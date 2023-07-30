BLAINE, Minn. — Lee Hodges rarely gets rattled, except perhaps during Alabama football games when he’s rooting for his beloved Crimson Tide.

After using that unflappable demeanor to keep control of the 3M Open, Hodges finally let loose.

Hodges shot a 67 in the final round on Sunday for a wire-to-wire title at the 3M Open and his first tour victory, setting tournament records with a 260 and a seven-stroke win.

“The process I went through, I’ll take this week forever,” Hodges said. “I’ll just try to keep replicating this week every time I show up to a tournament.”

Hodges, who started the day with a five-stroke lead on J.T. Poston, was up by three entering the par-5 last hole on his 65th career start. After Poston’s go-for-broke approach yielded a triple bogey, Hodges tapped in a short putt for his third birdie of the round.

“I had to try and give it a shot and see if there was some way I could make 3 there at the end and put some pressure on Lee,” Poston said.

The 28-year-old Alabama native hugged and hoisted his wife, Savannah, in celebration after she hustled out to the green to greet him. Then Jay Seawell, Hodges’ college coach at Alabama, surprised him with a special appearance and a milkshake in hand.

Poston shot a 69 to drop into a three-way tie for second place with Martin Laird and Kevin Streelman. Dylan Wu shot a 64 to match Keith Mitchell for fifth at 16 under.

Tony Finau, the defending champion and highest-ranked player at 10th in the FedEx Cup standings participating in this field, shot a 70 to land in a three-way tie for seventh.

Hodges shot a 63 on Thursday, a 64 on Friday and a 66 on Saturday to take a commanding lead into the final round at the TPC Twin Cities course in Blaine on a former sod farm in suburban Minneapolis. He had two eagles and two bogeys on Sunday, following an aggressive approach he .

With one previous top-three finish in 2022 at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Hodges said on Saturday he couldn’t recall a five-shot lead in his entire career, amateur competition included, and felt as if he was “playing with house money” with his place on the tour next season secured.

“Last night, me and my wife, we ate dinner here and then we went to get some ice cream and I slept like a baby,” Hodges said.

Entering the week in 74th place in the FedEx Cup standings, Hodges soared to 33rd with the $1.4 million prize for the win. He became the 23rd third-round leader or co-leader to win on tour this season, following Brian Harman last week at the British Open.

Boutier gets majorCéline Boutier became the third woman from France to win a major championship when she closed with a 3-under 68 for a six-shot victory in the Evian Championship.

The outcome was never really in doubt as Boutier began the final round with a three-shot lead and opened with two birdies. Brooke Henderson of Canada had a 70 to finish second.

Boutier is the first Frenchwoman to win the Amundi Evian Championship, which was designated an LPGA major in 2013. She finished at 14-under 270.

The other two French women to win LPGA majors were Patricia Meunier-Lebouc in the 2004 Kraft Nabisco Championship and Catherine Lacoste, who won the 1967 U.S. Women’s Open as an amateur.

“It has been my biggest dream since I started watching golf,” Boutier said. “This tournament has always been very special to me, even just watching as a teenager and just to be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable.”

Boutier had never finished better than 29th in six previous appearances at the tournament.

Nasa Hataoka of Japan, who started the final round in second place, could only manage a 70 and tied for third with former U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso (70), Celine Borge (68) Gaby Lopez (68) and A Lim Kim (69).

Rose Zhang closed with a 68 and tied for ninth, her third top 10 in a major since she turned pro in June.

Around the greensAlex Cejka defeated Padraig Harrington with a birdie on the second playoff hole to win the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl. Cejka, who closed with 5-over 76, birdied the second extra hole to claim his third senior major title after he and Harrington (75) tied at 5-over 289 in miserable wet and windy conditions.

Bryan Kim won the U.S. Junior Amateur championship, winning the final two holes for a 2-up victory over 17-year-old New Zealander Joshua Bai. Kim led when the 36-hole final was suspended Saturday, fell behind when the players returned Sunday and then went back ahead for good by winning the 35th hole.

The victory earned the incoming Duke freshman, an 18-year-old from Brookeville, Maryland, an exemption into the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 next June.