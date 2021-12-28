Good Morning, Buffalo: 10 heartwarming stories from 2021

Judge calls for settlement on what to do with damaged Great Northern grain elevator: State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo asked a retired judge and certified mediator to try to reach a settlement between attorneys for Archer Daniels Midland, who want to demolish the windstorm-damaged 1897 Great Northern grain elevator, and the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, who want to save it. Colaiacovo, who asked probing questions during the 67-minute session, said he wanted a remedy in a week's time. If no decision is reached, he will render a decision himself soon after. Read more