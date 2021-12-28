Good Morning, Buffalo: 10 heartwarming stories from 2021

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Dec. 28, 2021
10 heartwarming stories from 2021
The second year of the pandemic was tough. But there were bright spots – moments that made us smile and reminded us that there's a reason Buffalo is called the City of Good Neighbors.
A vaccine appointment sleuth. A heroic rescue from atop a police car. A little boy who wanted to donate his piggy bank to save the USS The Sullivans.
Here are 10 stories that warmed our hearts in a year when we really needed it.
– Maki Becker
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pediatric Covid-19 hospitalizations on the rise, including at Oishei Children’s Hospital: While Oishei in Buffalo is seeing an increase in pediatric Covid-19 admissions, the jump is nowhere close to the surge seen in New York City. If that changes, Oishei said it has plenty of staffed bed capacity to care for children. Read more
As Omicron surge continues, Hochul 'preparing for all scenarios': During a briefing Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul urged calm amid the spread of Omicron and made clear that her ultimate goal is to avoid shutting down New York's economy and institutions, especially schools. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
How viral Dalton donations turned giving into Bills fans tradition: Fans have donated millions to nonprofit organizations in the four years since a Cincinatti Bengals win catapulted the Buffalo Bills into the NFL playoffs and triggered a massive round of donations to the Andy Dalton Foundation. Fans who started other grassroots charity campaigns said donating to the Dalton Foundation was transformative. Read more
Judge calls for settlement on what to do with damaged Great Northern grain elevator: State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo asked a retired judge and certified mediator to try to reach a settlement between attorneys for Archer Daniels Midland, who want to demolish the windstorm-damaged 1897 Great Northern grain elevator, and the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, who want to save it. Colaiacovo, who asked probing questions during the 67-minute session, said he wanted a remedy in a week's time. If no decision is reached, he will render a decision himself soon after. Read more
More than half of those charged in connection with 2020 Buffalo protests saw cases dismissed: Thirty-five of the 57 cases in Buffalo City Court tied to last year's protests have been dismissed. Several cases, including some of the most high-profile ones, are continuing through the court system. Read more
Servotronics CEO resigns after investigation into claims he made employees visit strip clubs: Kenneth D. Trbovich resigned as president and CEO and was removed as board chairman, the Elma manufacturer announced Monday, following a six-month internal investigation into his conduct. Read more
Tonawanda highway chief retires after 38 years with the town – one month after re-election: Thomas C. Jones II announced Monday in a letter that he will resign from his position Jan. 3, ending his nearly 38-year career with the Town of Tonawanda. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Briefly slick Monday, wintry turn on Sunday?: There is a chance the weather will grow more unsettled on New Year’s weekend, after a dry Friday, Don Paul says. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Andrew Galarneau’s favorite restaurants of 2021: Here are the places that stood tallest in The News' food critic’s eyes during the most challenging restaurant weather in memory, a baker’s dozen presented in alphabetical order. Read more
How to spend New Year's Eve in the Buffalo area: Big-ticket events such as the Statler City Ice Ball, Brew Year's Eve at RiverWorks and Very Groovy NYE at the Terrace at Delaware Park are complemented by a legion of smaller gatherings to ring in the new year. Read more
BILLS
Analysis: Bills defense adjusts, improves vs. Pats' heavy personnel: The Buffalo Bills’ defense handled the New England Patriots’ use of “heavy personnel” better in the rematch Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. The defense held the Patriots to 64 yards on 16 carries when they used a sixth offensive lineman. Read more
Upon Further Review: Bills' much-maligned O-line takes big step forward in win over Patriots: Faced with a huge dose of adversity because of players being on the Covid-19 list and an injury that occurred during the game, the Bills were forced to repeatedly shuffle things around up front Sunday in Gillette Stadium. Read more
SABRES
Sabres forced to march on while Don Granato, 5 players try to exit protocol: General manager Kevyn Adams and his staff don’t know which players will be available in the Buffalo Sabres’ first game since Dec. 17. Read more
Mike Harrington: Sabres working hard to stay upbeat during NHL's latest Covid crisis: "There's a feeling that the NHL isn't in control of much, and none of its teams are, either," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• As the year draws to a close, News photographer John Hickey shares his favorite works of 2021. From the promising start with the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, through the virus’ mutation, “people managed to cope,” says Hickey.
• Buffalo’s architectural landscape includes many stately churches adorned with spectacular stained glass. One such venue is Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Buffalo’s Old First Ward. WGRZ reports on a window restoration that's underway at the church.
• “Never in a million years did 95-year-old Stanley Wyder think he would be awarded his high school diploma,” reports WKBW’s Pheben Kassahun. Wyder was in his senior year at Akron High School back in 1944 when he was drafted to serve in World War II. The veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge recently received his diploma during a surprise ceremony.
• Few people have had a more profound impact on the Shaw Festival than Christopher Newton. He was the artistic director of the esteemed Niagara-on-the-Lake venue for nearly a quarter-century until his retirement in 2002. Newton died last week at the age of 85. The Hollywood Reporter highlights his legacy.