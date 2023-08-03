GREENSBORO, N.C. – Adam Scott got off to just the start he needed Thursday to try to salvage his season, making six birdies for a 5-under 65 to get on the leaderboard in the Wyndham Championship.

Justin Thomas has more stress awaiting him, both for making the FedEx Cup playoffs and being part of the Ryder Cup team. He didn't take advantage of short irons and had to settle for a 70. His next task will be making sure he's part of the weekend. He's tied for 69th, with the top 65 making the cut.

Russell Henley shot 8-under 62 to take the first-round lead. Canada's Adam Svensson stood 7-under and Andrew Novak was 6-under.

The Wyndham Championship is the final PGA Tour event before the postseason. Only the top 70 — down previously from the top 125 — make it to the lucrative postseason that starts next week.

Scott is No. 81 and likely needs at least a top-10 finish to have any chance of advancing.

“I've had a lot of years having a go at the FedEx Cup playoffs, and all these kind of things come to an end at some point,” Scott said. “But for sure, I want to win this tournament, and if I do that I can have a really good run right through to East Lake, I believe.”

Scott stood in a three-way tie for fourth with J.T. Poston and Byeong Hun An.

The top 50 after the first playoff event in Memphis, Tenn., next week move on to the second round outside of Chicago and are assured of playing in all the signature $20 million events next year. The top 30 reach the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake for the Tour Championship.

Scott made a couple of birdies from the 12-foot range and seized on rain-softened conditions with his wedge to set up short birdie attempts.

Thomas had a round that matched the dreary day of light but steady rain. He had two birdies, two bogeys and the rest pars, some of them valuable. But he needs a high finish — 18th place at a mathematical minimum, though something around 10th might be more safe — to get into the top 70. He currently is at No. 78.

Shibuno leads Scottish

Hinako Shibuno of Japan birdied three of her final four holes to take the lead after the first round of the Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland.

Shibuno fired an 8-under-par 64 that put her two shots clear of Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden. A group of three tied for third place at 4-under -- Nicole Broch Estrup of Denmark, Caroline Hedwall of Sweden and Caroline Inglis, the only American among the top nine in the field.

Shibuno, who won the 2019 Women's Open, has seven professional wins, with six of those in Japan. She has not won an event since 2021.