers to display their names on their uniforms. Read more
WEATHER
Wind advisory remains in effect: The Buffalo region is under a wind advisory until 4 p.m. today, with winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph and gusts reaching up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheektowaga. Temperatures will reach a high in the low 40s during the morning hours, growing colder as the day goes on. Read more
BILLS
Take Five: Bills can remind Patriots who’s boss in AFC East: Don't miss Vic Carucci's five takes on the Buffalo Bills’ game Monday at 8:15 p.m. against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Read more
Scouting Report: Bills, Patriots on different planets when it comes to QB play: The Patriots have been noncommittal about playing quarterback Cam Newton this week – for good reason, writes Jay Skurski. Read more
3 matchups to watch: Bills at Patriots on "Monday Night Football": Mark Gaughan previews three matchups to watch when the Buffalo Bills visit the New England Patriots on Monday night. Read more
SABRES
Report: Sabres defenseman Casey Nelson opts out of NHL season: Casey Nelson, a 28-year-old who might have earned a spot on the Buffalo Sabres' taxi squad, has opted to not play this season, according to a report from TSN's Darren Dreger on Sunday. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• “Like everything else, the Covid-19 pandemic rocked television in 2020,” writes News TV Critic Alan Pergament. Go here to view Pergament's highs and lows of the year.
• So many aspects of our lives have gone virtual in 2020, including the celebration of Kwanzaa in Buffalo. As WGRZ’s Claudine Ewing reports, celebration organizers are excited about the elements that come with the new way to observe the holiday.
• Colin Dee is a Bills fan – and a Boston resident – but isn’t able to show his fandom by tailgating prior to Buffalo’s "Monday Night Football" matchup with the New England Patriots. Instead, Dee will run a marathon around Gillette Stadium, all for a good cause, WIVB’s Abby Fridmann reports.
• Christmas has come and gone, so what should you do with your tree? As Jackie Albarella notes in WGRZ’s “2 the Garden” segment, there are some environmentally friendly options.