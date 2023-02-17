Tesla Inc. said firings at the South Buffalo plant this week stemmed from poor employee performance reviews, and were not in response to a newly launched union campaign. Tesla Workers United is seeking reinstatement of the workers, claiming the firings were retaliation.
Matt Glynn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Matt Glynn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today