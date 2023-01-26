GMB: The chilly relationship between Byron Brown and Mark Poloncarz gets frostier

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 26, 2023

The chilly relationship between Byron Brown and Mark Poloncarz gets frostier

The Christmas weekend blizzard that paralyzed Western New York for days and took the lives of at least 47 people exposed a host of gaps in the region's ability to fight back, from a lack of vehicles that could navigate the storm to the reality that being without power in a Buffalo winter is a deadly proposition.

But it also highlighted that two of region's most well-known and high-profile elected leaders are not exactly best buddies.

Far from it.

The Buffalo News’ Sandra Tan and Deidre Williams examine the strained relationship between Brown and Poloncarz. They also look back on the relationships between past mayors and county executives, noting that it’s more common than not to see natural tensions. Longtime political observers say differences in perspectives between city and county leaders extend beyond any one administration.

PLAYACTION PODCAST

Outplayed and outcoached, the Bills' season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals exposed a number of Buffalo's flaws: Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan examine the Bills' giant thud in the AFC divisional round and break down how Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott should attack an offseason of uncertainty. Listen now >>

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Who killed the monsignor? A 57-year-old box of evidence reveals a case that goes cold: Day 5: It became clear that what started out as a massive investigation involving dozens of detectives was suddenly halted without an explanation provided in the official reports or to the public. Read more

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen will not seek re-election: “After much prayer and reflection, I’m ready for my next, and I don’t know what that next is, but I do believe there is a next for Darius Pridgen to continue to serve people," said Pridgen, who has represented the Ellicott District for the last 12 years. Read more

After a lull, Buffalo begins to see some January snow: Buffalo's snow season started out dramatically, with two huge record-breaking storms that walloped the region in November and then December. But since the New Year? Western New York has barely seen any. But on Wednesday, a system brought several inches of snow to the region. Read more

Four more Buffalo blizzard fatalities identified: The Buffalo News used a combination of Buffalo police reports, information provided by the Erie County Health Department and, in some cases, obituaries to confirm the identities. Read more

Buffalo lawmakers approve installing defibrillators in City Hall; CPR training for city employees: The resolution unanimously adopted by the Common Council was spurred by the medical emergency experienced on the professional football field in Cincinnati by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin earlier this month. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

West Side Bazaar cooks launching on Main Street in February: Several restaurateurs left adrift by a September fire at Grant Street’s celebrated international food court are coming downtown. Downtown Bazaar will add South Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino and Puerto Rican culinary choices to the menu at 617 Main St. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Responses to Damar Hamlin collapse raise hard questions beyond football: After collapsing on the field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin got world-class medical care and an outpouring of public support. But what kind of care would the rest of us get, and what would he encounter out of uniform as just another Black man? Read more

Alan Pergament: It’s 11 o’clock. Do you know where WIVB’s newscast is? Owner stops streaming newscasts live: Pergament asks: Who wants to watch the 6 p.m. news at 8 p.m. or the 11 p.m. news at 1 a.m.? And why is Nexstar Media Group doing this? Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Tesla says its solar business is rebounding, but doesn’t mention its solar roof: The company’s solar energy business had its second-best quarter in more than five years during the fall. But its fourth-quarter earnings report didn't say a word about Tesla's solar roof product, which is made at its factory in South Buffalo that was built with $950 million in taxpayer funds. Read more

BILLS

Bills expect to have Von Miller available for 'good portion' of 2023 season: The Buffalo Bills expect to have Von Miller available for a significant portion – if not the entire – 2023 season. Read more

SABRES

Sabres' Tage Thompson may not be scoring as many goals but he's still piling up points: The Buffalo Sabres' All-Star center has hit the net just twice in his last 10 games, but still has 11 points in that span. Thompson has at least one assist in the last four games – and the Sabres have won all four. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Darth Blader, Betty Whiteout, Austin Plowers and Flake Effect will be welcome curbside guests in neighborhoods across Erie County. These are among the winning monikers in the county’s Name a Snowplow contest. WIVB has the complete list, noting that Stefon Diggsyouout will lead the plow brigade.

• As your life and priorities change, your garden and yard can become easier to care for, more enjoyable and better suited to you and your family, writes Great Gardening columnist Sally Cunningham. She offers five ways to do it.

• An offbeat show featuring a cast that makes melodious sounds using common objects such as matchboxes, push brooms and garbage cans begins a two-night run at Shea’s Friday. Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson, hosts of WKBW's "AM Buffalo," interview a “Stomp” cast member who has ties to Western New York.

• A Kenmore smoothie shop that focuses on treats that accommodate healthy lifestyles is marketing its menu as “fast food for smart people.” WGRZ’s Lauren Hall visits Uplift Nutrition on Delaware Avenue.

