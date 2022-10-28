GMB: Renderings of new Buffalo Bills stadium show nod to the past

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Oct. 28, 2022

Renderings of new Buffalo Bills stadium show nod to the past

The Buffalo Bills’ stadium of the future is designed with a distinct nod to the past.

The team released its much-anticipated designs Thursday for its new stadium, which will be built across the road from its current facility in Orchard Park.

The tall, strongly vertical structure is designed with a partial roof and a perforated metal exterior that allows fans approaching from the plaza to get a peek at the inside of the stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

That exterior – or “skin,” as architects often call it – is designed in vertical sections that are reminiscent of mid-20th century Buffalo architecture, including Buffalo Memorial Auditorium, Kleinhans Music Hall and War Memorial Stadium.

"Buffalo is world-renowned for our architecture," said Ron Raccuia, the Bills' executive vice president and chief operating officer. "We feel this is an appropriate way to honor the past (as) we move into the future."

– Tim O’Shei

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Lawsuit by former Shea’s president blames bigotry for firing: Michael Murphy claims the theater breached his contract, defamed him, and retaliated and discriminated against him because he's a 61-year-old gay man. Murphy said he "poured his heart and soul into Shea's and helped it survive the pandemic" before he was fired on Oct. 19. Read more

ECC President David Balkin suspended with pay amid investigation: The SUNY Erie Community College Board of Trustees voted to suspend Balkin, with pay, while an investigation of accusations made against him is undertaken. Trustees are tight-lipped about the reason for the suspension, but the college said it stemmed from an argument Balkin had with an employee. Read more

With 'one bite at the apple,' Southtowns leaders call for development plan around new Bills stadium: A $1.4 billion stadium planned for Orchard Park would bring the Buffalo Bills into the modern era of stadium design. But without a plan to encourage development around it, some say, it will continue to sit in a neighborhood with little spin-off impact. Read more

Cheektowaga Central superintendent Steven Wright resigns: Wright stepped down Friday from the post he held for just over 15 months. His salary was $175,750, according to the See Through New York website. Details of the resignation agreement were not immediately released. Read more

Fundraisers started for Kensington crash victims; 2 brought ‘energy and light’ to YouthBuild program: Two of the teens killed in the horrific crash Monday on the entrance to the Scajaquada Expressway from the inbound Kensington Expressway were students of a program that gives a second chance to youth who drop out of high school by offering training in construction trades, the organization announced. Read more

Public defender appointed for indicted pharma rep who had millions seized in fraud case: A judge has appointed a public defender to represent Michael W. Luehrsen, a former pharmaceutical rep who said he has been unable to afford a lawyer for his upcoming retrial over a health care fraud charge and other counts. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Look Inside: Perla Seafood Bistro: The latest concept from Salvatore Hospitality is Perla, a seafood and raw bar specialist inside the Depew complex that also contains a hotel, ballrooms and Salvatore’s Italian Prime. Read more

EDITORIAL BOARD ENDORSEMENTS

The Editorial Board: Max Della Pia, Steven Holden and Brian Higgins for Congress: These candidates seem sincerely interested in serving their districts and improving the lives of residents. Read more

2022 Election coverage: Your guide to the races affecting WNY: Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Joy, appreciation follow $9 million grant from Amazon-tied philanthropist to boost health equity in Buffalo, Syracuse

Cheryl Smith Fisher was struck with what she heard at a presentation a few years ago from a former Buffalo News reporter who is Black.

“He looks at us and says, ‘You don't understand that every day when I wake up, I have to think about where I'm going that day, and how I have to present myself, because in some positions, merely being a Black man is going to be frightening for people. It's going to make it harder for me to do my job.' When you think about that, you realize the additional stress on a whole segment of the population.”

Smith Fisher, who chairs the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York Board of Trustees, has remembered that presentation as she and others with the foundation have gone about their work to bring more health and racial equity into the work they do in the Buffalo and Syracuse regions.

One of the wealthiest women in the world recognized that work this week, awarding the foundation $9 million.

– Scott Scanlon

BILLS

PlayAction: Bills will test Packers' lofty pass-defense ranking: The Green Bay Packers have all kinds of problems entering Sunday night’s meeting with the Buffalo Bills. The defensive secondary is not one of them, Mark Gaughan writes. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Lots of shots, but no rewards for Sabres in disappointing loss to Habs: The Sabres peppered the Montreal net with a season-high 45 shots on goal, but suffered a disappointing 3-2 loss on a knuckleball by Canadiens forward Josh Anderson that floated over Eric Comrie's shoulder with 3:56 left. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Scarecrows sporting Bills shirts. Skeletons partying at a tailgate. Western New Yorkers show a lot of creativity when it comes to combining Halloween with football season. Take a look at several memorable lawn displays around town.

• With Halloween only a few days away, it’s a fitting time to celebrate International Bat Week. WGRZ examines the positive role these misunderstood critters play in nature.

• It was a somber day for train lovers 43 years ago today when the final passenger train left Buffalo Central Terminal, an Art Deco landmark in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. The organization’s website examines the structure’s 93-year history and looks ahead to a planned transformation.

• The hard cider industry has been growing in recent years and shows no signs of slowing down. Step Out Buffalo's Morgan Culhane has compiled this guide to local cideries.

• Buffalo News Executive Editor Sheila Rayam appeared on WKBW’s “AM Buffalo” this week to share her vision for the newspaper and talk about its recent move to Larkinville.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

