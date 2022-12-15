GMB: Workforce cited as vital to growth

The latest study, prepared by Newmark Global Strategy and Consulting, said the region faces issues such as an aging workforce and challenges around tapping into its diverse population, for both jobs and training.

Leaders of Invest Buffalo Niagara and TechBuffalo, which updated a study of its own, say it's critical for the region to focus on retaining and developing talent already in its midst, including students who attend colleges here. And they say companies need to pay attention to creating an inclusive environment, from recruiting all the way through promoting employees on staff.