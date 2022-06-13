 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GMB: Optimism rises in Buffalo as Senate nears gun safety compromise

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Only days after Garnell Whitfield Jr. and Zeneta Everhart of Buffalo testified before Congress about the Tops market massacre, the Senate is nearing a gun safety compromise. And both Whitfield and Everhart are happy about that.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Optimism rises in Buffalo as Senate nears gun safety compromise

Optimism rises in Buffalo as Senate nears gun safety compromise

The Senate appears to be moving toward a gun safety compromise that would bolster background checks and funding for mental health programs as well as school security, and both Garnell Whitfield Jr. and Zeneta Everhart said Monday that they are pretty happy about that.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News