Good Morning, Buffal: Gunning for guns: Police cracking down in Buffalo to reduce shootings

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 6, 2022

Gunning for guns: Police cracking down in Buffalo to reduce shootings

Last Friday afternoon in the lobby of Buffalo Police headquarters, detectives laid out many of the firearms they seized over the past few days, some of them just hours earlier – revolvers, semi-automatic pistols and "assault" rifles.

Three of the weapons were ghost guns – guns that don't have serial numbers and are bought as parts before being assembled at home. They had so many guns, they ran out of room on the table they set up in the lobby and went to get a second table. They filled that one up too, along with a plastic bag filled with a quarter kilo of fentanyl and another bag containing 4 ounces of crack cocaine.

"We're getting a lot of weaponry off the streets," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told reporters at a news conference announcing the results of a series of raids.

Eager to reduce gun violence in the city, police are working to get guns off the street.

The Buffalo Police Department's Intelligence Unit is working closely with officers and investigators from the Erie County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, State Police squads, the DA's new Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, as well as the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and other federal agencies.

They're going after the "trigger pullers and the gun traffickers," Gramaglia said.

– Maki Becker

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Question isn’t if Erie County will pay $250 million for new Bills stadium, but how: The new Buffalo Bills stadium deal that is winding its way through the Erie County Legislature has county officials debating exactly how to finance the county's portion of costs. As was illustrated on Thursday, there are many ways to cut the pie. Read more

Unexpected hub: Buffalo airport plays unexpected role in pro sports transportation: It sounds like a sports fantasy: a chance to see the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leafs in Buffalo on the same day. But the occasion had little to do with sports. Read more

USS The Sullivans is substantially righted and could reopen Memorial Day weekend: The current list of the World War II-era destroyer varies between .1 and 3 degrees, which is a significant difference from three weeks ago when it was about 20 degrees. Read more

Super Flea is coming back – and it’s heading to the Outer Harbor: A Hertel Avenue merchant’s fond memories of collecting vintage wares at the Super Flea on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga has inspired him to bring back the eclectic bazaar. Starting June 4, more than 350 vendors will be hawking items on Fuhrmann Boulevard on 12 weekend dates. Read more

4 to be deported after West Seneca home invasion of Asian business owner: Four Colombian men accused of burglarizing the homes of Asian business owners across the state pleaded guilty in a home invasion at a West Seneca home earlier this year and are slated to be deported to their home country. Read more

Starbucks workers hold one-day strike at Delaware-Chippewa store: Workers at the downtown store said they were angered by comments made by the company's interim CEO, about enhanced benefits for workers at stores not organizing. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

With hard times behind it, Tops Markets ready for ‘transformational turnaround’: The grocery chain's latest upgrades are not only improving its look and product offerings, but also updating its technology and reducing electricity costs by using solar farms to provide renewable energy to many of its stores. Read more

Chase bringing branch banking back to Buffalo: Chase – the retail and commercial banking business of JP Morgan Chase – plans to open four branches in the region by year's end, and two more by mid-2023. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Signs of spring in Buffalo include one of the worst allergy seasons in all the U.S.

Western New York has appeared in another top 10 national ranking – this time, one that many seasonal allergy sufferers may find all-too-hauntingly familiar.

The Buffalo region ranks eighth in “2022 Allergy Capitals,” an annual report by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Researchers who made the rankings considered spring and fall pollen count scores, over-the-counter allergy medication use and the regional availability of board-certified allergists and immunologists.

The latter isn’t an issue in the region, said Dr. Roland Honeine, an allergist and immunologist with Buffalo Medical Group. It’s the climate.

“We've been seeing a steady increase in pollen counts over the last decade,” he said. “We've seen patients coming in with more and more symptoms. It gets worse every year.”

– Scott Scanlon

BILLS

Bills LB Terrel Bernard: 'I feel like I have the experience': Bernard is candid that he, like any rookie, has a lot to learn in making the jump to the NFL. He thinks some of that will revolve around how to best utilize his size. Read more

SABRES

Owen Power's crazy whirlwind of a season ended with a sparkling NHL debut: At 6-foot-6, Power is a rare package of size, nimble skating ability and strong hands. He's going to be on everybody's preseason Calder Trophy lists come fall. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Workers are braving the wet, slippery conditions near Niagara Falls for the annual rebuilding of the decking for visitors to Cave of the Winds. The News’ Robert Kirkham captured the action in these photos.

• The late Tim Russert would have celebrated his 72nd birthday this Sunday. Check out this short YouTube video where Russert reflects on his Buffalo roots.

• "Almost anything is edible with a tab of French mustard on it,” food writer Nigel Slater once proclaimed. Many Western New Yorkers might make the same assertion about a hometown-made condiment. WIVB’s Marlee Tuskes takes viewers behind the scenes at Weber’s Mustard, a family enterprise that’s celebrating 100 years in business.

• Let’s hear it for horror. Niagara County Community College Film & Animation Festival is giving props to the local horror movie industry. Actresses Lynn Lowery and Debbie Rochon, who have made multiple movies locally, and filmmaker Sam Qualiana will be honored at the festival on Saturday.

• Mike Randall was an 18-year-old student the first time he wore Mark Twain's signature white suit for a college fundraiser on May 14, 1972. Fifty years to that day, Randall will celebrate a half-century of "Mark Twain Live!" when he performs the one-man show at the Riviera Theatre.

Have a fantastic weekend!

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.