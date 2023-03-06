Daniel Vicente is preparing to move into a new role: director of United Auto Workers Region 9, based in Amherst. Vicente won a runoff election to lead a territory that includes Western New York. He is moving into the role as the UAW prepares for contract talks with automakers.
Matt Glynn
Matt Glynn
Reporter
